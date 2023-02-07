Read full article on original website
wdiy.org
PPL Explains Higher Energy Prices, Will ‘Cooperate Fully’ With PUC Investigation Into Billing Issues | WDIY Local News
A major electric company says it will cooperate with a state regulatory commission’s investigation into issues with abnormally high bills. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. On Jan. 31, The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced that it had started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unusually high bills...
WGAL
Some UGI customers will pay extra for Weather Normalization Adjustment
Some UGI customers are finding a new charge on their gas bill. One News 8 viewer sent an email saying, "I noticed an extra charge on our January UGI bill, the Weather Normalization Adjustment (WNA)." The bill showed he paid $6.50 for the WNA. The Weather Normalization Adjustment stems back...
Explaining the UGI Weather Normalization Adjustment
SCRANTON, Pa. — Those of you who pay UGI for natural gas to heat your homes may have noticed a new line item on your most recent bills. It has nothing to do with how much natural gas you're using; it has to do with the weather outside your home.
iheart.com
Pump Prices Continue to Decrease
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Industry analysts say gas prices are slightly down and will continue to decline because driving typically falls off during the winter. Prices at the pump in Pennsylvania are down about five cents this week. Triple-A reports the average cost per gallon in the state is three dollars and 73-cents. The average in Harrisburg is about three-76 but prices are nine cents higher in York.
butlerradio.com
New Report Shows Concerns For Residents Purchasing Power
A new report for an independent financial group out of Harrisburg expresses concerns for some levels on the state’s economy this year. The Independent Fiscal Office warns that lower-income residents could lose some of their purchasing power. The report also showed that wages could decrease by 3.5 percent. However,...
5 dangerous highways in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of all different kinds of roads. Highways, turnpikes, back roads. If you can name it, Pennsylvania probably has it. But, with all these roads, which ones are the most dangerous? Below is a list of 5 of the most dangerous highways in the Keystone State. Interstate 78 According […]
The rocky road to recycled: Where do bottles, cans and cardboard really go?
On a typical trash collection day, neighborhoods are lined with blue or green recycling bins filled with plastic water bottles and milk jugs, beer bottles and aluminum cans. There are also takeout containers, styrofoam packing blocks and cosmetics jars in the mix. The scenario plays out across the state -...
Pennsylvania Roads Ranked Among the Worst in The U.S. in 2023 Survey
PA and most of its bordering states are in the top 20 for bad roads. Research shows that roads are improving across the country, but there's still a long way to go. Researchers at Construction Coverage have ranked all 50 states based on road conditions, with Pennsylvania coming in at 15 on the list that ranks the worst roads at the top and the best at the bottom of the list.
lebtown.com
Trout stocking planned ahead of statewide April 1 opening day
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has released its schedule for trout stocking ahead of the state’s April 1 opening day of trout season. This year’s Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day is scheduled for March 25, a week before general opening. On this day, youth will be able to fish with their adult mentors. Get your license here.
Small Town Charm: 3 "Hidden" Gems in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is known for its charming and quaint small towns. Some of the more popular places to visit are Jim Thorpe, New Hope, and Lititz (also named the coolest small town in the country back in the day).
Pennsylvania ranked among worst roads in the country, 2023 study shows
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Infrastructure is a widely talked about topic in Pennsylvania — especially when it comes to potholes and road conditions — and a new study ranked PA among the 15 worst roads in the country. A new study from Construction Coverage, using the International Roughness Index, looked at data to put states […]
Millions will lose emergency food stamp payments next month
Pittsburgher Michelle Ricketts, 63, is bracing for the coming loss of more than $200 from her monthly grocery budget. She’s one of millions of Americans who had been getting extra pandemic-related assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP or food stamps. Those additional payments will be...
Susquehanna River Islands Popular with Boaters Sold to State of Pa.
A pair of privately owned, uninhabited islands in the Susquehanna River have been sold to the state of Pennsylvania. Independence and Baileys Island, located just north of City Island in Harrisburg, were in the same family for generations. They were once home to a dance hall and a ferry route, but now the vacant islands are just a fun destination for boaters.
abc27.com
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Feb. 9: Deaths up, community level lowers
(WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 9, 2023, there were 10,936 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Tuesday, Feb. 7. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data,...
wmmr.com
This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania
Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
abc27.com
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
theshelbyreport.com
The Giant Company Rolls Out Electric Vehicles In Pennsylvania
The Giant Company has announced four electric vehicles will join its fleet serving the greater community in Philadelphia. The electric vans will fulfill Giant Direct customer deliveries while reducing the company’s environmental footprint. “Fulfilling our purpose of connecting families for a better future means taking action today to create...
Red tape skyrockets energy costs in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Red tape still holds Pennsylvania back from cutting energy costs, natural gas advocates said Monday, even as the economic pain inflicted by higher prices grows worse every day. For prices to fall, experts told the House Republican Policy Committee that removing barriers to production is “key.” David Callahan, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, said bureaucracy still stands in the way of the economic growth necessary to make that happen. ...
PennDOT asks drivers to complete short road safety survey
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is conducting an annual survey to improve highway safety. The Department asks Pennsylvanians to take the short, approximately five-minute quiz before it closes on Feb. 28. All responses are completely anonymous. The survey covers several topics including seat belt use, impaired driving, speeding, distracted...
Is daylight saving time soon? Here’s when clocks ‘spring forward’
Now that January’s over, many people undoubtedly have spring on the mind. Which begs the question: when is daylight saving time?. SIMILAR STORIES: Daylight saving time; library upgrades; Good Morning, Pennsylvania. The days will start getting lighter when folks set their clocks forward on March 12, 2023. Unfortunately, this...
