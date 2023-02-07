ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
wdiy.org

PPL Explains Higher Energy Prices, Will ‘Cooperate Fully’ With PUC Investigation Into Billing Issues | WDIY Local News

A major electric company says it will cooperate with a state regulatory commission’s investigation into issues with abnormally high bills. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. On Jan. 31, The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced that it had started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unusually high bills...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Pump Prices Continue to Decrease

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Industry analysts say gas prices are slightly down and will continue to decline because driving typically falls off during the winter. Prices at the pump in Pennsylvania are down about five cents this week. Triple-A reports the average cost per gallon in the state is three dollars and 73-cents. The average in Harrisburg is about three-76 but prices are nine cents higher in York.
HARRISBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

New Report Shows Concerns For Residents Purchasing Power

A new report for an independent financial group out of Harrisburg expresses concerns for some levels on the state’s economy this year. The Independent Fiscal Office warns that lower-income residents could lose some of their purchasing power. The report also showed that wages could decrease by 3.5 percent. However,...
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

5 dangerous highways in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of all different kinds of roads. Highways, turnpikes, back roads. If you can name it, Pennsylvania probably has it. But, with all these roads, which ones are the most dangerous? Below is a list of 5 of the most dangerous highways in the Keystone State. Interstate 78 According […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lebtown.com

Trout stocking planned ahead of statewide April 1 opening day

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has released its schedule for trout stocking ahead of the state’s April 1 opening day of trout season. This year’s Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day is scheduled for March 25, a week before general opening. On this day, youth will be able to fish with their adult mentors. Get your license here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Millions will lose emergency food stamp payments next month

Pittsburgher Michelle Ricketts, 63, is bracing for the coming loss of more than $200 from her monthly grocery budget. She’s one of millions of Americans who had been getting extra pandemic-related assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP or food stamps. Those additional payments will be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wmmr.com

This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania

Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
theshelbyreport.com

The Giant Company Rolls Out Electric Vehicles In Pennsylvania

The Giant Company has announced four electric vehicles will join its fleet serving the greater community in Philadelphia. The electric vans will fulfill Giant Direct customer deliveries while reducing the company’s environmental footprint. “Fulfilling our purpose of connecting families for a better future means taking action today to create...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Center Square

Red tape skyrockets energy costs in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Red tape still holds Pennsylvania back from cutting energy costs, natural gas advocates said Monday, even as the economic pain inflicted by higher prices grows worse every day. For prices to fall, experts told the House Republican Policy Committee that removing barriers to production is “key.” David Callahan, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, said bureaucracy still stands in the way of the economic growth necessary to make that happen. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

PennDOT asks drivers to complete short road safety survey

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is conducting an annual survey to improve highway safety. The Department asks Pennsylvanians to take the short, approximately five-minute quiz before it closes on Feb. 28. All responses are completely anonymous. The survey covers several topics including seat belt use, impaired driving, speeding, distracted...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy