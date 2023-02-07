ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments.
How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?

Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks.
3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons.
Got $500? Adding To These 2 Top Dividend Stocks Would Be a Smart Move in February

Shares of Realty Income and STAG Industrial are well below their recent highs. That has them offering more attractive dividend yields. With more dividend growth ahead, they look like wise long-term investments.
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever.
2 Colossal Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

Amazon's leadership in e-commerce and cloud computing should pay off once economic pressures ease. Coca-Cola's brand strength has helped the company increase revenue over the long term. And investors love the dividend growth too.
2 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023 That Could Help You Make a Fortune

Even if the market's mini-rally ends, a longer-term view of quality investments in growth-oriented businesses can still succeed. Airbnb isn't as reliant on the travel industry as some might think. Shopify is drawing major enterprise clients to its platform and making cross-border selling more seamless.
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

Warren Buffett has outperformed Wall Street for over five decades. Two holdings have resilient businesses that should do well no matter what the economy does. One consumer-staple holding isn't expected to grow much in 2023.
2 Industrial Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist in February

Certain industrial stocks should do well in a high-inflation environment. Lockheed Martin has been a defense contractor with the U.S. government for decades. Union Pacific is one of the sole railroad operators on the West coast.
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

Strong earnings and a positive free-cash-flow outlook make AT&T a compelling opportunity. Aside from the hedging value that precious metals provide, Barrick Gold is among the best operators in this sector. Regional banks have been pushed to the wayside, but NYCB stock is worth a look at these levels.

