ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

‘It’s a big loss’: Generator stolen from Henrico BBQ restaurant food truck

By Rolynn Wilson, Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nUmk3_0kf2lNUH00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The owner of Jadean’s BBQ is looking for answers after an important piece of kitchen equipment was stolen from his restaurant in Henrico County.

Dean Ciejek told 8News that his restaurant’s generator was stolen on Saturday, Jan. 28. The following morning he found that someone had cut the padlock on his food truck and stolen the attached generator.

“Well, as you can see, these are some parts that apparently they had taken off to try to get the chain off and then they figured out it was easier to cut this,” Ciejek said.

After running his mobile kitchen around the metro Richmond area for 11 years, Ciejek opened his brick-and-mortar restaurant in Tuckahoe Village three years ago. Ciejek said he still intended to use the food truck — unfortunately, that is no longer possible with his generator being stolen.

Double shooting leaves teens dead on train tracks, Hopewell police continue investigation 8 months later

“It’s a big loss, you know, especially when you work as hard as you do. Somebody steal a man’s tools,” he said. “It’s tough.”

With the nearly 500-pound generator gone and no way to operate the mobile side of his business, Ciejek says it’s the community that he has served all these years that are holding him up.

“I talked to one of the ladies that works down the street here in the shopping center, and she said, ‘I saw that you had a generator stolen. And I was walking through my neighborhood and I looked up one of my neighbors’ driveways and saw a big red generator. And I thought of you,’” Ciejek said.

Though Ciejek says he appreciates people keeping a lookout, the generator that person found wasn’t his. When asked if he had any advice for other business owners, Ciejek says they should stay vigilant.

Henrico firefighters extinguish vehicle fire on I-295

“Making sure everybody else watches what they have because there’s somebody out there taking their tools, or something personally from them, or something out of the garage or worse than that,” he said.

The restaurant owner says he is now offering a $500 reward, hoping that someone will come forward with answers.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000 .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 6

Related
NBC12

Man injured in shooting near Midlothian Turnpike

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police say a man was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening. Just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 8, police found a man in the 6600 block of Midlothian Tpke with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Major Crime detectives...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Richmond woman arrested in Hanover for allegedly stabbing woman in home

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Richmond woman Monday after she forced entry into a home and stabbed one of the residents multiple times. On Feb. 6, deputies responded to a house in the 9000 block of Shelly Drive for a disturbance. Once on scene, they determined that a person forced entry into the home and stabbed one woman living there numerous times. She was taken to VCU Medical Center. Deputies say she is expected to make a full recovery.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

73K+
Followers
20K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy