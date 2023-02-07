Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
247Sports
Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
2023 Recruiting Tracker: Miami Recruit Antione Jackson Asking Out of NLI
Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Canes news as Miami looks to improve on an already impressive class
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Listen: Kim Mulkey previews showdown with No. 1 South Carolina, 'nobody can beat them'
All the hurdles are cleared. The grudge match is set. Get the popcorn ready for Super Bowl Sunday, and have it ready by early afternoon. That’s when the No. 3 LSU women are set to tip off their grudge match against top-ranked South Carolina.
Mike Florio Thinks Longtime NFL Coach Will Be On Hot Seat With Losing Season In 2023
Social media's preeminent NFL hot take machine has a new one fresh out of the oven. Appearing on NBC Sports, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio made a bold prediction for the 2023 NFL. He said that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could be on the hot seat if the team doesn't turn ...
On3.com
Miami Hurricanes defensive recruits react to Lance Guidry hire as coordinator: 'It’ll be a good fit for Miami'
Miami's 2024 recruits had a handful of opinions on the hire of Lance Guidry as defensive coordinator. Some place their faith in Mario Cristobal. Others have it elsewhere.
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleaning house in Denver
The Broncos‘ coaching staff around new head coach Sean Payton is starting to take shape after many assistants have parted ways with the franchise in anticipation of Payton bringing in his own staffers. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, “roughly 60 percent of the top coaches from last year won’t return.”
No. 1 Quarterback Recruit Dylan Raiola Schedules Important Visit
Five-star Class of 2024 quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola is reportedly set to visit the same school that made headlines for visiting him last month. According to Rivals' Greg Smith, Raiola will coming back to Lincoln and is expected to be on Nebraska's campus this March. On top of ...
College Football Analyst Reveals 'Bold' 2023 Notre Dame Prediction
The 2022 college football season was an uneven one for Notre Dame in their first year post-Brian Kelly. So how's the outlook for them heading into 2023? In a feature for 247Sports, college football analyst Brad Crawford made the bold prediction that Notre Dame will be out of the preseason top 10 by ...
College Football Analyst Questions Alabama's Coordinator Hire
Many in the college football world knew that change was likely at Alabama following a rare year in which the Crimson Tide failed to reach the College Football Playoff. Alabama brought in Kevin Steele to be its new defensive coordinator, replacing Pete Golding. With this being Steele's third stint ...
Ex-Ohio State Football Players Make Major Claim During Trial
Former Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint are on trial in Franklin County Common Pleas Court this week. Riep and Wint are being accused of raping a then-19-year-old woman on Feb. 4, 2020. They were dismissed from Ohio State's football program after these ...
Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans
On Monday it was announced that Alabama planned on hiring former defensive coach Kevin Steele as their new defensive coordinator. And while some Crimson Tide fans seem to be worried about the new hire, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has a message for Bama fans-relax. “The GOAT just signed the No. 1 recruiting class Read more... The post Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Alabama Quarterback Reacts To The Coordinator Hires
After failing to make the College Football Playoff for only the 2nd time in its existence, Alabama has hired two new coordinators to work under Nick Saban. Tommy Rees will work as offensive coordinator, while Kevin Steele will handle duties on the defensive side of the ball. Former Alabama QB ...
LSU trying to flip this elite 2025 offensive tackle committed to Georgia
Micah DeBose is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound, four-star offensive tackle in the class of 2025. DeBose is from Mobile, Alabama, where he plays for Vigor High School. The Vigor Wolves finished the 2022 season 5-4 and failed to make the playoffs just one year after winning the 4A state championship. DeBose...
1 College Basketball Fanbase Fed Up With Its Coach Tonight
The North Carolina basketball fanbase is understandably frustrated with its team on Tuesday night. Coming off a rivalry loss to the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night, the Tar Heels entered tonight's game against Wake Forest with a 15-8 record. Hubert Davis' squad came out entirely too flat, ...
chatsports.com
Ravens News 2/9: Landing Spots and more
Whether it’s signing Jackson via the franchise tag or a multi-year deal, the Ravens arguably have too much committed to the rest of this team to start over at the quarterback position. That being said, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared in his notes from the Senior Bowl that some folks...
Miami Announces Defensive Coordinator Hire After Losing Kevin Steele To Alabama
The Miami Hurricanes' defensive corps took a hit Sunday when Kevin Steele left the program and signed with Alabama. Head coach Mario Cristobal and company didn't hesitate to find a replacement, however. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Miami hired former Tulane defensive coordinator Lance ...
Top 2024 Running Back James Peoples Names Final 6 Schools
Several top programs are hot on the recruiting trail, and many are after prized recruits in the class of 2024. One of those recruits is running back James Peoples, who has recently narrowed his list of potential schools down to 6. The four-star recruit out of San Antonio, TX revealed his ...
