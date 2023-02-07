ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
BOULDER, CO
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans

On Monday it was announced that Alabama planned on hiring former defensive coach Kevin Steele as their new defensive coordinator. And while some Crimson Tide fans seem to be worried about the new hire, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has a message for Bama fans-relax. “The GOAT just signed the No. 1 recruiting class Read more... The post Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former Alabama Quarterback Reacts To The Coordinator Hires

After failing to make the College Football Playoff for only the 2nd time in its existence, Alabama has hired two new coordinators to work under Nick Saban.  Tommy Rees will work as offensive coordinator, while Kevin Steele will handle duties on the defensive side of the ball. Former Alabama QB ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
chatsports.com

Ravens News 2/9: Landing Spots and more

Whether it’s signing Jackson via the franchise tag or a multi-year deal, the Ravens arguably have too much committed to the rest of this team to start over at the quarterback position. That being said, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared in his notes from the Senior Bowl that some folks...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Top 2024 Running Back James Peoples Names Final 6 Schools

Several top programs are hot on the recruiting trail, and many are after prized recruits in the class of 2024.  One of those recruits is running back James Peoples, who has recently narrowed his list of potential schools down to 6. The four-star recruit out of San Antonio, TX revealed his ...
ALABAMA STATE

