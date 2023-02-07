Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Local students meet with lawmakers in Tallahassee
Three local high school students traveled to Tallahassee Wednesday morning to take their message of prevention directly to lawmakers. They are part of a local group called Duval Co+Lab, which is part of Drug Free Duval. Wednesday is Prevention Advocacy Day at the state Capitol. News4JAX spoke with two of...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville City Council District 10
Five candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the March ballot open to all voters in the district. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to the May election. News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their...
News4Jax.com
Duval County Property Appraiser
Three candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the March ballot open to all voters. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to the May election. News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their...
News4Jax.com
Riverfront 2025: City officials discuss plans for evolution of downtown Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 100 projects are planned to transform Jacksonville’s downtown, including the highly anticipated Shipyard West and the Riverfront Plaza developments. Plans for these projects were discussed at an event Wednesday night at the Jacksonville Main Public Library Multipurpose Room called Riverfront 2025: A Look...
News4Jax.com
Gators Breakdown: Get to know Florida Gators QB commit DJ Lagway
The Class of 2024 takes center stage now for the Florida Gators headlined by five star quarterback DJ Lagway. Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here. David Waters and Will Miles are joined by Lagway as he discusses his journey so far and what’s ahead for...
News4Jax.com
‘It’s very scary’: Former administrator says state mental health facilities low on nursing staff & physicians, presenting ‘real danger’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former leader of the Northeast Florida State Hospital says the situation with patients at the hospital is “very scary.”. Dr. Richard Herstein was the chief hospital administrator and chief medical officer for all Department of Children and Families state hospitals. “These individuals that are...
News4Jax.com
Mail-in ballots sent to Jacksonville voters ahead of city elections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Vote-by-mail ballots are on the way to Jacksonville voters as city elections inches closer and closer. City election officials said 37,000 ballots are going to be sent out Thursday. However, the number of ballots sent out is a lot lower than previous years because voters are now required to request a mail-in ballot.
News4Jax.com
New rooftop fish and oyster restaurant planned for Publix shopping center in San Marco
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new fish and oyster restaurant is coming to San Marco and will move into a two-story cornerstone spot next to Publix. According to News4JAX news partner Jacksonville Daily Record, the city issued a permit for Gemma Fish + Oyster on Monday which is owned by the founders of Ember & Iron, which is located in St. Johns County.
News4Jax.com
Amtrak passengers say train was stalled in Nassau County for hours
BRYCEVILLE, Fla. – An Amtrak spokesperson said Tuesday night a train that had stalled in Nassau County was moving again after being “temporarily disrupted due to mechanical issues.”. The spokesperson, Kimberly Woods, said the train, which was carrying 382 people, stopped in Callahan for crews to repair a...
News4Jax.com
Pro Pickleball Player from Jacksonville
Pickleball is one of the hottest sports around. Originally thought of as a game only for those of a certain age, the energy and popularity has shifted to include all ages participating. With the growth, a professional league was launched and can be seen all over the internet with some spot time on television as well. Rance has tracked Pickleball since he first got to Jacksonville years ago…this time, he met the first professional Pickleball player…from Jacksonville. Her name is Olivia McMillan and she just signed her first contract. She and her team are already collecting trophies. www.majorleaguepickleball.net.
News4Jax.com
Renters’ Rights: What to do if you have mold where you live
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trysta Wallace said the mold and plumbing problems in the bathroom of the apartment she rented on the Southside became so disgusting she couldn’t use the toilet or take a shower. “I use the port-a-potty up the street. I pee in a cup and I...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville twins born with heart defects need lifesaving surgeries
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Emory and Riley Grissom are only 6 months old and have heart disease. The twins were diagnosed with heart defects in utero. Heart disease isn’t uncommon for infants, according to Doctor Rajesh Shenoy, who is the chief of pediatric cardiology at Wolfson Children’s Hospital and the twins’ cardiologist.
News4Jax.com
Farm Share to distribute food in Lake Butler
UNION COUNTY, Fla. – Farm Share will be distributing food at an event this weekend in Lake Butler. The food distribution event will take place at the Lake Butler Community Center and will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 from 8 a.m. until supplies last. Recipients will receive...
News4Jax.com
🔒 Insiders only: Great local spots to celebrate National Pizza Day
What is there not to like about pizza? Other than the hefty number of calories it comes with. But who cares about that? It’s pizza! We’re pretty sure Bruce Hamilton would eat it at every meal. News4JAX is celebrating National Pizza Day and we want to share with...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville looking to crack down on panhandling in medians and intersections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville is looking to crack down on panhandling in the median of roads. This has been an issue all over the city in recent years and the city council is working improve safety. Proponents of the bill say Jacksonville has become the 6th...
News4Jax.com
News4JAX boys basketball Super 6: Top teams stay put as district tourneys arrive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Feb. 7. 1. (1) Providence (23-2, Class 3A) Notable wins: Episcopal, Fleming Island, IMG Academy Blue (twice), Impact Christian, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Nease (twice), NFEI, Riverside, St....
News4Jax.com
Person stabbed in Keystone Heights, deputies say
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – A person was stabbed Thursday morning at a home on State Route 100 in Keystone Heights, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to Safer Watch alerts from the Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing was reported on State Route 100 northwest of County Road 214.
News4Jax.com
Photo gallery: Check out Tuesday’s sights from spring sports media day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday was the High School 9:12 spring sports media day at the Riverside YMCA. Dozens of athletes and coaches from spring sports teams took part in the annual event to talk about the upcoming season. For a photo gallery of the day, click through the images above to see high school athletes from schools in the News4JAX coverage area.
News4Jax.com
Columbia County High School locked down after JROTC student seen with ceremonial rifle
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Columbia County High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after a mistaken report of an armed person on campus, the school district said. About 30 minutes later, the school district said the report was actually due to a United States Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) student who is on their drill team. The student was spotted with a non-functioning drill rifle which is only used for ceremonial purposes.
News4Jax.com
Council members gather ahead of planned special meeting on attempted JEA sale
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City Council members Brenda Priestly Jackson and Randy Defoor attended a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the change, work and legislative recommendations results from the Special Investigatory Committee on JEA matters. The gathering comes ahead of a special meeting called for Wednesday of the Jacksonville City...
