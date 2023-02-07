Fort Myers man turns himself in after crashing into condo building, fleeing scene

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Fort Myers man has turned himself in after he crashed his car into a condominium building and fled the scene.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Alexander Bryan James, 26, of Fort Myers, crashed into the building around 1:55 a.m. on Monday. Police stated James was driving west on Cypress Lane Drive, approaching Mariner Way when he collided with a curb, causing him to lose control of his vehicle.

James veered off the roadway and hit a condo building located at 4277 Mariner Way. According to officials, the 26-year-old fled the scene on foot.

Later on, around 4 p.m. Monday, James turned himself in and was placed under arrested for leaving the scene of the crash and driving while his license was suspended.

James was taken to the Lee County Jail, according to police.

