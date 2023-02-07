The City of Monmouth has received a quote from a Colorado based company to repair the leaking water tower off West Harlem Avenue. Public Works Director Andy Jackson has more:. “We received a quote from a company out of Colorado, Marine Diving Solutions. We have to fix this leak with the tower in service, so we had to get a specialized company in order to do it. In other words, we can’t drain it and fix it. It would run too big of a risk of water pressure issues throughout the City if we did that. This company, again they are out of Colorado, they come in and they will dive actually in the water tower, they go in and use a food grade type fetch on the inside of the tower. Then they actually weld the permanent fetch, they will take a man lift and go up and weld the permanent fetch on the outside.”

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO