977wmoi.com
DeDecker Family, Cambridge, Named IL Pork Family of the Year 2023
Each year, the Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) honors a pork producing family who has contributed to the long-term success of the industry through leadership and pork promotion on the local and state levels. In 2023, IPPA proudly recognizes the DeDecker family of Cambridge as the IPPA Family of the Year.
977wmoi.com
Local Hunger Collaborative Digging Deeper into Root Causes of Hunger and Connecting Community Members with Available Resources
For the past year and a half, a group of area agencies, headed by the Galesburg Community Foundation, has met to brainstorm creative solutions to address root causes of hunger through a Hunger Collaborative. Jamieson Community Center Executive Director Nancy Mowen says the core of this collaborative is about connections and networking within the communities:
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
977wmoi.com
Local Ford of Galesburg Owner Dan Kuna Says Inventory Coming in at a Faster Pace
The past two years, several businesses faced supply chain issues and concerns. Locally, Ford of Galesburg Owner Dan Kuna says those setbacks are improving and inventory, including parts, are arriving in a timelier fashion:. “Things seem to be getting a little better. Inventory started to come a little bit at...
1470 WMBD
New Amazon fulfillment center opens in North Pekin Thursday morning
NORTH PEKIN, Ill. – A major company will open its first Peoria-area location Thursday morning. Amazon opens its fulfillment center in North Pekin at 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Despite the rainy, windy weather predicted, Pekin Chamber of Commerce officials will cut the ribbon and open the doors. Chris Setti with...
977wmoi.com
MDH Monmouth Convenience Clinic Announces New Hours
McDonough District Hospital announced new operational hours for the MDH Monmouth Convenience Clinic, starting Monday (Feb. 13). The Monmouth Convenience Clinic, previously open Tuesday-Saturday, will now be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. for walk-in appointments only. The clinic is located at 2 AmericInn Way, Suites B & C. MDH...
Central Illinois Proud
2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
KWQC
Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods
Jury reaches verdict in Genesis Medical Center malpractice lawsuit. A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth’s North Water Treatment Facility Softener Vessels to Undergo Repairs
Two water softener vessels at the north Monmouth Water Treatment plant are in need of repair, which Public Works Director Andy Jackson informs funds have been budgeted to complete the project in the upcoming year:. “We did two last year. We had another vessel lose all the media in it...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth City Council Approves Quote to Repair Leaking Water Tower
The City of Monmouth has received a quote from a Colorado based company to repair the leaking water tower off West Harlem Avenue. Public Works Director Andy Jackson has more:. “We received a quote from a company out of Colorado, Marine Diving Solutions. We have to fix this leak with the tower in service, so we had to get a specialized company in order to do it. In other words, we can’t drain it and fix it. It would run too big of a risk of water pressure issues throughout the City if we did that. This company, again they are out of Colorado, they come in and they will dive actually in the water tower, they go in and use a food grade type fetch on the inside of the tower. Then they actually weld the permanent fetch, they will take a man lift and go up and weld the permanent fetch on the outside.”
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: High winds to blame for thousands losing power Thursday in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - The Ameren Illinois outage map shows many without power across Central Illinois. That number is much lower than the couple of thousand the map showed earlier in the day. A 25News crew near the Par-a-Dice Hotel and Casino around 10 a.m. witnessed part of a tree...
977wmoi.com
Program Aims to Attract More Teachers for Rural Areas of Illinois
An Illinois program aims to address teacher shortages in rural communities and encourage more student-community engagement. Since its inception in 2019, the Monmouth Rural Education Initiatives program has worked with more than 150 students at the liberal arts college, three dozen of which went on to become teachers in Illinois. The program includes place-based teaching sites that provide classrooms where students focus on their local communities.
Former employee files suit against John Deere
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A former John Deere employee has filed a lawsuit against his former employers in the Circuit Court of the Fourteenth Judicial Court in Rock Island, according to online court records. On Dec. 27, former employee Daniel J. White filed the suit. White was employed as...
ourquadcities.com
End of COVID-19 emergency means costs go up
Some family budget changes will be happening as Illinois winds down the COVID-19 emergency. Governor JB Pritzker declared May 11 as the end date for the public health emergency. Maybe the biggest impact to many families will be the reduction of SNAP benefits. “The public health emergency will be ending...
This Iowa Beach Will Reopen This Summer With A New Inflatable Playground
After being closed last summer, a Scott County beach will open again this year with some new additions. Over 3 years of restoration work has gone into the lakes at West Lake Park. Finally, this summer, the West Lake Beach will reopen. In case you forgot, we were in a...
Have Tacos and Thai, will travel. New food truck to feature locally sourced items around Galesburg
Have Tacos and Thai, will travel. Featuring the two items in its name, and more, The Tacos and Thai Truck will soon be serving food in Galesburg and the surrounding area. Laura Lytle of Knoxville and Devin Wyman of Gilson plan to start their food truck venture in the coming weeks. They say stay tuned to their Facebook page for exact locations and times.
Illinois announces $40M program for ‘megasites’. What are they, and could they benefit Galesburg?
A local economic development official says the creation of a $40 million state grant program to incentivize the creation of “megasites” could be beneficial to Galesburg and the Knox County area. Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday announced the creation of a $40 million grant program to incentivize the...
ourquadcities.com
Widower wins $4M in medical malpractice suit against Genesis
On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen (Kathy) Hazen, who died after “a botched surgery and lack of proper care” at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport nearly seven years ago, according to a release Wednesday from the family’s law firm.
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing Its Doors In Davenport
Davenport is about to be without a Bed Bath & Beyond. The store where a lot of us shopped for college dorm stuff and created wedding registries will close it's Davenport location. But the timeline of that is unclear. A Bed Bath & Beyond employee confirmed to the Quad-City Times...
Gilly’s Corner Tap owner determined to get liquor license back
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Gilly's Corner Tap is appealing to the Iowa Alcohol and Beverages Division after Davenport denied renewing the business's liquor license. The City of Davenport is holding the bar responsible for a shooting that happened on Jan. 5 that left one person dead. "It's been extremely frustrating,...
