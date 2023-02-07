ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

positivelyosceola.com

Country Music Singer Chase Matthew to Perform #7 Hit, ‘The Way I Am’ at Osceola County Fair Sunday, February 19th

The 79th Osceola County Fair’s main stage will be rocking when it features country recording artist Chase Matthew Sunday night February 19 at 6pm. Matthew, whose recent hit, “I Am What I Am” is climbing quickly in popularity in the country music world, and recently joined country artists Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bentley, and Corey Kent in the ACMC’s Top New Music. Matthew was #7 on the chart!
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Osceola County Property Appraiser Update on Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole Property Tax Refund

Osceola County Property Appraiser, Katrina Scarborough, CFA, CCF, MCF, has announced that Osceola County homeowners may be eligible for a partial refund of 2022 property taxes if a residential improvement was rendered uninhabitable for at least 30 days due to Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole. A Florida Homeowner’s Guide: Property...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Woman killed in fiery rollover crash in Osceola County, troopers say

A woman is dead after crashing her car on State Road 60 west of Mae Bass Rd around 10:25pm Tuesday night, causing it to rollover and catch fire, according to FHP. According to a crash report from Florida Troopers, woman from the UK was driving a sedan on SR 60, and for an unknown reason, traveled onto the right shoulder, overturned and came to rest on the roof of the car. The vehicle became “engulfed by fire,” and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Local Businessman, Leader in Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ryan R. Munns, to hit the mission fields of France

After serving for nine years as president of the St. Cloud Florida stake for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Osceola County, President Ryan R. Munns was released in October of 2022 as president and will be headed to Paris France for 3 years to oversee 100+ proselyting and service missionaries, leaving behind his career at Bogin, Munns and Munns, and life in Saint Cloud.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

