louisburgsportszone.com

Wildcats’ rally falls short in homecoming loss to Ottawa

Louisburg sophomore Gavin Lohse goes up for a shot and gets fouled Friday during the Wildcats’ homecoming game against Ottawa. It was a night and day difference for the Louisburg boys basketball team Friday against Ottawa. The last time the Wildcats faced off with the Cyclones, they fell on...
LOUISBURG, KS
chssphinx.com

Six Game Streak Snapped

The Carterville Lions boys basketball team took on the Massac County Patriots on Saturday Night, snapping their six game win streak with a 58-41 loss. Lions Forward Kade Lustenberger won the tip and the action was underway. Massac jumped out to an early lead, but that was answered by a steal and a score on the other end by Lions guard Peyton Bittle.
CARTERVILLE, IL
The Daily Reporter

Coldwater girls basketball avenges early season loss, takes down 8th ranked Northwest

JACKSON, MI. — Entering into competition Tuesday night the scrappy Coldwater Lady Cardinals had one single blemish on their stellar 2022-23 record, a razor thin nail biter of a loss back on Jan. 10 when they fell to Interstate 8 rival Northwest by the score of 50-46. Tuesday night the Cardinals traveled to Northwest looking to avenge that loss and possibly create a tie atop the Interstate 8 conference in the process. ...
COLDWATER, MI

