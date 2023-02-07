The Carterville Lions boys basketball team took on the Massac County Patriots on Saturday Night, snapping their six game win streak with a 58-41 loss. Lions Forward Kade Lustenberger won the tip and the action was underway. Massac jumped out to an early lead, but that was answered by a steal and a score on the other end by Lions guard Peyton Bittle.

CARTERVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO