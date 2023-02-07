Read full article on original website
Related
Trojans Drop Loser-Out Game to Kodiaks
At Columbia Adventist (Battle Ground) Pe Ell: Baldwin 7, Homan 10, Phelps 10, Howard 14, Knowlton 2. Columbia Ad.: Newfield 2, Payne 18, Pierce 7, Delany 7, L. Pierce 4, C. Payne 4, Carleton 10. Facing Columbia Adventist for the second time in less than a week, the Pe Ell...
louisburgsportszone.com
Wildcats’ rally falls short in homecoming loss to Ottawa
Louisburg sophomore Gavin Lohse goes up for a shot and gets fouled Friday during the Wildcats’ homecoming game against Ottawa. It was a night and day difference for the Louisburg boys basketball team Friday against Ottawa. The last time the Wildcats faced off with the Cyclones, they fell on...
Mountaineers Hold Off Late Spartan Rally, Advance to Semis
Rainier: Swenson 12, Askey 11, Blackburn 6, Beckman 8, Murphy 6, Hanson 15. Forks: B. Johnson 2, Wood 9, K. Johnson 20, Gaydeski 2, Ramos 3, Neel 16. Jumping out to a 20-4 lead after one quarter, the Rainier girls basketball team held off a late rally from Forks to advance to the 2B District 4 tournament semifinals Tuesday night in Montesano, 58-52.
chssphinx.com
Six Game Streak Snapped
The Carterville Lions boys basketball team took on the Massac County Patriots on Saturday Night, snapping their six game win streak with a 58-41 loss. Lions Forward Kade Lustenberger won the tip and the action was underway. Massac jumped out to an early lead, but that was answered by a steal and a score on the other end by Lions guard Peyton Bittle.
Coldwater girls basketball avenges early season loss, takes down 8th ranked Northwest
JACKSON, MI. — Entering into competition Tuesday night the scrappy Coldwater Lady Cardinals had one single blemish on their stellar 2022-23 record, a razor thin nail biter of a loss back on Jan. 10 when they fell to Interstate 8 rival Northwest by the score of 50-46. Tuesday night the Cardinals traveled to Northwest looking to avenge that loss and possibly create a tie atop the Interstate 8 conference in the process. ...
Comments / 0