Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Thursday basketball schedule includes MH freshman girls continuing district tourney
Basketball makes up much of the local Thursday schedule as Mountain Home’s freshman team will continue action in the Northeast Arkansas District Tournament. The Junior Lady Bombers will host West Memphis West on the junior high campus. Tip-off is scheduled for 5. The semifinals of the 2A-1 Junior District...
KTLO
MHHS splits makeup basketball games at Greenbrier
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had mixed results on Wednesday as they went to Greenbrier for their second makeup outing. Matt Sharp has the details. After struggling for three quarters, the Lady Bombers dominated the final period to defeat the Lady Panthers 57-45. Most of Mountain Home’s struggles came with handling the ball as they committed 21 turnovers on the night. In addition, the Lady Bombers were held to just one three-pointer for the first three quarters. In the fourth period, Mountain Home’s pressure defense took a toll on Greenbrier as they started committing more turnovers. The Lady Bombers also got fouled more often on their way to the basket, and they hit 12-of-13 free throws in the final quarter. In all, Mountain Home outscored the Lady Panthers 29-8 in that last frame to post the 12-point victory.
KTLO
Tuesday basketball results include MHCA getting swept by Omaha
Mountain Home Christian Academy had a rough night on Tuesday as they were swept in a pair of basketball games by another group of Eagles from Omaha. Mountain Home Christian lost the boys’ game 90-50. Jordan Woods was Mountain Home Christian’s top scorer with 20 points, and Riley Peglar had 10.
KTLO
Wednesday basketball schedule includes MHHS at Greenbrier for makeup games
Basketball makes up much of the local Wednesday schedule and includes a makeup outing for the Mountain Home High School teams. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will have the first of three straight road trips as they go to Greenbrier. Mountain Home’s girls are currently 13-11 on the season and...
KTLO
MHHS splits home games with Harrison
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had mixed results on Tuesday as they hosted their biggest rivals from Harrison. Matt Sharp has the details. The Lady Bombers began the night by defeating the Lady Goblins 57-45. Early on, the game had three ties and three lead changes, and Mountain Home ended the opening quarter with a one-point advantage. The Lady Bombers started pulling away in the second period as they held Harrison to one field goal and went into the locker room up double digits. The Lady Goblins briefly cut the margin back under 10 in the third quarter, but for the most part, the two teams played fairly even in the second half as Mountain Home went on to win by 12.
KTLO
MH girls finish 2nd, boys end up 5th in 5A-West bowling tourney
The Mountain Home High School bowling teams competed in the 5A-West Conference Tournament Wednesday at Central Lanes in Hot Springs. The Lady Bombers finished second in the tournament, and the Mountain Home boys ended up fifth.
KTLO
MH, Harrison bowling teams to play in conference tourney
Two area high schools will send their bowling teams to Hot Springs on Wednesday. The postseason begins for Mountain Home and Harrison as they compete in the 5A-West Conference Tournament. Action at Central Lanes begins at 11.
KTLO
MHHS wrestling teams to host ‘Play Date’
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams will return to action on Tuesday as they host a “Play Date.” Action will get underway at 5 on the junior high campus.
KTLO
Kevin Lewis McAliney, 32, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Kevin Lewis McAliney of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away February 2, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 32. He was born January 18, 1991, in Quincy, Illinois, the son of James F. and Lynette Lewis McAliney. He married his high school sweetheart Kayla Wensel on April 16, 2022. He was employed as a Maintenance Technician and Groundskeeper for a local apartment complex.
KTLO
Deborah ‘Debby’ Stanuch, 75, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Deborah Marie “Debby” Stanuch, 75, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Debby was born on April 5, 1947, in Peoria, Illinois, to Maurice and Irene Ybarra Crosbie. She graduated from high school and continued her education at the Mundelein College in Chicago, where she majored in finance and economics. She married Don on February 14, 1976 in Lincolnshire, Illinois. Debby attended the Illinois Central College, Bradley University, and Eureka College, majoring in speech and drama. During her working years in Illinois, Debby worked for WIVC Radio and the American Broadcasting Company; she was the assistant vice president for Becker Securities and Oppenheimer Securities; and later, she was a technical recruiter for DeSaulnier MacLeod and TSC companies. Debby was a partner and co-owner of Career Partners, an IT Technical Recruiting Firm.
KTLO
Radene McClelland, 87, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 87-year-old Radene McClelland of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services.Radene McClelland died Wednesday at Baxter Health.
KTLO
Lora Ruth Mears, 81, Midway (Roller)
Mrs. Lora R. Mears, 81, of Midway, AR, passed away on Saturday, February 04, 2023. She was born in Three Brothers, Arkansas to Wayne and Lois Dunbar on March 18, 1941. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Lois Dunbar; brother, John Belt; nephew, Joe Younger; brother-in-laws, Bob Younger and Glen Sisney.
KTLO
Helen Marie Studnar, 84, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Helen Marie Studnar, 84, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at home, surrounded by loving family members. Helen was born on November 2, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to John and Helen (Bubnovich) Stark. She graduated from Saint Francis de Sales High School in 1956. Helen married her loving husband of 65 years, Robert Bob Studnar, in Chicago in 1957.
KTLO
City of MH limb debris pickup Saturday
The rescheduled limb pickup inside the city limits of Mountain Home will be held this Saturday. The pickup is a partnership between the city and Waste Connections. Citizens who would like to request to have limb debris picked up will need to contact the Mountain Home Street Department at 870-425-4708 or the Mayor’s Office at 870-425-5116 to be added to the list.
KTLO
Congrats, Baxter Co. Spelling Bee Winners!
1st place – Izzy Photides, 8th grade Cotter student. 2nd Place – Asher Alloway , 6th grade Mountain Home Student. 3rd Place – Pruett Sutton, 4th grade Mountain Home Student. Spelling bee was held Feb. 7 at The Sheid.
KTLO
Alice Westergaard, 78, Clarkridge (Kirby)
Alice Westergaard of Clarkridge, Arkansas, passed away on February 4, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 78. She was born February 4, 1945, in Evanston, Illinois, the daughter of Fredrick and Emily Paulsen Lange. She married Ronald A. Westergaard on April 25, 1964, in Mundelein, Illinois. Alice...
KTLO
Rain totals double previous record
Heavy rains in the Twin Lakes Area over the last twenty-four hours have caused a 58-year old record for rainfall to be broken. The previous record for February 9 set in 1965 was 1.27 inches of rain. Thursdays new total has doubled that figure with 2.54 inches of rain recorded at KTLO, the official reporting station for the National Weather Service in Little Rock.
KTLO
Former KTLO employee leaves lasting legacy on the Mtn. Home Community
A Mountain Home woman who’s legacy will leave a lasting affect on the community has died. On Wednesday, February 1, 75-year-old Deborah “Debby” Stanuch died in Mountain Home. Before moving to Mountain Home with her husband Don in 2004 from Illinois, Stanuch worked for WIVC Radio and...
KTLO
ASU-Mountain Home: Nursing Instructor-RN Program
Arkansas State University-Mountain Home seeks applicants for a full-time, 9-month, non-tenured Nursing faculty position with primary responsibilities in the RN Program and in other Nursing areas as assigned. Compensation includes an annual salary commensurate with background and experience, comprehensive benefits, and a leave package.
KTLO
Two Marion County roads reported as flooded
Two roads in Marion County are have been reported as being flooded.According to Marion County Judge Jason Stumph, Marion County (MC) 6070 and MC 6071 are flooded and motorists should find an alternate route.
Comments / 0