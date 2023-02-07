Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
1 injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a northeast Columbus shooting Wednesday night. Police were called to the area of 1784 Pauline Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. According to officers, witnesses said it was a drive-by shooting. The victim was taken to...
Parents outraged over racist image at Ohio school
BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – It was standing room only for a Bexley school board meeting Wednesday, which comes after a blatantly racist picture was shown during morning announcements at Bexley Middle School last Friday. Parents expressed anger and passion, shed tears, and called for action. “Black History Month,” said 20-year Bexley resident Karl Woodford. “Let’s […]
From Wagons to Riches: The Oldest Black-Owned Business by John T. Ward Continues to Inspire Generations
As we celebrate Black History Month, the 142-year-old legacy of John T. Ward is one of many that continues to inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more. Having weathered two world wars, a Great Depression, and a global pandemic, E.E. Ward Moving & Storage Co.,...
NBC4 Columbus
Family 'traumatized' after robbed at gunpoint in their home
NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their own home after being robbed at gunpoint on Monday. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3lklRWm. Family ‘traumatized’ after robbed at gunpoint in …. NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their...
Attorney representing Columbus police officers in discrimination lawsuit say they want change
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The attorney representing a group of current and former Columbus police officers suing the city said they are looking for change. “They want it to be less toxic, less corrosive, less divisive,” Attorney Zach Gottesman said. Eleven current and one former officer accuse the city...
WHIZ
Franklin Co. Leads State in Fatal Crashes
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said from 2018 to 2022 there have been over 5,600 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in over 6,000 fatalities. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in that time period Franklin County led the state with 538 fatal crashes, followed by Cuyahoga County at 445, Hamilton at 294, Montgomery at 275 and Lucas at 207.
tourcounsel.com
Columbus City Center | Shopping mall in Ohio
Columbus City Center (known locally as City Center) was a 1,250,000 sq ft (116,000 m2), three-level shopping center in Columbus, Ohio. It was located in the city's downtown, near the Ohio Statehouse, next to the Ohio Theatre, and connected to a Hyatt hotel. The mall had a large parking structure attached that, despite the mall's closure in 2009, is still used extensively by downtown workers.
cwcolumbus.com
Grieving family of slain teen says 'moms need to step up and be a parent'
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — More than a year after a Columbus teen was shot and killed in Grove City, his family is still shaken. "The violence on my nephew has really taken a toll on me," said Danielle Williamson, the aunt of 17-year-old Vonzell Williamson, who was shot and killed outside a Comfort Inn on Marlane Drive in Grove City in December 2021.
Police recover rearview mirror of car that killed cyclist in Eastland
A man riding his bike in the Eastland area died after being hit by a car Tuesday night.
Ohio’s only Black-owned bank gets approval to open in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce was cleaning pepper spray off his skin in the summer of 2020 when a metaphorical lightbulb sparked above his head. The Black elected official – who had just been maced by Columbus police while peacefully protesting the murder of George Floyd – wanted to do more […]
Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
NBC4 Columbus
The Underground Railroad's path through Dublin, Ohio
The City of Dublin has deep ties to the Underground Railroad and several unique landmarks in the city honor the legacies of past trailblazers today. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ibjo9q. The Underground Railroad’s path through Dublin, Ohio. The City of Dublin has deep ties to the Underground Railroad and several unique...
Bexley teacher put on leave following racist incident involving middle school students
BEXLEY, Ohio — A Bexley Middle School teacher was placed on administrative leave after a racist image appeared behind two students reading morning announcements on Friday. According to the school district, the image appeared on a green screen behind the two student anchors. The image of an orangutan eating...
Columbus police officer involved in second shooting in five months
Columbus police officer who shot a man seen running away after a traffic stop Sunday was involved in a similar shooting just months earlier.
'I'm still shocked': Community wants answers after officer shot man in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — People in Columbus are asking for answers from police about a man who was shot over the weekend while running from police during a traffic stop. Michael Cleveland, 66, was shot at least once Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue. In an interview...
Ohio public schools under attack as lack of accountability allows Nazi homeschooling scandal
Public education is in the crosshairs of book-banning, speech-censoring bullies, and private school zealots draining public school dollars. Missing in the DeSantis shuffle and campaigns to privatize education is any correlating interest in how the vast majority of publicly educated students in this country learn, develop, grow, and achieve. Some 90% of Ohio kids attend […] The post Ohio public schools under attack as lack of accountability allows Nazi homeschooling scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
NBC4 Columbus
Chile Verde Café revamping Gemini Place restaurant, closing Sawmill location
Chile Verde Café closed its Carriage Place restaurant at 4853 Sawmill Rd. on Jan. 28 before reopening its 1522 Gemini Pl. location on Feb. 1 after a weeks-long renovation. Owner Tom Anthony said he made the decision to merge into one storefront following the COVID-19 pandemic. Chile Verde Café...
wosu.org
North Graveyard in downtown Columbus to be excavated before Merchant Building constructed
The disturbed remains of some of the City of Columbus’ oldest inhabitants are expected to contribute to the historical understanding of central Ohio’s population in the 1800s when they’re removed from a former graveyard to make way for new construction. Archaeologists are due to start excavating a...
FireRescue1
3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
Former Ohio State football players found not guilty of rape, kidnapping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Franklin County jury on Thursday found two former Ohio State University football players not guilty of kidnapping and raping a 19-year-old woman in 2020. On the fourth day of their trial, Amir Riep, 24, and Jahsen Wint, 24 were acquitted on all counts three years after being accused of sexually […]
