WSYX ABC6

1 injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a northeast Columbus shooting Wednesday night. Police were called to the area of 1784 Pauline Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. According to officers, witnesses said it was a drive-by shooting. The victim was taken to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Parents outraged over racist image at Ohio school

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – It was standing room only for a Bexley school board meeting Wednesday, which comes after a blatantly racist picture was shown during morning announcements at Bexley Middle School last Friday. Parents expressed anger and passion, shed tears, and called for action. “Black History Month,” said 20-year Bexley resident Karl Woodford. “Let’s […]
BEXLEY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family 'traumatized' after robbed at gunpoint in their home

NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their own home after being robbed at gunpoint on Monday. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3lklRWm. Family ‘traumatized’ after robbed at gunpoint in …. NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Franklin Co. Leads State in Fatal Crashes

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said from 2018 to 2022 there have been over 5,600 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in over 6,000 fatalities. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in that time period Franklin County led the state with 538 fatal crashes, followed by Cuyahoga County at 445, Hamilton at 294, Montgomery at 275 and Lucas at 207.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
tourcounsel.com

Columbus City Center | Shopping mall in Ohio

Columbus City Center (known locally as City Center) was a 1,250,000 sq ft (116,000 m2), three-level shopping center in Columbus, Ohio. It was located in the city's downtown, near the Ohio Statehouse, next to the Ohio Theatre, and connected to a Hyatt hotel. The mall had a large parking structure attached that, despite the mall's closure in 2009, is still used extensively by downtown workers.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Grieving family of slain teen says 'moms need to step up and be a parent'

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — More than a year after a Columbus teen was shot and killed in Grove City, his family is still shaken. "The violence on my nephew has really taken a toll on me," said Danielle Williamson, the aunt of 17-year-old Vonzell Williamson, who was shot and killed outside a Comfort Inn on Marlane Drive in Grove City in December 2021.
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s only Black-owned bank gets approval to open in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce was cleaning pepper spray off his skin in the summer of 2020 when a metaphorical lightbulb sparked above his head. The Black elected official – who had just been maced by Columbus police while peacefully protesting the murder of George Floyd – wanted to do more […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

The Underground Railroad's path through Dublin, Ohio

The City of Dublin has deep ties to the Underground Railroad and several unique landmarks in the city honor the legacies of past trailblazers today. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ibjo9q. The Underground Railroad’s path through Dublin, Ohio. The City of Dublin has deep ties to the Underground Railroad and several unique...
DUBLIN, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio public schools under attack as lack of accountability allows Nazi homeschooling scandal

Public education is in the crosshairs of book-banning, speech-censoring bullies, and private school zealots draining public school dollars. Missing in the DeSantis shuffle and campaigns to privatize education is any correlating interest in how the vast majority of publicly educated students in this country learn, develop, grow, and achieve.  Some 90% of Ohio kids attend […] The post Ohio public schools under attack as lack of accountability allows Nazi homeschooling scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
FireRescue1

3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
