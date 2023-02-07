GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — More than a year after a Columbus teen was shot and killed in Grove City, his family is still shaken. "The violence on my nephew has really taken a toll on me," said Danielle Williamson, the aunt of 17-year-old Vonzell Williamson, who was shot and killed outside a Comfort Inn on Marlane Drive in Grove City in December 2021.

GROVE CITY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO