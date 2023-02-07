PITTSBURGH — The WPIAL is littered with basketball players that will go on to play at the next level. Seton LaSalle is home to one of those players and his name is Connor Spratt. The senior guard has a massive following on the platform TikTok, amassing over 200,000 followers. In addition to being “TikTok famous,” Spratt was a member of Kevin Durant’s AAU squad Team Durant and is currently one of few WPIAL athletes with a NIL deal.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO