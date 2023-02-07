Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh- National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
NFL Superstar Announces Cause For Devastating Medical ConditionOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
What is Pittsburgh-Style Steak?East Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Airing It Out: Don’t Expect the Same Pitt Offense During the 2023 Season
There wasn’t any point in Daejon Reynolds making a big announcement. He didn’t come to Pittsburgh for any sort of publicity. He came to work, and as he was hitting the books in the classroom and throwing with the quarterbacks and wide receivers, not many people knew he was in Pittsburgh.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2024 Central Catholic LB Cole Sullivan’s Journey Has Come Full Circle With Pitt Offer
While Cole Sullivan was growing up in Pittsburgh, he watched his hometown Pitt Panthers nearly every weekend. As he watched Pitt, instead of honing in on someone like Tyler Boyd or James Conner, he watched the defensive side of the ball. He was a big fan of one of the biggest — well, strongest — defensive players in football.
The Athletic Director at the Heart of Pitt’s Sports Turnaround
Heather Lyke was determined to revitalize Panthers athletics, and she’s done just that.
In 1st place, Louisville coach says Pitt can go deep in NCAAs
The praise not coming from the Pitt bench, rather from a veteran NCAA coach–hear how he praises the Panthers, saying they can do big things this year
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- February 8
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Wins 10th ACC Game for First Time Since Inaugural ACC Season in 2013-14
PITTSBURGH – Tuesday night’s win against Louisville was not Pitt’s toughest test of the season, but crossing off a box not previously checked in nine years proved the current core was up for the task. The Panthers (17-7, 10-3 ACC) defeated the Cardinals (3-21, 1-12 ACC) 91-57...
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins Says West Virginia Just Beat the Best Team in the Conference
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers got a huge win for their NCAA Tournament resume and moved to 15-9 overall and 4-7 in the Big 12 Conference by beating the #11 ranked Iowa State Cyclones, 76-71. Here’s what Bob Huggins had to say following the victory:
Pitt's Diaz Graham Twins Live Out Dream on Court Together
Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham played their best games as Pitt Panthers while sharing the floor.
Louisville Decimated by Pitt; Cardinals Set Program Single-Season Loss Record
The Cardinals' 34-point loss gives them 21 for the 2022-23 season, breaking a 25-year-old record.
Pitt Ties for First Place in ACC After Beating Louisville
The Pitt Panthers are in first place for the first time since early January.
Cummings bringing back soul of Pitt basketball
A few months in, what Nelly Cummings said about the season, his family at his games and what others said about his impact on Pitt basketball
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Maulers 2023 USFL schedule released
The Pittsburgh Maulers 2023 season schedule was released by the USFL on Tuesday morning. The team's season opener is set for April 16 against the New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham, Alabama. Maulers home games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The venue will...
Bracketology Watch: Fox Believes Pitt's Done Enough
Fox Sports' Andy Katz believes the Pitt Panthers have done enough to make the NCAA Tournament.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Connor Spratt and Seton LaSalle Are “Peaking At The Right Time” As They Beat OLSH In Overtime 66-58
PITTSBURGH — The WPIAL is littered with basketball players that will go on to play at the next level. Seton LaSalle is home to one of those players and his name is Connor Spratt. The senior guard has a massive following on the platform TikTok, amassing over 200,000 followers. In addition to being “TikTok famous,” Spratt was a member of Kevin Durant’s AAU squad Team Durant and is currently one of few WPIAL athletes with a NIL deal.
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Dies
The NFL world is mourning the loss of one of their own following the death of Marvin Kellum, a two-time Super Bowl champion and star linebacker for the Steelers who died this weekend at the age of 70 following battles with multiple types of cancer.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne’s Keith Dambrot Can Hit 500 Win Milestone With Win Over George Mason
On Wednesday night, Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot can hit the 500-win milestone of his college basketball head coaching career with a win over George Mason. Dambrot picked up win No. 499 on Saturday, as the Dukes dominated George Washington in Washington, D.C. by a score of 93-67. Duquesne basketball...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Relying on Strong Chemistry On, Off the Court During Late Season Grind
Coming off a win over George Washington, Duquesne now sits at 15-8 on the year with an even .500 conference record of 5-5. The Dukes have eight conference matchups remaining on the year before the A10 Tournament in Brooklyn, New York. Five of those eight, including each of the next three, will come right at home at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Downs George Mason, 75-52; Dambrot Celebrates 500th Career Win
While wearing his LeBron James logoed Duquesne Men’s Basketball hoodie, Keith Dambrot earned his 500th career victory, as the Dukes bested George Mason 75-52 Wednesday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne (16-8/6-5 Atlantic 10) was paced by Dae Dae Grant’s 20 points and seven assists. Tevin Brewer added...
Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted: Chris Schrock
Thursday on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., investigative reporter Rick Earle highlights the search for one of "Pittsburgh's Most Wanted" criminals who has been on the run since June 2020: Chris Shrock.
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh- National Pizza Day
Pittsburgh, PA - Whether you're a pizza connoisseur or want to taste the best pizza in town, you will be pleased to know that there are several great pizza shops in Pittsburgh that you can visit. You will surely find it at these local spots if you're looking for a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or even a vegetarian pizza.
Comments / 0