The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- February 8

Pittsburgh Maulers 2023 USFL schedule released

The Pittsburgh Maulers 2023 season schedule was released by the USFL on Tuesday morning. The team's season opener is set for April 16 against the New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham, Alabama. Maulers home games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The venue will...
Connor Spratt and Seton LaSalle Are “Peaking At The Right Time” As They Beat OLSH In Overtime 66-58

PITTSBURGH — The WPIAL is littered with basketball players that will go on to play at the next level. Seton LaSalle is home to one of those players and his name is Connor Spratt. The senior guard has a massive following on the platform TikTok, amassing over 200,000 followers. In addition to being “TikTok famous,” Spratt was a member of Kevin Durant’s AAU squad Team Durant and is currently one of few WPIAL athletes with a NIL deal.
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Dies

The NFL world is mourning the loss of one of their own following the death of Marvin Kellum, a two-time Super Bowl champion and star linebacker for the Steelers who died this weekend at the age of 70 following battles with multiple types of cancer.
Duquesne Relying on Strong Chemistry On, Off the Court During Late Season Grind

Coming off a win over George Washington, Duquesne now sits at 15-8 on the year with an even .500 conference record of 5-5. The Dukes have eight conference matchups remaining on the year before the A10 Tournament in Brooklyn, New York. Five of those eight, including each of the next three, will come right at home at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.
Duquesne Downs George Mason, 75-52; Dambrot Celebrates 500th Career Win

While wearing his LeBron James logoed Duquesne Men’s Basketball hoodie, Keith Dambrot earned his 500th career victory, as the Dukes bested George Mason 75-52 Wednesday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne (16-8/6-5 Atlantic 10) was paced by Dae Dae Grant’s 20 points and seven assists. Tevin Brewer added...
