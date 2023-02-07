A woman is dead after crashing her car on State Road 60 west of Mae Bass Rd around 10:25pm Tuesday night, causing it to rollover and catch fire, according to FHP. According to a crash report from Florida Troopers, woman from the UK was driving a sedan on SR 60, and for an unknown reason, traveled onto the right shoulder, overturned and came to rest on the roof of the car. The vehicle became “engulfed by fire,” and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO