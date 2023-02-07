ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poinciana, FL

positivelyosceola.com

Osceola County Property Appraiser Update on Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole Property Tax Refund

Osceola County Property Appraiser, Katrina Scarborough, CFA, CCF, MCF, has announced that Osceola County homeowners may be eligible for a partial refund of 2022 property taxes if a residential improvement was rendered uninhabitable for at least 30 days due to Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole. A Florida Homeowner’s Guide: Property...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Texas Cattle Company in Lakeland temporarily closed after fire damaged building

LAKELAND, Fla. — A steak house that had been in business for more than 40 years in Lakeland is temporality shut down after a fire damaged the building. The Lakeland Fire Department responded to Texas Cattle Company early Tuesday morning on reports of a fire. Once on scene, crews found the restaurant engulfed in heavy flames with smoke coming from the south side of the building.
LAKELAND, FL
oviedocommunitynews.org

Plan to add additional housing at Oviedo Mall moves forward

Sign up for OCN’s free newsletter, hitting inboxes every Thursday morning. Questions about where kids will attend school and potential traffic issues punctuated a discussion about additional housing at the Oviedo Mall during last week’s Oviedo Local Planning Agency board meeting. A plan to add 328 multi-family dwelling...
positivelyosceola.com

Woman killed in fiery rollover crash in Osceola County, troopers say

A woman is dead after crashing her car on State Road 60 west of Mae Bass Rd around 10:25pm Tuesday night, causing it to rollover and catch fire, according to FHP. According to a crash report from Florida Troopers, woman from the UK was driving a sedan on SR 60, and for an unknown reason, traveled onto the right shoulder, overturned and came to rest on the roof of the car. The vehicle became “engulfed by fire,” and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party returns to Historic Downtown Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - While the official date for Mardi Gras 2023 is Feb. 21, Sanford is getting a jump-start on the celebrations. Historic Downtown Sanford is bringing the Big Easy to Central Florida with the ninth annual Mardi Gras Street Party. On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m.,...
SANFORD, FL

