FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County Property Appraiser Update on Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole Property Tax Refund
Osceola County Property Appraiser, Katrina Scarborough, CFA, CCF, MCF, has announced that Osceola County homeowners may be eligible for a partial refund of 2022 property taxes if a residential improvement was rendered uninhabitable for at least 30 days due to Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole. A Florida Homeowner’s Guide: Property...
WESH
New loop ramp, I-4 express lane extension planned to help with traffic near SR-535
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new loop ramp and the extension of the I-4 express lanes are planned to help with traffic near SR-535, FDOT says. On Wednesday evening, FDOT officials held a public meeting at Floridays Orlando Resort to discuss the design and plan for the project. Construction is...
Texas Cattle Company in Lakeland temporarily closed after fire damaged building
LAKELAND, Fla. — A steak house that had been in business for more than 40 years in Lakeland is temporality shut down after a fire damaged the building. The Lakeland Fire Department responded to Texas Cattle Company early Tuesday morning on reports of a fire. Once on scene, crews found the restaurant engulfed in heavy flames with smoke coming from the south side of the building.
3 people taken to hospital after chlorine leak in Orange County, firefighters say
Orange County fire officials said three people were taken to a hospital after a chlorine leak Wednesday morning.
oviedocommunitynews.org
Plan to add additional housing at Oviedo Mall moves forward
Sign up for OCN’s free newsletter, hitting inboxes every Thursday morning. Questions about where kids will attend school and potential traffic issues punctuated a discussion about additional housing at the Oviedo Mall during last week’s Oviedo Local Planning Agency board meeting. A plan to add 328 multi-family dwelling...
fox35orlando.com
Wreck between vehicle, tractor-trailer shuts down EB I-4 Tuesday in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A bad wreck on Interstate 4 between what appeared to be a car and a tractor-trailor, snarled traffic during the Tuesday morning commute in Osceola County. The crash happened on I-4 at U.S. 92 in Kissimmee. FOX 35 has reached out to Florida Highway Patrol for...
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the deadliest counties for car crashes in Central Florida
The Florida Highway Patrol has released its crash data for 2022, revealing just how deadly the year was for car crashes in Central Florida. Among the data, troopers included information on the number of crashes involving fatalities, bicycles, pedestrians, hit-and-runs and more. [Click on the tabs in the chart below...
WESH
Woman dead after car overturns, catches on fire in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines. A woman is dead after her car overturned and caught on fire in Osceola County. FHP says the incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening on SR-60 west of Mae Bass Road. Troopers say their initial...
Residents worry new affordable housing will bring more traffic problems
In an effort to boost affordable housing, Osceola County is officially transferring land just north of the Poinciana SunRail Station to a developer.
positivelyosceola.com
Woman killed in fiery rollover crash in Osceola County, troopers say
A woman is dead after crashing her car on State Road 60 west of Mae Bass Rd around 10:25pm Tuesday night, causing it to rollover and catch fire, according to FHP. According to a crash report from Florida Troopers, woman from the UK was driving a sedan on SR 60, and for an unknown reason, traveled onto the right shoulder, overturned and came to rest on the roof of the car. The vehicle became “engulfed by fire,” and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
WATCH: UPS tractor-trailer crashes on side, blocks busy roadway in Orlando
Crews are working to clear a crash involving a UPS tractor-trailer that overturned early Tuesday in Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Second family files wrongful death lawsuit in boy's drowning at rowing practice on Orlando's Lake Fairview
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A second family is now suing after their son died during rowing practice on an Orlando lake last year. On Sept. 15, 2022, five middle school students were on a boat when firefighters believe lightning struck nearby, flipping them into Lake Fairview. Two of them died.
click orlando
Near record heat in Orlando area before front brings rain, cooler temps
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a new front moving into Central Florida. We will see rain and some storms on Friday and Saturday as an area of low pressure moves into the region. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s -- near records...
click orlando
Warm, sunny until new front moves through Central Florida later this week
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more dry, stable, air with high pressure dominating the forecast. Expect a high temperature on Tuesday of 77. The average high in Orlando is 74. Expect a high temperature of 80 on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low and mid 80s...
pasconewsonline.com
BREAKING NEWS: Two people shot in Pasco County shopping center parking lot
LAND O LAKES, FLa- Two people were shot in a shopping center parking lot Monday afternoon in Land O Lakes. According to Pasco Sheriff detectives, the shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. this afternoon in the Village Lakes Shopping Center parking lot, near the intersection of US 41 and SR 54 in Land O’ Lakes.
fox35orlando.com
Attorney: Melbourne pool company defrauded nearly 600 families out of thousands of dollars
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Melbourne pool company is being sued by multiple homeowners for work that was never completed. In fact, the lawyer of these victims says Legacy Pools, LLC never had any intentions of completing the pools at all. Instead, he believes the Legacy Pools was defrauding hundreds of people for years.
Well-known discount grocery store opening new location in Florida
A popular low-cost grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 16, 2023, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi will be opening its newest Florida store location in Lakeland, according to local reports.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular food chain Chick-fil-A will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Florida restaurant location in Bartow, according to the company's website.
fox35orlando.com
Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party returns to Historic Downtown Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - While the official date for Mardi Gras 2023 is Feb. 21, Sanford is getting a jump-start on the celebrations. Historic Downtown Sanford is bringing the Big Easy to Central Florida with the ninth annual Mardi Gras Street Party. On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m.,...
1 dead after truck crashes into Lakeland building
A 52-year-old man is dead after he crashed his truck into the side of a building in Lakeland on Wednesday morning.
