Eagles’ Nick Sirianni responds to Giants’ Julian Love’s criticism: ‘I don’t apologize for having fun’

Read full article on original website
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eagles' Nick Siranni gives one-word answer to reporter's obvious question during Super Bowl Media Day
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wasn't expecting such an obvious question as Super Bowl media kicked off Monday, but he gave a one-word answer to keep things going.
Ndamukong Suh Sends Clear Message About Playing For Eagles
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will be playing in his 3rd Super Bowl on Sunday, with a chance to capture the 2nd championship of his career. Suh was a mid-season addition to the eventual NFC champions' roster, signing with Philadelphia in November. When he signed, the Eagles were 8-1 and ...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Katya Suh, wife of Eagles’ Ndamukong Suh, opens up on NFL ‘sisterhood’ before Super Bowl
There is a special “sisterhood” among the significant others of professional athletes, and as the partners of Eagles and Chiefs players make their way to Arizona for Super Bowl 2023, Katya Suh is savoring this unique ride with her peers. “We’re all kind of going through this version of life together,” Katya, the wife of Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, recently told The Post. “Whether you’re a rookie coming in, there’s women in front of you who have done it before you. Or if you’re a vet, there are other vets as well, and you can help and kind of show people...
DeVonta Smith can’t understand all the hate for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts as Super Bowl 57 nears
DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles are a win away from winning it all this season, but even with all the success they have had this season, quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to hear criticisms. It’s one thing that has baffled DeVonta Smith, who shared his thoughts about the Jalen Hurts...
Patrick Mahomes played it cool when asked about Eagles’ DE Brandon Graham ruining his Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn’t about to give Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham more reasons to sack him on Super Bowl Sunday. During Monday night’s opening night for media coverage, Mahomes and Graham joined the stage as captains for their respective teams. While everyone was...
How Nick Sirianni's First Meeting with Andy Reid Could Affect Super Bowl LVII
A short meeting in 2013 between the future Eagle head coach and the former Eagles head coach set things into motion for Nick Sirianni
Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made
Jerry Jones made some comments about the Philadelphia Eagles recently that left most people scratching their heads, and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was just as confused as the rest of us. Jones said last week that he prefers to take a more long-term approach to success rather than “putting it all out there and paying... The post Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Broncos fans will love Sean Payton's pick for Super Bowl LVII
The Denver Broncos have hired Sean Payton as their new head coach, but he’s also still under contract as an analyst with Fox. The Broncos will allow Payton to finish out his contract with Fox and appear on the network for their Super Bowl LVII coverage on Saturday and Sunday. After that, Payton will return to Denver to continue building his coaching staff.
We Need to Talk: Donovan McNabb on Andy Reid
The ladies of 'We Need to Talk' are joined by former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb to discuss the time he spent with Andy Reid as his head coach, how impactful he was in his development as a player, and why he stiï¿½
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts, Other Eagles Players Speak Ahead of Super Bowl
Coach Nick Sirianni, quarterback Jalen Hurts and other Philadelphia Eagles players are set to once again speak to the media on Thursday as the Birds continue to prepare for their Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Watch the presser LIVE starting at 6 p.m. in the video embedded above.
Why did Eagles’ Jeffrey Lurie call ex-Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson before Super Bowl?
Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made comments about the how the Philadelphia Eagles decided to “empty the bucket” for short term success. So Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called Jimmy Johnson and about those comments, the former Cowboys Super Bowl winning coach said. He told the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Rob Tornoe:
Need motivation for Super Bowl? Remember Eagles championship parade 5 years ago
As Philadelphia Eagles fans count down the seconds until kickoff of Super Bowl 57, they are motivated by memories from five years ago today when the Birds paraded down Broad Street.
Brian Westbrook explains what makes this Eagles team so dominant
Brian Westbrook says this season’s Eagles team has it all. The two-time Pro Bowler, and member of the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame, now sees a Philly offense which like him, could punish opponents in multiple ways. “They have the ability to run the ball with the quarterback; they...
South Jersey native suits up to play in Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A South Jersey town has a personal stake in Super Bowl LVII. Isiah Pacheco is #10 on the Chiefs and also happens to be from Vineland. #10 will be suiting up for the big game this Sunday. Pacheco attended Vineland High School and went on to play football at Rutgers University. Kansas City drafted him in the seventh round. Pacheco says he's trying to soak everything in amidst all the excitement. "It happened so fast. It's a dream but for me to just work so hard at something that I do. And to finally be here, I had to soak it all in," Pacheco said. "I broke down the other night to my parents about it because it's so exciting and I'm so happy to be here." Regardless of the team he plays for, CBS Philadelphia can always root for a Delaware Valley native.
Big Blue View
Ex-Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo ready for the Super Bowl
Ahead of Super Bowl LVII in Arizona between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, many have been quick to dub the game the “Andy Reid Bowl,” thanks to the Chiefs’ legendary head coach’s ties to both storied franchises. What some might not realize, though, is that there is another man on Reid’s staff with previous experience in the City of Brotherly Love: defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
WNYer Nick Sirianni’s 4th down prowess could prove key in Super Bowl
If the Super Bowl comes down to a key fourth-down decision, that might bode well for the the Philadelphia Eagles. The analytically inclined Eagles have long been one of the NFL’s most aggressive organizations when it comes to the crucial fourth-down calls. Those decisions helped fuel the team’s first Super Bowl title five years ago […]
Yardbarker
Highs, lows from Andy Reid's tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles
In 1999, the Eagles hired Andy Reid as the franchise's 20th head coach. The unheralded quarterbacks coach from the Green Bay Packers had no professional experience as an offensive coordinator or head coach. But Reid quickly grew into his lofty position and became the winningest head coach (130-93-1) in franchise...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0