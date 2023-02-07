Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

