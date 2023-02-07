Read full article on original website
SFGate
Industrias Bachoco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
CELAYA, Mexico (AP) — CELAYA, Mexico (AP) — Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV (IBA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3 million. The Celaya, Mexico-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. The poultry producer posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period.
SFGate
Expedia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expedia Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $177 million. On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.26 per share. The results did not...
Zacks.com
Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
SIMO - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices reported lower revenues year over year as it continues to face supply chain headwinds, demand softness amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and a volatile geopolitical situation.
What's Going On With MasterCraft Shares Today?
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. MCFT shares are trading higher today after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS and sales results. What to Know: On Wednesday, MasterCraft reported its earnings for the second-quarter ending January 1st, 2023. The company reported its ninth consecutive year-over-year record-setting quarter, beating analyst expectations for both earnings and sales.
Zacks.com
Will Low Demand Mar Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) Q4 Earnings?
ZBRA - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZBRA’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while missing in one.
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
3 Must-Have Dividend Stocks for 2023
January’s robust job report is raising concerns about how long the Fed will keep interest rates high. Market experts are now expecting a higher terminal interest rate. As uncertainty clouds...
2 Blue Chip Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in February
These two iconic companies face contrasting end markets in 2023 but are both cheap relative to their earnings potential.
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Amgen’s product portfolio and pipeline position it well for the future. The market-beating dividend looks safe and can continue growing at a high-single-digit clip each year. The stock is slightly discounted compared to its industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
NASDAQ
Dominion Energy (D) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
Dominion Energy Inc. D reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.06 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share by 2.9%. Quarterly earnings were within the company’s guided range of 98 cents and $1.13 per share. Operating earnings were 90 cents in the year-ago quarter.
NASDAQ
Veru Inc. (VERU) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Veru Inc. (VERU) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.46 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.38. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.05%....
CNBC
Affirm cuts 19% of workforce; shares tank on earnings miss
Affirm announced its cutting 19% of its workforce. Shares fell as it reported second quarter earnings that fell below analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The layoffs are effective Wednesday, Founder and CEO Max Levchin said. announced it's cutting 19% of its workforce Wednesday. The news came...
NASDAQ
Lumentum (LITE) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
Lumentum (LITE) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Blue Bird (BLBD) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Blue Bird (BLBD) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20%....
tobaccoreporter.com
Income Up for Universal
Universal Corp.’s net income for the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2022, was $70.3 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, compared with $60.8 million, or $2.44 per diluted share, for the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021, according to a company press release. Excluding certain nonrecurring items, net income and diluted earnings per share increased by $1.1 million and $0.04, respectively, for the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021.
NASDAQ
Tessco Technologies (TESS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Tessco Technologies (TESS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Dell, On Semiconductor, PayPal, Catalent & more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. — Shares lost 0.6%, closing Monday's trading session in the red after the company reported earnings that beat Wall Street estimates. The company posted $2.1 billion in revenue for the quarter, a 13.5% increase from $1.85 billion in revenue last year.
NASDAQ
Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -14.81%....
Earnings Previews: NOV, Pinterest, Simon Property Group
After U.S. markets close on Monday, NOV, Pinterest and Simon Property Group are expected to report quarterly earnings.
parktelegraph.com
VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) May Be Attracting Institutional Investments
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.0084, or -4.52%, to $0.1776. The VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has recorded 740,055 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that Vistagen Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results.
