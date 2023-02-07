ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Okaloosa County School District selects Teacher of the Year

Royal Preston, construction teacher at Okaloosa Technical College, was recently named Okaloosa County School District Teacher of the Year. Preston is a product of Okaloosa County Schools. During his senior year, he spent half his school day studying carpentry at the Bay Area Vo-Tech School, now the Okaloosa Technical College (CTE), where he teaches Carpentry and Building Trades.
Bradley Copeland is 2023 Walton County Artist of the Year

Bradley Copeland was recently named the 2023 Walton County Artist of the Year by the Walton County Tourism Department. She accepted the award during the annual Perfect in Walton County Awards held at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort and Spa. "Bradley is such an incredibly talented artist and her...
Lady Marlins prevail in semifinals

After falling to the Pryor Pirates twice during regular season play, the Destin Marlins beat the Pirates when it counted in the Okaloosa County Middle School Girl’s Basketball Tournament. Destin put Pryor away 56-34 Tuesday evening in Fort Walton Beach in the semifinals. “The girls really wanted it. You...
