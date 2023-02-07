Read full article on original website
Destin Log
Okaloosa County School District selects Teacher of the Year
Royal Preston, construction teacher at Okaloosa Technical College, was recently named Okaloosa County School District Teacher of the Year. Preston is a product of Okaloosa County Schools. During his senior year, he spent half his school day studying carpentry at the Bay Area Vo-Tech School, now the Okaloosa Technical College (CTE), where he teaches Carpentry and Building Trades.
Destin Log
Another first for Destin High School: cap and gown photos for seniors
With a new school, come a lot of firsts. When Destin High School was berthed in 2021, it started with 300 students in grades nine through 11. In the last year and a half, it has had a first football game, a first play, a first swim meet, a first band − just to name a few.
Destin Log
Bradley Copeland is 2023 Walton County Artist of the Year
Bradley Copeland was recently named the 2023 Walton County Artist of the Year by the Walton County Tourism Department. She accepted the award during the annual Perfect in Walton County Awards held at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort and Spa. "Bradley is such an incredibly talented artist and her...
Destin Log
Lady Marlins prevail in semifinals
After falling to the Pryor Pirates twice during regular season play, the Destin Marlins beat the Pirates when it counted in the Okaloosa County Middle School Girl’s Basketball Tournament. Destin put Pryor away 56-34 Tuesday evening in Fort Walton Beach in the semifinals. “The girls really wanted it. You...
