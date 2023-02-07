ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

A good day on the range with Babcock Ranch cowboy Elton Langford

When driving on State Road 31/Babcock Ranch Road or along Bayshore Drive, you can see glimpses of old Florida, such as large pastures with grazing cows. Before tourism took hold in this region, the land was used for agriculture and timber. Most people typically think of the Western states as...
LEE COUNTY, FL
The Marvelous 2.9-Mile Trail In Florida Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook

You might not think Florida is a premier hiking state, but we’re here to prove otherwise. Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park is a natural wonderland filled with things to do and see and one of the best places to get outdoors and hike. The La Chua Trail is an out-and-back hiking trail that offers some of the best views in the park. All you need to do is hike to one of the best observation decks in Florida and enjoy!
FLORIDA STATE
VIDEO: Florida Bride Pooped on by Bird during Wedding Vows

A Florida bride was at the altar exchanging vows with her groom when a bird flew by and pooped on her. The bride and groom were gazing lovingly into each other's eyes when the woman felt something on her shoulder. Look closely at the video and you can see the white droplets fall on her.
FLORIDA STATE
Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State Fair

The Florida State Fair is an annual event that takes place each year at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Hillsborough County. The fair features hundreds of vendors, unique shows, agricultural competitions, dozens of delectable bites, thrilling rides, great people, and hours of amazing fun. The fair runs for twelve days in February, and planning your visit can be daunting. There is so much to do and see. There are variable hours, variable prices, and different schedules for each day. To make your fair experience as fun and smooth as possible, we have compiled this guide to give you all of the information you need to make it to the fair to see the sites.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Florida balloon is not the same as Chinese spy balloon, CEO says

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local aerospace company is having to answer some interesting questions related to this weekend’s Chinese spy balloon story. Skyborne Technology is building an airship almost identical to the Chinese balloon that the U.S. government shot down. As soon as the Chinese spy balloon story broke, Skyborne technology CEO Michael […]
FLORIDA STATE
8 Best Dive Bars in Florida

Straddling the Florida-Alabama state line, Flora-Bama is one of Pensacola's most famous beach bars. It's known for its live music, fun events, and the Interstate Mullet Toss. It's also a place to enjoy great food and cocktails, with an array of classic beach dive favorites, including oysters, fried pickles, and jumbo chicken wings.
FLORIDA STATE
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Florida Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

The next time you happen to be in the small city of Davie, Florida, we recommend taking a short detour over to Rob’s Family BBQ. This unassuming spot in South Florida has some of the most mouthwatering barbecue around, and you might have just driven by at first glance. With an emphasis on slow-cooked meat perfectly prepared and a down-home family-style dining area, once you visit this hidden gem BBQ spot in Florida, you might never want to leave.
DAVIE, FL
Today: Statewide tornado drill held in Florida

A tornado warning was called for the entire state of Florida Wednesday — but it was a test as part of the annual Great Tornado Drill. The National Weather Service issued the alert at 10 a.m. The state hopes the public and businesses will join schools in taking the...
FLORIDA STATE
Leon, Florida Democrats look to Joe Biden on how to tangle with Republicans

President Joe Biden apparently does not believe Florida is a red state. Tampa was an early stop on a post-State of the Union week-long travel blitz for Biden to highlight an economic plan he laid out in the Tuesday night speech. According to politicians, rank-and-file Democrats, and academics, that signals he believes Florida is in play for the 2024 election.
FLORIDA STATE

