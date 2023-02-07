Man accused of stabbing male with scissors after argument in Sheraden

Pittsburgh police have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of stabbing a male in the neck with a pair of scissors after an argument.

Officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of Zephyr Avenue in the city’s Sheraden neighborhood around 6:30 p.m. Monday, where they found the male with a stab wound to his neck, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim was in critical condition, taken to a local hospital, where he had surgery.

Police say James Hudson Jr., 26, of Pittsburgh, fled the scene.

A witness told police Hudson and the victim argued before Hudson stabbed him, according to the complaint.

A K-9 officer picked up a scent from the rear of the house and found a pair of scissors, possibly with blood on them, on the sidewalk.

Hudson is charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

