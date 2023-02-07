ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man accused of stabbing male with scissors after argument in Sheraden

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FMbPF_0kf2iYlz00

Pittsburgh police have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of stabbing a male in the neck with a pair of scissors after an argument.

Officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of Zephyr Avenue in the city’s Sheraden neighborhood around 6:30 p.m. Monday, where they found the male with a stab wound to his neck, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim was in critical condition, taken to a local hospital, where he had surgery.

Police say James Hudson Jr., 26, of Pittsburgh, fled the scene.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Victim rushed into surgery after being stabbed in Sheraden

A witness told police Hudson and the victim argued before Hudson stabbed him, according to the complaint.

A K-9 officer picked up a scent from the rear of the house and found a pair of scissors, possibly with blood on them, on the sidewalk.

Hudson is charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

TRENDING NOW:

  • 1 police officer killed, another hurt after shooting in McKeesport; both officers identified
  • LATEST: Chemicals released from 5 cars at train derailment site, air being monitored
  • Recall alert: More than 400 products including sandwiches, yogurt, snacks recalled
  • VIDEO: Massive explosion at start of controlled release of chemicals at train derailment
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • Comments / 0

     

    FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

    More
    Related
    Daily Voice

    Accused McKeesport Cop Killer ID'd: Authorities

    The man who killed police officer Sean Leonard "Slug" Sluganski and shot his partner Chuck Thomas in the face has been identified by county officials.Johnathan Jermia Morris, 31, of McKeesport was having a mental health issue during a domestic dispute when officers were called to his home in&n…
    MCKEESPORT, PA
    WTAJ

    Suspect ID’d, charged in deadly Moxham shooting

    JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh teenager has been charged with shooting and killing another man in Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing charges stemming from a shooting on the 600 block of Park Avenue in the Moxham Historic District of the city on Jan. 23. Shortly after 2 p.m., 41-year-old Marvin Price was found […]
    JOHNSTOWN, PA
    PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

    Pittsburgh teenager charged in Johnstown homicide

    JOHNSTOWN — Johnstown police have filed charges against a Pittsburgh teenager in connection with the Jan. 23 murder on Park Avenue in the Moxham section of Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing a criminal homicide charge and two felony counts of aggravated assault, according to court records. Authorities successfully...
    JOHNSTOWN, PA
    WTAJ

    Man charged with homicide in slaying of McKeesport police officer

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — A man is facing homicide and other charges in the shooting and killing of one police officer, and the wounding of a second officer after they responded to a domestic disturbance call in western Pennsylvania. Johnathan Jermia Morris — 31, of McKeesport — is charged in Allegheny County with criminal homicide, […]
    MCKEESPORT, PA
    WPXI Pittsburgh

    WPXI Pittsburgh

    Pittsburgh, PA
    118K+
    Followers
    144K+
    Post
    36M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

     https://www.wpxi.com/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy