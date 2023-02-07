Read full article on original website
Related
AMC's new seating price arrangement draws outrage: 'Nobody wants to go back anyway!'
'The Five' co-hosts discuss whether they would pay more money to have a better seat at the movie theater or just stream movies from the comfort of their own home.
Whoopi Goldberg asks Karine Jean-Pierre to make sure Biden denounces GOP over education in State of the Union
Whoopi Goldberg asked Karine Jean-Pierre during "The View" if she would tell President Biden to hammer Republican education policies during the State of the Union.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Column: The real reason AMC just raised prices for 'better' seats
AMC's recent announcement of tiered-pricing based on 'sightline' seating isn't about the prices; it's a push to drive premium membership as a model
‘80 For Brady’ Changes Box Office Playbook, Lowers Movie Ticket Prices
In a potentially significant move, the new octogenarian comedy 80 for Brady is rewriting the playbook by offering lower ticket prices. The bold experiment comes at a time when theater owners and Hollywood studios are grappling with how to win back older moviegoers in the wake of the pandemic and the rise of streaming. Paramount opens the pic everywhere on Friday. AMC Theatres, the world’s largest circuit, announced this week it’s extending its matinee ticket pricing to all screenings of 80 for Brady in a first-ever promotion for a new title. That could mean a discount of 25 percent to 30...
'Your Days Are Numbered': Customers, Actors Slam AMC Theaters for New Ticket Prices that 'Penalize People for Lower Income'
This week, AMC Theaters revealed its new tiered ticket pricing system called "Sightline at AMC."
Ron DeSantis is 'happy to see Black people killed' MSNBC analyst claims after CRT removed from AP course
Professor Jason Johnson related the the death of Tyre Nichols to critical race theory saying those opposed to CRT in school are "happy to see Black people be killed."
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
Nonbinary teacher boasts on changing students' genders without parents knowing: 'They need protection'
A nonbinary California teacher admitted to socially transitioning students without parents' knowledge in an interview with the New York Times.
JK Rowling lights Twitter ablaze after telling pro-trans men lecturing women to look in the ‘bloody mirror’
"Harry Potter" creator J.K. Rowling told men that lecturing women on what a woman is doesn't make them friends of the trans community: It just makes them misogynists.
Professor lambasts White people as 'damaging' who need to dismantle their 'Whiteness'
Emily Drew, an Oregon professor with a academic expertise in racism said that White people were 'damaging' to people of color.
Why you need to delete 3 apps right now if you have an Android
Three activity-tracking apps on your Android could be scamming you by promising money through advertisements but never paying you. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains.
Catholic school students kicked out of Smithsonian museum in DC over pro-life beanies
12 Catholic school students and their chaperones were removed from The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum after refusing to remove their pro-life beanies.
Valerie Bertinelli reveals new weight loss after giving up this one thing
Valerie Bertinelli is sharing how much weight she's lost after cutting out one thing for a whole month.
President Biden's State of the Union report card: Ratings from former speechwriters are in
Speechwriting experts say Biden made a good faith effort at promoting bipartisanship in his State of the Union, but did not confront the China threat as aggressively as he should have.
Are Any ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The quirky comedy irked critics, entertained audiences, and made several actors famous. So, are any 'Beverly Hillbillies' cast members still alive?
NYC Mayor Eric Adams in hot water with his party for saying 'woke' Democrats drive away minority voters
Mayor of New York City Eric Adams accused woke Democrats of driving away minority voters while commenting on President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
Biden State of the Union confirms he's a 'rotten commander-in-chief' for a big reason -- China
Biden State of the Union confirms he's a 'rotten commander-in-chief' for a big reason -- China, and he buried the crisis behind junk fees for concert tickets.
Kate Middleton counters Prince Harry, Meghan Markle smears with critical new hire
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales and wife of Prince William, has hired Alice Corfield to be her private secretary amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-alls.
Fox News
960K+
Followers
5K+
Post
739M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 1