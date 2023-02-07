ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Gov. Shapiro orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of McKeesport officer killed in line of duty

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
Gov. Josh Shapiro ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the state to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski, who died in the line of duty.

RELATED COVERAGE: Charges filed after 1 police officer killed, 1 hurt in McKeesport shooting; both officers identified

The flags should be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been announced.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in the tribute.

PHOTOS: Heavy police presence after 2 police officers shot in McKeesport

    • Comments / 4

    clem kaddilehopper
    2d ago

    God bless this man and thank you for your ultimate sacrifice. May you rest in peace and sit with Jesus. We honor you !

    Reply
    3
     

    WPXI Pittsburgh

    WPXI Pittsburgh

    Pittsburgh, PA
