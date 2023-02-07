Gov. Shapiro orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of McKeesport officer killed in line of duty

Gov. Josh Shapiro ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the state to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski, who died in the line of duty.

RELATED COVERAGE: Charges filed after 1 police officer killed, 1 hurt in McKeesport shooting; both officers identified

The flags should be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been announced.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in the tribute.

PHOTOS: Heavy police presence after 2 police officers shot in McKeesport

TRENDING NOW: