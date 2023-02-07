CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A rollover crash was causing major delays in the Cajon Pass on northbound Interstate 15 late Monday morning. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. The collision was reported at about 11:27am, Monday January 23, 2023. The rollover crash location was on northbound I-15 just before Cleghorn Road blocking the #3 and the slow lane.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO