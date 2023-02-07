Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Police respond to reports of shooting at Dallas County Health & Human ServicesRex Ravita IIDallas, TX
Legendary Restauranteur to Open Loop 9 BBQ in Grand PrairieSteven DoyleGrand Prairie, TX
Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USAPPNew York City, NY
Bevy Smith Heads to Dallas to Celebrate Big Thought's BIG NIGHTLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Related
wbap.com
Dallas Police Asking Public to Help Identify Body Found in Trinity River
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences are asking for the public’s help to identify the body of a man who was found floating in the Trinity River of January 18, 2023. A passerby spotted the body...
wbap.com
Dallas County Health Department Building Under Lockdown
(WBAP/KLIF) — Dallas Police are searching the Dallas County Health and Human Services building after reports of a possible shooting. No one has been confirmed to be hurt but there is a heavy police presence along the I-35E southbound service road and Wycliff near the building that also houses the Dallas County Elections Office.
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: Does DFW Need A Third Airport?
If you live in the fast-growing communities in Collin County and points northward, you’ve got a long drive ahead of you if you’re flying. But that may soon change: the McKinney City Council has voted to put a bond issue before the citizens on whether to convert McKinney National Airport into a commercial airport. The North Dallas suburbs are growing like wildfire and will continue to grow. On the other hand, some residents may not want large commercial jetliners zooming over their homes. WBAP Reporter Clayton Neville is here to give you the latest updates. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
wbap.com
NTX Texas Turkish Community Accepting Donations for Earthquake Survivors
North Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – The Turkish American Association of Northern Texas [TURANT] is accepting donations all this week of clothing and other items. Winter clothing for children and adults is especially needed. Check the full list of items below and drop off locations. The organization plans to make its...
wbap.com
Denton City Councilman Faces Recall Election
(WBAP/KLIF) — This May, Denton City voters will see one candidate’s name on the ballot twice. Denton City Councilman Jesse Davis has been accused of not representing District #3 residents. 275 residents signed the petition that claims Davis did not support Proposition B, which decriminalized marijuana, and he...
wbap.com
Prosper ISD School Board Elects New President
PROSPER (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Prosper ISD school board elected a new president this week in the wake of the scandalous resignation of former president Andrew Wilborn. He stepped down last month after he was arrested and charged with indecency with a child. According to Dallas Police, officers...
wbap.com
McKinney Residents to Vote in May 6 Election
MCKINNEY (WBAP/KLIF) – The McKinney City Council voted to call an election where voters will consider one general obligation bond proposition and three Council seats. The general and special election is scheduled for May 6. Early voting takes place April 24 – May 2. According to the city,...
wbap.com
Southwest Airlines Lowers Flight Time Requirement for New Hire Pilots
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – A local airline has lowered a key requirement for its new hire pilots. Southwest has cut in half the number of turbine engine hours needed in an effort to make the hiring process easier for pilots that have flown professionally . The Dallas-based carrier is hoping...
Comments / 0