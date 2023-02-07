ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbap.com

Dallas County Health Department Building Under Lockdown

(WBAP/KLIF) — Dallas Police are searching the Dallas County Health and Human Services building after reports of a possible shooting. No one has been confirmed to be hurt but there is a heavy police presence along the I-35E southbound service road and Wycliff near the building that also houses the Dallas County Elections Office.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Does DFW Need A Third Airport?

If you live in the fast-growing communities in Collin County and points northward, you’ve got a long drive ahead of you if you’re flying. But that may soon change: the McKinney City Council has voted to put a bond issue before the citizens on whether to convert McKinney National Airport into a commercial airport. The North Dallas suburbs are growing like wildfire and will continue to grow. On the other hand, some residents may not want large commercial jetliners zooming over their homes. WBAP Reporter Clayton Neville is here to give you the latest updates. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

NTX Texas Turkish Community Accepting Donations for Earthquake Survivors

North Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – The Turkish American Association of Northern Texas [TURANT] is accepting donations all this week of clothing and other items. Winter clothing for children and adults is especially needed. Check the full list of items below and drop off locations. The organization plans to make its...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Denton City Councilman Faces Recall Election

(WBAP/KLIF) — This May, Denton City voters will see one candidate’s name on the ballot twice. Denton City Councilman Jesse Davis has been accused of not representing District #3 residents. 275 residents signed the petition that claims Davis did not support Proposition B, which decriminalized marijuana, and he...
DENTON, TX
wbap.com

Prosper ISD School Board Elects New President

PROSPER (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Prosper ISD school board elected a new president this week in the wake of the scandalous resignation of former president Andrew Wilborn. He stepped down last month after he was arrested and charged with indecency with a child. According to Dallas Police, officers...
wbap.com

McKinney Residents to Vote in May 6 Election

MCKINNEY (WBAP/KLIF) – The McKinney City Council voted to call an election where voters will consider one general obligation bond proposition and three Council seats. The general and special election is scheduled for May 6. Early voting takes place April 24 – May 2. According to the city,...
MCKINNEY, TX
wbap.com

Southwest Airlines Lowers Flight Time Requirement for New Hire Pilots

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – A local airline has lowered a key requirement for its new hire pilots. Southwest has cut in half the number of turbine engine hours needed in an effort to make the hiring process easier for pilots that have flown professionally . The Dallas-based carrier is hoping...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy