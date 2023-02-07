BUFFALO, NY – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in Buffalo and police are asking the public to keep an eye out for her. The Buffalo Police need the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old Tannia Jones, a black female approximately 5’3, 200lds. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie with a black shirt underneath, blue leggings, and carrying a black and pink duffle bag. Last seen in the 100 block of Deshler Street in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. The post 16-year-old reported missing in Buffalo appeared first on Shore News Network.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO