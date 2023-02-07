Read full article on original website
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Single? Here’s Where To Meet Someone In Buffalo
The truth is if you’re single in Buffalo, especially if your friends are settled down and starting a family, it can feel pretty lonely. And if you’re not coupled up around Valentine’s Day - ugh. It’s the worst. Buffalo was recently ranked the number one city...
Famous Buffalo Tavern is Changing Its Menu
Buffalo is known for the Bills, Sabres, snow and food. The food aspect of Buffalo is something many of us are proud of. Many times a visitor comes into Western New York and is blown away by the wings, beef on weck, pizza and other Buffalo delicacies, such as sponge candy.
The Most Romantic Buffalo Restaurant Makes Top 100 List
This was voted the most romantic restaurant in Western New York? What is the best restaurant in Buffalo for Valentine's Day? This is it. The most romantic restaurant in Western New York is getting some accolades this week ahead of Valentine's Day. There is a list of the most 100 romantic restaurants in the United States and the Buffalo area has actually TWO representatives on the list.
Bar-Bill Locations Closing for a Short Time Period
It's that time of the year that is perfect for comfort food. The colder temperatures have people craving those dishes such as wings, beef on weck and French onion soup, which are all staples of Buffalo cuisine. The winter is a time, however, that usually has less traffic in local...
Remember This? The Rock Wanted You To Buy Buffalo Destroyers Tickets
It is hard to believe that 23 years ago there used to be two football teams here in Western New York, and one of them actually had one of the biggest entertainers as a spokesperson. If you are thinking it was the Buffalo Bills, you would be wrong. Do you...
Thai restaurant on Elmwood closing in March
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A popular Thai restaurant in the Elmwood Village has announced via Instagram it will be closing its doors at the location in March. Taste of Siam will be closing next month, with the dining room open until March 4. Take-out will continue to be available until March 25 at 9 p.m. […]
Another Restaurant Is Set To Close In Buffalo
It looks like Western New Yorkers will lose another place to dine in just a couple of months. Located on Elmwood Ave, The Taste of Siam announced on their Instagram page that they would be closing down next March. According to their Instagram page, The Taste of Siam will close...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo 'snow angel' receives surprise thank you
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The December blizzard, which is blamed for the deaths of nearly four dozen people, also brought out the best in a number of Western New Yorkers, including one Buffalo family, that opened their doors to a man living with disabilities. The man, whose name is...
Fully furnished Buffalo ‘Triangle House’ could be yours
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A one-of-a-kind Buffalo residence has caught the eye of the popular “Zillow Gone Wild” Facebook page. Artist Ben Perrone’s 2019 “Triangle House” at 133 School St. on Buffalo’s West Side can be yours for $760,000, a price tag that includes everything inside the house and a studio on the property. The […]
Where Does Buffalo Rank On The Best Cities For Pizza Lovers List?
National Pizza Day is coming up this Friday (February 9th). The question is...if you are a pizza lover, are you in the perfect city to celebrate it?. If you ask a dog lover what the perfect dog breed is, they will all give you a different answer because there are so many different types and breeds to choose from. Do they like big dogs, small dogs, or dogs with no fur?
Bravo! leaving the Walden Galleria
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Bravo! Italian Kitchen has called it quits – again – a year after reopening at the Walden Galleria. The sit-down restaurant first opened at the mall in 2007, when the 1.5-million-square-foot Galleria expanded with a multi-million-dollar entertainment wing. The restaurant closed during the pandemic, then reopened in late 2021.
Open Letter to Anyone Going to a Buffalo Pizzeria on Sunday
Dear everyone who will be going to get a pizza or multiple pizzas in Western New York this Sunday,. We have finally made it to the end of the 2022 NFL schedule, with only one game left in the NFL schedule: the Super Bowl in Arizona, between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Rob Gronkowski Has Surprising Pick For Buffalo’s Best Wings
The future hall-of-fame tight end and Buffalo native weighs in with a not-so-predictable answer on who has Buffalo's best chicken wings. Love him or hate him, Rob Gronkowski is a proud Buffalo boy. The twice-retired tight end for both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was born and raised in Western New York and frequently spends time here visiting his family. Thanks to the Buffalo blizzard, he was even stuck here during the holidays like the rest of us.
Buffalo family honored with trip to Disney after helping man during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo family was honored with a trip to Disney World for helping to save the life of a man during the blizzard last month. Sha'Kyra Aughtrey's family is getting the free trip to Disney World after they brought a stranger named Joe White into their home during the December blizzard.
Buy One House, Get One Free In East Aurora, NY
This may be one of the most unique real estate postings you will ever see in one of the hottest areas in Western New York. East Aurora is not only a gem of a place to live and work, it is an incredible place to flip a home...or two. East...
16-year-old reported missing in Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in Buffalo and police are asking the public to keep an eye out for her. The Buffalo Police need the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old Tannia Jones, a black female approximately 5’3, 200lds. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie with a black shirt underneath, blue leggings, and carrying a black and pink duffle bag. Last seen in the 100 block of Deshler Street in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. The post 16-year-old reported missing in Buffalo appeared first on Shore News Network.
This 1 Street in WNY Was Epicenter of Buffalo Earthquake
If you lived on this street in West Seneca, New York you probably felt the 3.8 magnitude earthquake that shook Western New York more than most. In fact, there was one street at the epicenter of the entire earthquake. According to the United States Geological Survey, Steiner Ave. in West...
$4.7 Million Vineyard For Sale Near Buffalo New York
If you ever dreamed about owning your own winery, the first step would be to own a vineyard. Now you have that chance while still staying close to family. Just over the border, in Canada, is a 27-acre piece of land listed on Zillow that is all set up to be the perfect home for your own winery.
buffalospree.com
Our Top WNY Fish Fry Spots for 2023
Fish fries are a common Lenten tradition in communities across the Northeast and Midwest, especially in areas with large populations of Christians who observe the religious holiday with the practice of avoiding meat on Fridays. In places like Buffalo, the appreciation for fish fry season has become increasingly secular. Between...
How to Tell if Someone Is Rich in Buffalo
How can you tell someone has “stealth wealth” in Buffalo?. TikTok and Instagram are filled with posts on how to tell someone has “stealth wealth” or how to act as if you have it yourself. This particular brand of rich people doesn’t wave around wads of...
