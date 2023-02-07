ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Historic Turkish castle damaged by 7.8 magnitude earthquake

A powerful earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria heavily damaged the historic hilltop castle in Gaziantep, Turkey, the city’s most famed landmark. Footage obtained by Turkish media shows damage to parts of the castle walls and watchtowers following the 7.8 magnitude quake.Feb. 6, 2023.
The Independent

Turkey earthquake - live: Dozens killed after 7.8 magnitude temblor hits Gaziantep

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early on Monday, toppling buildings and leaving at least 195 dead with the toll expected to rise.The quake, centred at north of the city of Gaziantep, about 90km from the Syrian border, left a huge trail of destruction in both countries and was felt as far away as Cairo. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake. “We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the...
The Associated Press

What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria

NEW YORK (AP) — A major 7.8 magnitude earthquake followed by another strong quake devastated wide swaths of Turkey and Syria early Monday, killing thousands of people. The quake hit at depth of 11 miles (18 kilometers) and was centered in southern Turkey, near the northern border of Syria, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
AccuWeather

Damage reported after magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocks southern Turkey

A powerful 7.8 earthquake struck central Turkey around 4:17 a.m. local time on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A number of buildings were knocked over due to the massive quake in both Turkey and Syria, according to The Associated Press, citing local reports. Damage was sustained in Turkey's provinces of Malatya and Diyarbakir, the AP reported. The AP also reports that at least 10 deaths were initially reported in Turkey.
AOL Corp

Death toll rises as cold grips earthquake-torn Turkey, Syria

The survival window for those trapped in the rubble following the catastrophic earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northwestern Syria Monday was rapidly closing Wednesday evening, local time, as crews continued their search for survivors. Wintry conditions this week will only add to the burden those affected by the earthquake face.
BBC

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Devon Turkish group sends aid to region

A man whose family was left homeless by an earthquake in Turkey has taken part in a drive to get donations to the devastated region. Emir Emre is a member of the Devon Turkish Community centre in Exeter. The group has received "hundreds" of aid donations following the disaster that...
dotesports.com

Turkish VALORANT pro Luie confirmed dead following earthquake in Turkey

VALORANT Game Changers professional player Gizem “Luie” Harmankaya has died as a victim of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, Feb. 6, according to her former team Unknownpros. Harmankaya was reportedly trapped under rubble from a collapsed building and stopped responding to people who were looking after her following the earthquake.

Comments / 0

Community Policy