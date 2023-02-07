Iowa House To Debate 3-percent Increase In School Funding

Thanks to the Iowa Legislature, public school districts now know their budget targets as they compile their financials for the upcoming school year. Earlier this week, after the Senate passed its bill, the Iowa House followed suit and passed three-percent for State Supplemental Aid for public schools, which is a total of about $107 million of new funding. House District 47 Representative Carter Nordman voted for the increase, even though Governor Kim Reynolds originally proposed 2.5-percent at the beginning of the legislative session.

IOWA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO