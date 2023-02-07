Iowa House To Debate 3-percent Increase In School Funding
(Des Moines) Today, the Iowa House will debate a three-percent increase in school funding. Every year, the state Legislature passes a supplemental state aid bill to help keep school district funding up with rising costs. House GOP leaders are proposing a 124 million dollar increase to the school budget, but Democratic representatives say the three-percent bump isn’t enough to keep up with inflation. If it passes the House, the bill moves to the desk of Governor Kim Reynolds.
