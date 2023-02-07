Read full article on original website
Related
The Things Industries Reaches 1 Million Connected Devices to Their LoRaWAN® Network Management Infrastructure
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- The Things Industries, a LoRaWAN® Internet of Things solutions provider, has reached the milestone of 1 million devices connected to their network server infrastructure - The Things Stack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005478/en/ The Things Industries mass-scale LoRaWAN use cases are implemented across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
nationaljeweler.com
Emerging Brands Can Apply for WJA’s Business Development Program
New York—The Women’s Jewelry Association is looking for its next group of emerging design talent for “The Jewelry Loupe Project.”. In its second year, the project is a business development program for young jewelry brands. Over a period of six months, participants are matched with a seasoned...
FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005861/en/ The alliance expands Anaplan’s reach to new customer segments in FPT Software’s world-leading digital transformation portfolio throughout the Southeast Asia region. Businesses customers will be able to boost their performance with enterprise-wide planning, data collection and data analysis. Furthermore, through leveraging both sides’ capabilities, the partnership also focuses on promoting continuous collaboration among finance and operations departments.
Saudi Arabia Builds Smart Warehouses to Meet Booming eCommerce Demand
Saudi Arabia’s eCommerce sector is set to benefit from major investments in new smart warehouses. In the city of Jeddah, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) has signed a deal to build 14 new high-tech warehouses that will be operated based on a public-private sector partnership model.
EV Maker Rivian Is Developing an Electric Bike
The electric-vehicle company Rivian currently only makes three different cars. But the marque is already getting ready to expand into other forms of transport. A Rivian electric bike is currently under development, Bloomberg has reported. It’s unclear whether that means a battery-powered motorcycle or bicycle, but the company does have patents for ebike components and designs. The move was disclosed last week at a company-wide meeting, sources told Bloomberg. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said that a small group of engineers was working on the ebike. In October, he had explained that one of the marque’s long-term goals was moving into the micro-mobility...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Battery supply chain state of health
Lithium-ion batteries can store energy from intermittent sources such as solar and wind generation, adding critical flexibility to the increasingly dynamic electric grid. But as the storage industry’s future brightens with new freestanding tax credits brought in by the Inflation Reduction Act, so does the spotlight on global battery supply chains.
theevreport.com
Elektrobit Announces Partnership with Sony Honda Mobility on Groundbreaking AFEELA Prototype
ERLANGEN, Germany – Elektrobit has announced its role as a software and services provider for the Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) AFEELA prototype. The company collaborated with Sony and SHM over the past few years to create the latest iteration in software-defined vehicles, which was unveiled at CES 2023. Elektrobit...
Honda to start producing new hydrogen fuel cell system co-developed with GM
TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said it will start producing a new hydrogen fuel cell system jointly developed with General Motors Co (GM.N) this year and gradually step up sales this decade, in a bid to expand its hydrogen business.
GM inks deal with GlobalFoundries to secure U.S.-made chips
OAKLAND, Calif/DETROIT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) and chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS.O) on Thursday announced a long-term deal for the automaker to secure U.S.-made processors that will enable it to avoid the factory-halting chip shortages that kept millions of cars from being manufactured during the pandemic.
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Graphjet Technology with Prestigious 2023 Best Practices Awards
SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Graphjet Technology Sdn Bhd, the world’s first and only graphene and graphite producer using innovative waste to super-material conversion technology, has received the Frost & Sullivan 2023 Global Leadership Award and 2023 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Furthermore, AIDEN LEE PING WEI, CEO and Founder of Graphjet Technology, has received the Frost & Sullivan 2023 Global Entrepreneur Excellence Award. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005275/en/ Frost & Sullivan Global Leadership Award 2023, Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award 2023, Global Entrepreneur Excellence Award 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Greenlane's Groove Launches 12 New Products
Greenlane Holdings, Inc.'s GNLN newest house brand, Groove, has launched 12 new products providing the market with simple, functional, and reliable ancillary products at an affordable price point. The CARA by Groove, which launched in Q4, is a quality concentrate pen at a value price. In addition to the launch of Groove, Greenlane plans to unveil additional new products at CHAMPS in Las Vegas starting February 8th. Upcoming launches include:
3D Construction Printing Solution with MAPEI’s Planitop 3D (NA) Wins NAHB Global Innovation Award
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- MAPEI Corporation, a leading manufacturer of construction materials for the building industry including Planitop 3D mortar/ink announces that our strategic partner, Black Buffalo 3D Corporation has been awarded the gold Global Innovation award from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Selected from a field of over 70 applicants exhibiting a variety of innovations, the award is in recognition of the first 3D printed construction solution to comply with the International Code Council Evaluation Service’s (ICC-ES) standards for structural walls, ICC-ES AC509. The NAHB Global Innovation award recognizes the most advanced and cutting-edge original products, services, homes, communities and champions of the building industry from around the world. The recognition of the 3D system is an industry honor. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005151/en/ Left to right, Luigi Di Geso, MAPEI North America’s President and CEO; Marco Squinzi, MAPEI Global Co-CEO; Kevin Smith, MAPEI CRS Director of Product Development and Product Management; Peter Cooperman, BB3D CMO; and George Perry, BB3D Head of Technology celebrate the NAHB gold medal win. (Photo: Business Wire)
Zoho Unveils Unified Communications Platform, Launches New Collaboration Tech
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today unveiled its unified communications platform, Trident, as well as strengthened collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organization’s overall digital adoption. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005114/en/ A look at all the main updates for Zoho Workplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Ars Technica
Hackers discover that vulnerabilities are rife in the auto industry
If you purchased a new car in the past few years, chances are good that it contains at least one embedded modem, which it uses to offer some connected services. The benefits, we've been told, are numerous and include convenience features like interior preheating on a cold morning, diagnostics that warn of failures before they happen, and safety features like teen driver monitoring.
itbusinessnet.com
The International Institute of Information Technology – Hyderabad Shares Digital Innovations with Nonprofits via Choreo from WSO2
IIIT Hyderabad uses the Choreo SaaS application development suite to provide “one-stop-shop” access to digital research projects that non-profit organisations can productise for their communities. London, UK – 9th of February, 2023 – The International Institute of Information Technology – Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad) collaborates with leading technology organisations...
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes CTM360 for Enabling Technology Leadership in the Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry
MANAMA, Kingdom of Bahrain & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- CTM360, the first Arab world cybersecurity technology operating at a global scale, has captured the Frost & Sullivan 2022 Global Digital Risk Protection Enabling Technology Leadership Award for excellence in commercialization success, application diversity, commitment to creativity and customer service experience. The company is referenced in Frost & Sullivan’s report, titled “The Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry Excellence in Best Practices.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005858/en/ Frost & Sullivan Recognizes CTM360 for Enabling Technology Leadership in the Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry; CTM360 makes History as First Arab World Cybersecurity Technology Company Honored for this Technology Leadership Award. https://www.ctm360.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)
globalspec.com
ASI Logistics and SICK announce the ability to reverse into trailers autonomously
ASI Logistics and SICK, Inc. announce another milestone in the development of autonomous yard truck operations. Together, they solved the issue of reversing into trailers autonomously. Autonomously reversing into trailers is one of the final steps in completing fully autonomous yard truck operations. ASI Logistics utilized its robust Vehicle Automation Kit (VAK) and SICK’s industry-leading lidars to overcome this challenge.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Linton Crystal to move PV equipment manufacturing back to the U.S.
At an event held last week in Washington D.C., European equipment suppliers and PV manufacturers discussed what a McKinsey & Company consultant described as a $1 billion to $1.5 billion market opportunity in the U.S. as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act. The U.S. market opportunity is based on an assumption that 50 GW of PV manufacturing capacity will be added by 2030, according to Lawrence Heath, a consultant at McKinsey.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Elite Roster of Cybersecurity Investors Backs Lineaje to Deliver Industry-first Supply Chain Security Solution
The company also unveils seed investors, SBOM360, and distribution partnerships, validating approach to detecting software supply chain attacks. SARATOGA, Calif., February 7, 2023/BusinessWire/ – Lineaje, an emerging leader in software supply chain security management, today announced that it has closed a $7 million seed funding round led by Tenable Ventures, a corporate investment program of Tenable, the exposure management company. The round also includes participation from other industry-leading executives and cyber technology companies. The new injection of capital comes at a pivotal time as the company also announces SB0M360, a first-of-a-kind software supply chain management solution, as well as a new distribution partnership with Persistent Systems.
Comments / 0