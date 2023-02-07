Warrick Humane Society hosts low-cost vaccination clinic

WARRICK Co., Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick Humane Society is hosting a low-cost vaccination clinic on February 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration for the clinic opens at 10 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. The clinic is limited to the first 50 dogs or cats, and registration is first come first serve.

WHS warns pet parents interested in the clinic to expect a long wait and advises that they plan their day accordingly. The clinic can only see domesticated dogs and cats, meaning feral animals are not eligible. For the safety of the animals, all dogs must be kept on a leash and all cats must be in a carrier.

Pricing for the services offered are as follows:

Dewormer- $5 – $15

Bordetella- $15

Rabies- $17

DA2PP- $17

FVRCP- $17

Flea treatment- $10 – $20

Microchip- $20

Heartworm test- $22

FeLV/FIV test- $25

