ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County, IN

Warrick Humane Society hosts low-cost vaccination clinic

By Olivia Pollard
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KP4e_0kf2foL200

WARRICK Co., Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick Humane Society is hosting a low-cost vaccination clinic on February 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration for the clinic opens at 10 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. The clinic is limited to the first 50 dogs or cats, and registration is first come first serve.

WHS warns pet parents interested in the clinic to expect a long wait and advises that they plan their day accordingly. The clinic can only see domesticated dogs and cats, meaning feral animals are not eligible. For the safety of the animals, all dogs must be kept on a leash and all cats must be in a carrier.

Mesker Park Zoo wants people to check for palm oil in their candy

Pricing for the services offered are as follows:

  • Dewormer- $5 – $15
  • Bordetella- $15
  • Rabies- $17
  • DA2PP- $17
  • FVRCP- $17
  • Flea treatment- $10 – $20
  • Microchip- $20
  • Heartworm test- $22
  • FeLV/FIV test- $25
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Deaconess Foundation launches ‘Safe Babies’ program

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)– Deaconess Henderson Hospital is launching a new program to ensure babies are safe at home and on the road. ‘Safe Babies: Secure at Home and on the Go’ is a Deaconess Foundation Initiative to address car seat and safe sleep needs in Henderson, Union, and Webster counties. The program is expanding, thanks […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Mesker Park Zoo wants people to check for palm oil in their candy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden wants people to check the label before they buy their Valentine candy. According to a spokesperson for the zoo, some well-known candy contains palm oil, which is one of the biggest factors for deforestation in some of the world’s most biodiverse forests. The zoo asks for people […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Audubon Chrysler Center donates van to local shelter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville women’s and children’s shelter is celebrating a big donation. Audubon Chrysler Center donated a van to the House of Bread and Peace, located on East Chandler Avenue. Executive Director Shelbie Auberry says the van will allow them to take residents to doctor appointments, job interviews, and more. She says […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Access to Service event planned for Thursday in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another ‘Access to Service Fair’ event has been set in Evansville. That means people will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives about their accounts. Officials say the event is set for Thursday from 5 p.m....
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Stats suggest VHS exceeds “no-kill” industry benchmark

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh Humane Society (VHS) released its 2022 statistics, and the shelter says it has achieved an above-average save rate. Officials say, “We are excited to announce that the VHS reached a 93% save rate in 2022, placing the shelter above the national ‘no-kill’ industry threshold and achieving our highest live […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville family safe after tree falls on home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville family is grateful to be uninjured after strong winds sent a tree crashing right through their home. That incident happened Thursday morning in the 1700 block of Coker Avenue. Ava Jones, who was asleep at the time, says she was woken by something, but believed it was her children […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
thelevisalazer.com

BREAKING THE STIGMA: From addiction to community leader

Breaking the stigma: From addiction to community leader. The old saying goes that you should never judge a book by its cover, and in many ways, that rings true with someone’s past. Look no further than this year’s Leadership Owensboro Award Winner, Blaine Mathew. Growing up, he was...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Health announces recipients of 2023 grant program

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health announced its Fiscal Year 2023 Community Health Investments Grant Program recipients. A news release says the grants are targeted at a number of community-specific identified health needs in addition to the health system’s four priority focus areas: Tobacco and Related Diseases, Older Adults and Aging, Arts in Healing and […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Monthly Owensboro drag show receiving backlash

Those against the show held at the Ghostlight Lounge call it disrespectful and offensive. Officials with the RiverPark Center says it’s simply inclusive and growing in popularity each month. The RiverPark Center in Downtown Owensboro says it all started in June when the drag show was born as part...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Dunkin’ sets grand opening for Valentine’s Day

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An old building in Henderson is receiving new life filled with coffee and donuts. Dunkin’ is opening their new coffee shop where the former New Tokyo Japanese restaurant used to sit on the Henderson strip. Crews have been working on the building for months leading up to its soon-to-be grand opening. […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy