All that glittered was gold Saturday for the Washington archery teams at the Chuck Hallier Memorial Tournament in Mount Vernon. The Washington High School shooters were team champions in the bullseye contest with a 3331 score, topping Solon’s 3311. The Demon’s Hayden Janecek was the indidivual girls champion with a 290 that included 22 tens. Other Demon girl top tens included Madison Conway third. Boys leader was Jonathan Moore runner-up with a 291 and 24 tens. Other boys top tens included Curtis Stender third. The High Schoolers completed their sweep of team gold, winning the 3D championship with a score of 1641, besting Solon’s 1631. Moore was the individual boys champion at the event with a 283 and 16 tens. Other Washington boys top tens included Brian Fritz third, Tyler Alderton seventh, Riley Kasper ninth and Levi Applegate 10th. For the Demon girls, Allison Rees was runner-up with a 283 that included 21 tens.

MOUNT VERNON, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO