ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Man accused of threatening to kill Luzerne County officer

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say threatened to kill an officer after he originally called 911 asking for a hug. According to the Newport Township Police Department, on February 8 at 7:52 p.m., officers received a 911 dispatch for a man requesting police presence to “give a cop a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Police: Two Charged, One Still Being Sought for Infant Abuse

WATSONTOWN – Two people have been charged, with one of them still being sought by police, stemming from an infant child abuse investigation from late January. Watsontown Police say charged are 24-year-old Amanda Parker and 36-year-old Ernest Reynolds, both of Watsontown. Officers say they’re still attempting to find Reynolds....
WATSONTOWN, PA
WBRE

Retired police officer charged with Walmart theft

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were caught, including a retired police officer in Lackawanna County, changing price tags on items from Walmart to pay them at a cheaper price, police say. According to the Taylor Police Department, on January 15 around 2:15 p.m., police were called for a reported theft at the Walmart […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Inmate’s foiled murder plot ends in 40-80 year prison sentence

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a Luzerne County man has been sentenced to 40-80 years for multiple sexual assaults and for attempting to arrange the murders of witnesses tied to those crimes. An investigation by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and the Pittston Police Department revealed that beginning in 2014, Ferdinand Cuevas-Heredia used violence […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of urinating inside a Walmart in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he was found relieving himself inside a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for a man causing a disturbance inside the store. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three allegedly sell sea salt passing as meth in undercover sting

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested three people for allegedly selling sea salt posing as methamphetamine and ripping off the buyer. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators received a tip that two people, later identified as David Michael Rodriguez, 39, of Madison Street, and Diana Yakabovicz, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, were using Facebook […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with abandoning, mistreating her dog

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a woman they say abandoned a malnourished dog at a Hobby Lobby parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 3 around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to a Hobby Lobby parking lot in Loyalsock Township to investigate a German Shepard found locked in […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Police pursuit leads to drug charges in the Poconos

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A police pursuit in Monroe County on Wednesday led to a Brooklyn, New York man being charged with drug possession. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department (PMRPD), on Wednesday, February 8, officers tried to stop a vehicle around 10:30 a.m., on Route 196 in Coolbaugh Township. Police say […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man robbed at gunpoint in driveway, car stolen, police say

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Northampton County say three people assaulted a man while he was sitting in his car in his driveway, then stole the car. It happened around Tuesday around 7:20 p.m. on York Place, near Old Orchard Park, in a neighborhood in Palmer Township, police say.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police say homeowner shoots man during Port Carbon burglary

PORT CARBON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged burglary that ended with one man being shot early Tuesday morning in Port Carbon. According to PSP, a unoccupied home in the 200 block of 2nd Street was burglarized just before 2:00 a.m. State police say the owner of the home shot […]
PORT CARBON, PA
WBRE

Man arrested for allegedly stealing alcohol from Sheetz

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man for stealing alcohol from the Sheetz “beer cave.” According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 1, around 12:19 a.m., troopers were called to a Sheetz in the 300 block of Westminster Drive in Loyalsock Township for retail theft. Police say the suspect, a […]
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
therecord-online.com

Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case

MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Cops looking for driver who exposed himself outside Lehigh Valley Weis store

Police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to a woman outside a Lehigh Valley Weis grocery store. Police in Washington Township, Northampton County, stress this suspect is not the man accused of exposing himself at a Northampton County Hobby Lobby and Wegmans. That defendant, Luke Hill, was arrested last week and remains in Northampton County Prison as of Tuesday.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Caretaker charged with stealing thousands from patient

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman they say secretly installed money apps on the phone of her patient and stole thousands of dollars from his bank account. According to the Newport Township Police Department, Jacqueline Kipp, 45, of Edwardsville, was a caretaker at North Penn Manor in Wilkes-Barre but quit […]
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: Teen charged after threating to shoot teachers

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A high school student is facing charges in Monroe County after allegedly threatening to shoot his teachers. According to police, the 14-year-old made threatening statements during class at Pleasant Valley High School late last week. The threats were reported to administrators. Officers say the teenager admits...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
90K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy