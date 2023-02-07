Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jersey Mike's Subs Opening in Wyoming County, PA With More Coming to Lackawanna CountyBethany LathamWyoming County, PA
Walgreens in Dallas, PA is One of Many Locations Closing SoonBethany LathamDallas, PA
"Dracula" Opens The Little Theatre's 101st Season in Wilkes-BarreBethany LathamWilkes-barre, PA
Hobby Lobby is Hiring for New Wilkes-Barre Township StoreBethany LathamWilkes-barre, PA
Another major retail store closes in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersWilkes-barre, PA
Related
Man accused of threatening to kill Luzerne County officer
NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say threatened to kill an officer after he originally called 911 asking for a hug. According to the Newport Township Police Department, on February 8 at 7:52 p.m., officers received a 911 dispatch for a man requesting police presence to “give a cop a […]
wkok.com
Police: Two Charged, One Still Being Sought for Infant Abuse
WATSONTOWN – Two people have been charged, with one of them still being sought by police, stemming from an infant child abuse investigation from late January. Watsontown Police say charged are 24-year-old Amanda Parker and 36-year-old Ernest Reynolds, both of Watsontown. Officers say they’re still attempting to find Reynolds....
Retired police officer charged with Walmart theft
TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were caught, including a retired police officer in Lackawanna County, changing price tags on items from Walmart to pay them at a cheaper price, police say. According to the Taylor Police Department, on January 15 around 2:15 p.m., police were called for a reported theft at the Walmart […]
Pa. man, woman face charges after being accused of neglecting dog: report
Pa. police saved a severely malnourished and abandoned dog two years ago, and now two suspects face charges for neglecting the animal. Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce announced during a press conference at City Hall on Wednesday that Terik Wiggins, 30, and Shaniqwa Scott, 24, were facing charges for neglecting the pitbull Nova.
Inmate’s foiled murder plot ends in 40-80 year prison sentence
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a Luzerne County man has been sentenced to 40-80 years for multiple sexual assaults and for attempting to arrange the murders of witnesses tied to those crimes. An investigation by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and the Pittston Police Department revealed that beginning in 2014, Ferdinand Cuevas-Heredia used violence […]
Man accused of urinating inside a Walmart in Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he was found relieving himself inside a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for a man causing a disturbance inside the store. […]
Three allegedly sell sea salt passing as meth in undercover sting
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested three people for allegedly selling sea salt posing as methamphetamine and ripping off the buyer. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators received a tip that two people, later identified as David Michael Rodriguez, 39, of Madison Street, and Diana Yakabovicz, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, were using Facebook […]
Woman charged with abandoning, mistreating her dog
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a woman they say abandoned a malnourished dog at a Hobby Lobby parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 3 around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to a Hobby Lobby parking lot in Loyalsock Township to investigate a German Shepard found locked in […]
Police pursuit leads to drug charges in the Poconos
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A police pursuit in Monroe County on Wednesday led to a Brooklyn, New York man being charged with drug possession. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department (PMRPD), on Wednesday, February 8, officers tried to stop a vehicle around 10:30 a.m., on Route 196 in Coolbaugh Township. Police say […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Man robbed at gunpoint in driveway, car stolen, police say
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Northampton County say three people assaulted a man while he was sitting in his car in his driveway, then stole the car. It happened around Tuesday around 7:20 p.m. on York Place, near Old Orchard Park, in a neighborhood in Palmer Township, police say.
Police say homeowner shoots man during Port Carbon burglary
PORT CARBON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged burglary that ended with one man being shot early Tuesday morning in Port Carbon. According to PSP, a unoccupied home in the 200 block of 2nd Street was burglarized just before 2:00 a.m. State police say the owner of the home shot […]
Man arrested for allegedly stealing alcohol from Sheetz
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man for stealing alcohol from the Sheetz “beer cave.” According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 1, around 12:19 a.m., troopers were called to a Sheetz in the 300 block of Westminster Drive in Loyalsock Township for retail theft. Police say the suspect, a […]
Shooting victim found in Route 412 crash dies by suicide, coroner rules
Editor’s note: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors can be reduced. If you are in crisis, call the National 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8 or visiting 988lifeline.org. A man found shot in a crashed car on Route 412 has died and the Lehigh County coroner ruled he died...
Pa. high school student faces charges after assaulting principal, officer: report
A high school student in Pa. is facing charges after the teen assaulted a principal and an officer on Monday, according to officials. According to Times Leader, 18-year-old Joseph Pszenyczniak, a Wyoming Valley West High School student in Plymouth, Luzerne County, Pa., faces two counts each of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, harassment, and simple assault.
therecord-online.com
Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case
MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
Cops looking for driver who exposed himself outside Lehigh Valley Weis store
Police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to a woman outside a Lehigh Valley Weis grocery store. Police in Washington Township, Northampton County, stress this suspect is not the man accused of exposing himself at a Northampton County Hobby Lobby and Wegmans. That defendant, Luke Hill, was arrested last week and remains in Northampton County Prison as of Tuesday.
Caretaker charged with stealing thousands from patient
NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman they say secretly installed money apps on the phone of her patient and stole thousands of dollars from his bank account. According to the Newport Township Police Department, Jacqueline Kipp, 45, of Edwardsville, was a caretaker at North Penn Manor in Wilkes-Barre but quit […]
Police: Teen charged after threating to shoot teachers
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A high school student is facing charges in Monroe County after allegedly threatening to shoot his teachers. According to police, the 14-year-old made threatening statements during class at Pleasant Valley High School late last week. The threats were reported to administrators. Officers say the teenager admits...
State Police looking for missing Broome County woman
New York State Police are currently looking for a missing person out of Nineveh, New York.
Edwardsville police searching for suspect in Lowe’s theft
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Edwardsville Borough Police Department is looking for a man they say was involved in a felony retail theft at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Monday. Police identified Michael Valtion, 63, of Harding as a suspect in the theft, which the...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
90K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0