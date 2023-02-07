Police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to a woman outside a Lehigh Valley Weis grocery store. Police in Washington Township, Northampton County, stress this suspect is not the man accused of exposing himself at a Northampton County Hobby Lobby and Wegmans. That defendant, Luke Hill, was arrested last week and remains in Northampton County Prison as of Tuesday.

