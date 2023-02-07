Former Seahawks QB Trent Dilfer: Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady 'not impressive'

Well, this is a take.

Watch former Seahawks QB Trent Dilfer (career 70.2 passer rating) share his thoughts on modern NFL quarterbacks and how easy they have it. He was doing an admirable cranky old man routine until he totally jumped the shark, calling Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers not impressive.

Okay.

Anyway, here are some mock drafts.

Seahawks 2023 seven-round mock drafts

Sweet Home Alabama (Bryce Young)

Linemen only (Will Anderson Jr.)