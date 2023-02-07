FORT COLLINS, Colo — A person was found dead Wednesday after a fire Tuesday at a Fort Collins home, the Fort Collins police department said. Police said the fire was reported around 4:23 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Churchill Court. When first responders arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames, police said. Due to the intensity of the fire and potential instability of the structure, firefighters worked to put it out from the outside.

