Colorado wildlife getting sick with bird flu

COLORADO, USA — State wildlife officials have identified three recent cases of Colorado wildlife that have become sick with avian influenza (HPAI), or bird flu. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said in a release Thursday that a black bear from Huerfano County was affected by the disease in October, a skunk from Weld County tested positive in November and a mountain lion that died in Gunnison County was recently confirmed to have the disease.
Person found dead after fire at Fort Collins home

FORT COLLINS, Colo — A person was found dead Wednesday after a fire Tuesday at a Fort Collins home, the Fort Collins police department said. Police said the fire was reported around 4:23 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Churchill Court. When first responders arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames, police said. Due to the intensity of the fire and potential instability of the structure, firefighters worked to put it out from the outside.
Mother of boy who accidentally shot himself sentenced

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins woman whose 6-year-old son died after he accidentally shot himself has been sentenced to 12 years in community corrections. According to court records, 41-year-old Rosinetta Mackall will get 287 days credit for time served. Mackall pleaded guilty in December to a single...
