The Washington County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday. On the agenda was the market analysis of the county-owned property located at 302 W Main St in Washington, across from the courthouse. Supervisor Fedler was asked to have a market analysis of the property done after only previously receiving one bid for $8,000. Fedler shared the findings, “A typical lot in Washington sells for around thirty-five thousand. But those lots are about double the square footage of the lot next to the courthouse. Would be a marketable price range of fifteen to twenty thousand, potentially as high as twenty thousand if you had two interested buyers, would probably be what that lot’s worth.” Heather Marek with the Elliott Realty Group provided that market analysis for the Board of Supervisors.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO