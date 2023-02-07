Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
Extra Patrol In Louisa County Through February 17
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that they will have extra patrol on the roadways through February 17. As part of a statewide effort with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB), Iowa law enforcement is cracking down on impaired driving in the days leading up to, and following the big game on Sunday. GTSB reminds football enthusiasts that fans don’t let fans drive drunk.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Emergency Management Meetings Preview
The Washington County, Emergency Management Commission, will meet Monday at 6 pm. On the agenda is the fiscal year 2024 budget approval. Keokuk County 28D discussion and possible action. Purchases and Public Input. The meeting will be held at the Washington County Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 2183 Lexington Blvd, Washington.
kciiradio.com
Only Minor Injuries Sustained In Iowa Wesleyan Minibus Incident
On Wednesday, February 1, an Iowa Wesleyan University Minibus carrying seven students rolled onto its side just east of Des Moines. Four students who sustained minor injuries were transported to local Des Moines Hospitals and have since been released. The group was traveling to the State Capitol to participate in...
Daily Iowan
Iowa rest areas get adult changing rooms to help caregivers of people with disabilities
Adult changing rooms will soon be available for use in Johnson County on Interstate 380 to assist caregivers of people with disabilities. The Iowa Department of Transportation is adding adult changing rooms to four interstate rest areas this year, including on Interstate 380 northbound between Iowa City and Cedar Rapids and on Interstate 80 westbound near Tiffin.
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road
An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
kciiradio.com
Five Keota Freshmen Nominated For All-State Speech
The Keota Large Group Speech Team competed at the state competition in Cedar Rapids on Saturday. Sending 6 groups and 35 total students, Keota received one all-state nomination for Reader’s Theatre. Freshmen Jake Morris, Chase Haifley, Jackson Vittetoe, Luke Moeller, and Gavin Sieren earned their nomination for the 2023...
ktvo.com
Authorities search for southeast Iowa work release escapee
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Authorities are asking for help in locating a southeast Iowa work release escapee. Ross Thomas Cobler failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required Friday. Cobler is a 36-year-old white male, 5'10" tall and weighs 203 pounds. He was convicted of domestic abuse...
kciiradio.com
Washington Legislative Briefing Update-Location
The Washington Chamber of Commerce has been working with the two new legislators representing Washington County, State Representative Heather Hora, and State Senator Dawn Driscoll, and now has a new format for Legislative Briefings. The Washington County Legislative Briefings will be held on the second Friday of the month from noon until 1 p.m. in February, March, and April. This Friday’s event will be at KCTC, 514 B Ave. in Kalona. These briefings will be held at local businesses so local leaders and community members can learn first-hand that decisions being made across the state can have effects at a local level. The briefings aim to provide meaningful conversations between our elected leaders and local business owners.
This Iowa Beach Will Reopen This Summer With A New Inflatable Playground
After being closed last summer, a Scott County beach will open again this year with some new additions. Over 3 years of restoration work has gone into the lakes at West Lake Park. Finally, this summer, the West Lake Beach will reopen. In case you forgot, we were in a...
kciiradio.com
Washington 4-H Seeking Hall of Fame Nominations
Nominations for Washington County 4-H Hall of Fame recipients are now being accepted. The Iowa 4-H Foundation sponsors the annual Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Iowa State Fair. Counties nominate volunteers, community leaders, and Extension staff members who have exemplified outstanding service and dedication to the 4-H youth program in their county. Only one individual or couple per county can be nominated each year. Inductees can be recognized posthumously. Nominations can be sent to the Washington County Extension Office. Please include a description sharing the nominees’ involvement and years of service to the Washington County 4-H program. Nominations are being accepted until April 1. Contact Amy Green at the Extension Office at 319-653-4811 with any questions.
Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes
Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
KBUR
Southeast Iowa man dies in logging accident
Putnam County, MO.- An Amish man from Southeast Iowa was killed Saturday, February 4th, in a logging accident in Putnam County, Missouri. TV Station KTVO reports that a 911 call was received at about 12:22 PM about a man who had been struck during a logging accident near 135th street, north of Livonia.
ourquadcities.com
Widower wins $4M in medical malpractice suit against Genesis
On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen (Kathy) Hazen, who died after “a botched surgery and lack of proper care” at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport nearly seven years ago, according to a release Wednesday from the family’s law firm.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Iowa And It’s Full Of Surprises
On a lightly traveled brick road, next to the railroad tracks and behind a government building is one of Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023. It's not just one of the top restaurants in the Quad Cities, and not just in Iowa, but one of the best in the entire country.
kciiradio.com
Washington Board of Supervisors County Owned Property Market Analysis
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday. On the agenda was the market analysis of the county-owned property located at 302 W Main St in Washington, across from the courthouse. Supervisor Fedler was asked to have a market analysis of the property done after only previously receiving one bid for $8,000. Fedler shared the findings, “A typical lot in Washington sells for around thirty-five thousand. But those lots are about double the square footage of the lot next to the courthouse. Would be a marketable price range of fifteen to twenty thousand, potentially as high as twenty thousand if you had two interested buyers, would probably be what that lot’s worth.” Heather Marek with the Elliott Realty Group provided that market analysis for the Board of Supervisors.
KBOE Radio
CITY OF OTTUMWA ANNOUNCES PHASE 8 SEWER SEPARATION CLOSURES
OTTUMWA — Beginning Wednesday February 8th, 2023, the following closures will take place:. The intersection of Walnut and Second Street will be closed for storm sewer installation. South Van Buren Avenue from the alley adjacent to 130 S. Van Buren to Main Street will be closed for storm sewer...
kciiradio.com
Washington High School Moving on to All State Speech
The Washington High School speech team competed at the State Speech competition at Cedar Rapids Washington High School on Saturday and received 15 division one ratings between the seven groups performing. Outstanding performances from the one-act play and group improv were nominated for All-State, which includes Molly Klinzman, Amelia Dahl, Ada Kendall, Cecilia Murphy, Kate Flannery, Quintyn Garibay, Allison Rees, Kevin Flannery, Rita Du, and Mikaila Matheson. They will be heading to the All-State Speech Festival on February 18th in Ames.
voiceofmuscatine.com
The search continues for individual last seen in Muscatine
The Muscatine Police Department (MPD) has issued a reminder to the public that it has been over 100 days since the disappearance of Trevor Wixom. Trevor was last seen on October 19, 2022 in the area around Kum & Go on Cedar Street. Since the individual was reported missing, the MPD has received several tips from the public, but Wixom has not been located.
KCRG.com
Pedestrian injured after being hit by train in downtown Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police said a 21-year-old from Rock Island, Illinois was hit by a train in Dubuque last week. In a press release on Thursday, police said they were called to the area under the 3rd Street bridge near Highway 151/61 for a report of someone calling for help.
kciiradio.com
Washington School Board Meeting Preview
The Washington School Board will meet Wednesday evening at 7 PM. On the agenda is a public hearing on the High School and Middle School Improvement project. The Board may resolve to adopt plans, specifications, and estimated cost of the Bid Package for the project after the public hearing. Also on the agenda under consent items are fundraisers, open enrollment, resignations, transfers, and new hires. Under discussion items are the first reading of the Board Policy. This meeting will be held in the Administration building at 404 W Main St, Washington.
Comments / 0