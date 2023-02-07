This time of year, teams are looking to build momentum for the playoffs, and that’s exactly what the Hillcrest Academy Raven boys basketball team did on Tuesday in a runaway 78-27 win at Columbus. The Ravens overwhelmed the ‘Cats from the onset, leading 26-8 after one and 49-16 at half. Hillcrest left no doubt, starting the second half on an 18-3 run that spanned the entire third quarter to put the game away, before outscoring Columbus 13-8 in the final frame. After the contest, Raven head coach Dwight Gingerich talked about what he liked most about his team’s overall and individual performances. “We played a little cleaner. We executed pretty well the different schemes and things that we wanted to do. I felt all five guys on the floor were together in what we were trying to do. Grant (Bender) was clearly very good inside and also from three tonight. He played well. Let the game come to him, but was also aggressive at the same time. That blend is what you really look for. We moved the ball, guys found him and other guys were also involved. It was good balance for us.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO