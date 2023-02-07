Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Ravens Open Regional Road Thursday at Montezuma
The Hillcrest Academy Raven girls basketball team faces a tall task Thursday when they travel to Montezuma to begin Class 1A regional play. Hillcrest comes into the night after closing a winless regular season at 0-19, 0-16 in the Southeast Iowa Superconference, following a 45-27 loss to Wapello last week. This year the Ravens are scoring 24 points per game and giving up 52, shooting 23% from the floor, 21% from three and 50% at the line with 26 rebounds, five assists, seven steals and 25 turnovers per game. Individual leaders include Claire Withrow at 10 points per night. Delaney Shaw leads the Ravens at four boards per game and Malia Yoder averages three steals and two assists per night.
Iowa’s best wrestlers: Meet the state’s top 220-pounders
By Dana Becker | Photo by Ginnie Coleman One wrestler stands out above all the rest when discussing the 220-pound weight in Iowa: Ben Kueter. The dual-sport future University of Iowa Hawkeye firmly placed his name on a short list of pound-for-pound greats in not only the state, ...
kciiradio.com
Warrior Boys Push Past Pekin for 20th Win
The WACO Warriors closed out their regular season in boys’ basketball with a 55-43 victory over Pekin last night in Wayland. After seeing their undefeated season ended last week, WACO was able to take a 12-9 lead in their first game since, and the Warriors would push the advantage to seven points at halftime. Pekin never gave up too much ground, but WACO was eventually able to take a double-digit lead and hold on from there.
kciiradio.com
Columbus Girls’ Hoops Entangled by English Valleys
The Columbus Wildcats were tripped up by English Valleys last night 44-28 in their final game of the girls’ basketball regular season. A 13-2 deficit in the first quarter was too much for Columbus to ever overcome, although the Wildcats did slice the deficit down to single digits, only trailing 31-24 entering the final period. But English Valleys closed the game on a 13-4 run to seal the deal.
kciiradio.com
Demon Archers Take Five Team Titles; Janecek, Moore, Andrew, Jones Win Individual Gold
All that glittered was gold Saturday for the Washington archery teams at the Chuck Hallier Memorial Tournament in Mount Vernon. The Washington High School shooters were team champions in the bullseye contest with a 3331 score, topping Solon’s 3311. The Demon’s Hayden Janecek was the indidivual girls champion with a 290 that included 22 tens. Other Demon girl top tens included Madison Conway third. Boys leader was Jonathan Moore runner-up with a 291 and 24 tens. Other boys top tens included Curtis Stender third. The High Schoolers completed their sweep of team gold, winning the 3D championship with a score of 1641, besting Solon’s 1631. Moore was the individual boys champion at the event with a 283 and 16 tens. Other Washington boys top tens included Brian Fritz third, Tyler Alderton seventh, Riley Kasper ninth and Levi Applegate 10th. For the Demon girls, Allison Rees was runner-up with a 283 that included 21 tens.
kciiradio.com
Sigourney Girls’ Hoops Gears Up for Playoffs After HLV Win
The Sigourney Savages wrapped up the girls’ basketball regular season with a seventh straight win, defeating HLV Friday night 39-31. Sigourney jumped out to a 10-4 lead through a quarter of play and were in front 22-15 at halftime. HLV cut the deficit to four points going into the final period, but the Savages outscored the Warriors 8-4 in a slugfest final eight minutes.
kciiradio.com
Hawks Host Fairfield in Regular Season Finale
It’s the end of the line for the regular season tonight in Wellman for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks when they host the Fairfield Trojans in their final tune-up before the tournament trail next week. The Mid-Prairie boys are 10-10 on the year, 6-6 in the River Valley Conference, following a 65-55 loss at Iowa City Regina Friday where Karson Grout led the Hawks with a career high 14 points, Alex Bean added 11 and Ace Peck 10. For the year, Mid-Prairie scores 60 points per game and gives up 59, shooting 38% from the floor, 29% from three and 70% at the line, fifth best in Class 2A, to go with 31 rebounds, 12 assists, nine steals and 12 turnovers. Camron Pickard leads the Golden hawks at 15 points and three assists per game. Bean has 14 points, six boards and two steals per night.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Boys Basketball Poll Final Regular Season Edition
The final regular season basketball polls are out. Central Lyon finishes at #1 in the Class 2A poll with Western Christian at #6. MOC Floyd Valley takes the #3 spot in 3A with Remsen St Mary’s #7 in the Class 1A poll. CLASS 4A. Rank School W L. 1...
kciiradio.com
Washington Hoops Felled by Williamsburg
The Washington Demons suffered a pair of losses in a home basketball doubleheader against Williamsburg Monday. That included the Washington boys’ three-game win streak coming to an end in a 77-50 defeat. Williamsburg’s 19-8 lead at the end of the first quarter nearly doubled, as the Raiders pushed their advantage to 39-18 at halftime and never looked back.
kciiradio.com
Lone Tree BBall Slips Up at Super Conference Shootout
The Lone Tree Lions came up short in basketball over the weekend, losing both of their games at the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Shootout. The Lone Tree girls fell 65-40 to West Burlington, seeing a nine-point deficit at the end of the first quarter grow to 31-21 at halftime. West Burlington’s lead only increased from there, going up by fourteen before closing the game on a 17-6 run. Despite the loss, the Lions close the regular season by winning six of their last eight games, taking their record to 13-8. Lone Tree will start the playoffs Thursday night when they host Midland in the first round of the Class 1A-Region 3 tournament. The Lion boys lost a thriller Saturday night, falling 63-61 to Van Buren County. Lone Tree is 7-14 and will conclude the regular season tonight when they visit Winfield-Mount Union.
kciiradio.com
Ravens and ‘Cats Clash to Close Regular Season
The Hillcrest Academy and Columbus boys basketball teams will lace them up for the final time in the regular season tonight when the Ravens visit Columbus Junction. Hillcrest comes in at 10-10 on the year and 9-6 in the Southeast Iowa Superconference after a 56-40 loss in Saturday’s Superconference Shoot Out in Kalona to Mediapolis where Luke Schrock had 15 points and Grant Bender 12. On the season, the Ravens score 55 points per game and give up 48, shooting 44% from the floor, 30% from three and 57% at the line with 24 boards, 13 assists, 11 steals and 12 turnovers per game. Individually, Bender has a team best 17 points and six rebounds per game. Schrock has three assists and steals per night.
KCCI.com
Iowa women’s basketball team inspires young fans from Montana
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The 5th-ranked Iowa women are rock stars. They have fans from all over the country. Even the great state of Montana, KCRG reports. 10-year-old Lauren and 12-year-old Ruby from Laurel, Montana, have become huge Hawkeye fans and watch every game together back in Montana. “We...
kciiradio.com
Ravens Roll To Win in Regular Season Finale
This time of year, teams are looking to build momentum for the playoffs, and that’s exactly what the Hillcrest Academy Raven boys basketball team did on Tuesday in a runaway 78-27 win at Columbus. The Ravens overwhelmed the ‘Cats from the onset, leading 26-8 after one and 49-16 at half. Hillcrest left no doubt, starting the second half on an 18-3 run that spanned the entire third quarter to put the game away, before outscoring Columbus 13-8 in the final frame. After the contest, Raven head coach Dwight Gingerich talked about what he liked most about his team’s overall and individual performances. “We played a little cleaner. We executed pretty well the different schemes and things that we wanted to do. I felt all five guys on the floor were together in what we were trying to do. Grant (Bender) was clearly very good inside and also from three tonight. He played well. Let the game come to him, but was also aggressive at the same time. That blend is what you really look for. We moved the ball, guys found him and other guys were also involved. It was good balance for us.”
Prominent Linebacker Transfer Announces Big Ten Commitment
Over the years, the Big Ten has seen its fair share of great linebackers. Names like LaVar Arrington and A.J. Hawk defined the conference's trademark physical play. A new transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes hopes to add his name to that illustrious list. Linebacker Nick Jackson announced on Wednesday ...
kciiradio.com
Washington High School Moving on to All State Speech
The Washington High School speech team competed at the State Speech competition at Cedar Rapids Washington High School on Saturday and received 15 division one ratings between the seven groups performing. Outstanding performances from the one-act play and group improv were nominated for All-State, which includes Molly Klinzman, Amelia Dahl, Ada Kendall, Cecilia Murphy, Kate Flannery, Quintyn Garibay, Allison Rees, Kevin Flannery, Rita Du, and Mikaila Matheson. They will be heading to the All-State Speech Festival on February 18th in Ames.
kciiradio.com
Washington 4-H Seeking Hall of Fame Nominations
Nominations for Washington County 4-H Hall of Fame recipients are now being accepted. The Iowa 4-H Foundation sponsors the annual Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Iowa State Fair. Counties nominate volunteers, community leaders, and Extension staff members who have exemplified outstanding service and dedication to the 4-H youth program in their county. Only one individual or couple per county can be nominated each year. Inductees can be recognized posthumously. Nominations can be sent to the Washington County Extension Office. Please include a description sharing the nominees’ involvement and years of service to the Washington County 4-H program. Nominations are being accepted until April 1. Contact Amy Green at the Extension Office at 319-653-4811 with any questions.
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: People are ignoring a vital detail about Brian Ferentz's Iowa contract
When Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s new contract was revealed on Monday afternoon, everyone’s first instinct was to get their jokes off. And if there’s anyone who understands the value of getting jokes off before delving into the serious world of vital information, it’s me. There’s a reason you’re reading this here and not The New Yorker. Saturday Tradition provides me the proper platform. (Though I am interested to see how The New Yorker would cover the Big Ten.)
Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa
One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
kciiradio.com
Judy Rae Shafer Manning
A funeral service for 80-year-old Judy Rae Shafer Manning of Bertram, Texas, formerly of Wayland will be Saturday, February 11th at 11a.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. Family will greet friends from 9a.m. until the time of service. Following the funeral, burial will be at the Cottonwood Methodist Church in Wayland. A meal will follow at the Wayland Mennonite Church. The service will be livestreamed on the Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home Facebook page and YouTube channel.
