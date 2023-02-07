ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia power companies denied from increasing monthly bills

By AP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c70Mo_0kf2f40z00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia regulators have denied a request by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power that would have added $18.41 to the average monthly residential electric bill.

The state Public Service Commission’s order Friday on the request for a nearly 12% rate increase will remain in effect pending completion of a review of the companies’ decisions on power purchases and fuel supply management.

When the rate request was made last April, Appalachian Power President and Chief Operator Officer Chris Beam said the increase was necessary due to the “steep and rapid rise in energy and fuel costs over the past several months.”

Comments / 30

SunRise,SunSet
2d ago

They already had increases multiple times over last year. When you use less power say in Sept '22 and your Aug '22 bill with higher consumption is lower in cost, then someone got a raise. We used 35kwh less and paid more, both months bills were almost the same, just a few cents difference. That's called a raise without one being authorized. We had a couple other months where same thing happened, two back to back months where the one was less consumption but following bill was noticeably higher (May '22/June '22 & Dec '21/Jan '22).

Reply
8
Katrina N Shaun Curry
2d ago

I mean it's about time but how about having them lowered from the last 500 increases? I live in a single wide and pay 600. We can't afford it. And they haven't changed our meter out in over 18 years and they never read it, only estimate what they think it will be, no matter how much we've spent on new duct work amd such.

Reply(2)
7
Audrey Hinkle
2d ago

they are full of themselves because my power bill was almost $200 and I have all natural gas except for my lights refrigerator washer dryer son called for how they raised it up like they did

Reply
5
