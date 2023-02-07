Read full article on original website
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Signs of Emotional Abuse
Some signs of emotional abuse are so subtle that you might not see them as abuse. But the effects can be deeply damaging. Would you even recognize the signs that you were being emotionally abused?
WBUR
Mormon women confront power and patriarchy in the LDS church
Sign up for the On Point newsletter here. Editor's Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, use a safe computer and contact help. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800.799.SAFE (7233), or visit https://www.thehotline.org. Listen to our latest 'First person': The fight to 'ordain women'...
Opinion: Coping With The Effects Of Verbal And Emotional Abuse
Verbal and emotional abuse can severely impact an individual's mental health. It can manifest in forms of belittling, gaslighting, withholding affection or resources, and even manipulation, which can make it difficult for the victim to recognize and seek help. Understanding the effects of verbal and emotional abuse on mental health and learning how to cope with them is crucial for healing and moving forward.
Opinion: Red Flag Behaviors to Watch Out for in Women
It’s so easy to talk about red flags in men. They aren’t emotionally available, or they’re commitment-avoidant. You probably thought of at least one right off the top of your head.
Opinion: How To Recognize The Signs of a Toxic Relationship
Toxic relationships can be challenging to recognize and even harder to leave. They can be emotionally draining, damaging our self-esteem, and even physically harmful. However, it is important to know the signs of a toxic relationship and seek help to protect yourself and move towards a healthier future.
Opinion: A Letter To Anyone Dating A Victim Of Narcissistic Abuse
A new relationship is most likely the last thing you’ll be thinking about after you leave your abuser. I hope it’s the last thing on your mind…because it’s time for you to be selfish and put your needs first. Regardless of if you ignore the pain and try to shut things out, you will be affected by what you endured. As a plea from someone that didn’t deal with her pain right away —
Opinion: Consult A Therapist When Dating a Narcissist.
Dating a narcissist (even one seeking reform) is an emotionally draining and challenging experience, and it is vital to have the support of a therapist to navigate through it. Narcissists have a distorted sense of self and a lack of empathy for others, making it difficult to understand and cope with their behavior. A therapist can provide you with the tools and strategies you need to set and maintain boundaries and to take care of your own mental and emotional well-being.
Opinion: Dealing with Narcissistic In-Laws and Family Members
Dealing with narcissistic in-laws and family members can be a challenging experience. Narcissistic behavior, characterized by a sense of entitlement, a lack of empathy, and a need for admiration, can create a toxic and damaging environment in personal relationships. When dealing with narcissistic in-laws and family members, it is important to have a strategy in place that protects your emotional well-being and ensures that you maintain healthy boundaries.
Traumatised teens can turn their lives around – but they need help
I was moved by Daniel Dylan Wray’s account of lone parenthood, domestic abuse and seeing his father for the first time across a courtroom (A moment that changed me, 1 February). I have a not dissimilar story, although I lived with my father, but I remember periods of parental separation as a welcome relief. In a similar Damascene moment, I went from angry teen to university, and, as a professor, I’m still there.
Living With An Abusive Partner
An abusive partner is someone who behaves in a manner that demonstrates a desire to manipulate and control their partner through fear, intimidation, threat, physical violence, sexual violence, or emotional abuse. This type of behavior can occur in any type of relationship, including romantic partnerships, family relationships, and friendships.
fullerproject.org
Domestic violence survivors facing long court delays
In a few months the U.S. will end its COVID-19 national emergencies. But for many institutions, particularly those that, like family courts, have historically lacked resources and serve at-risk populations, the impact of pandemic-era measures are far from over. Family courts serve survivors of intimate partner and domestic violence, whose...
Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Impact Their Children's Development
Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) is a mental health condition characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance, a deep need for admiration, and a lack of empathy for others. While NPD can significantly impact individuals and their relationships, it can also profoundly impact the development of children who narcissistic parents raise.
