WMU School Board Meeting Summary
The Winfield-Mt. Union Community School board met in regular session on Monday. In their first item of general business, the board extended their Shared Baseball Agreement with Columbus Community School District for the upcoming season. An architect service fee agreement was also approved. Superintendent, Jeff Maeder tells KCII, “That’s for...
Halcyon House Washington Page with Abby Renoux
On today’s program, we are talking with Washington High School student Abby Renoux, about her involvement with the Washington High School group Business Professionals of America.
Washington City Council Official Statement on Mayor Rosien
The Washington City Council met Tuesday in regular session. The meeting began with an item, not on the agenda. Mayor Pro Tem Millie Youngquist read a statement from Mayor Rosien, “I am the Mayor Pro Tem, and I have a statement to read to you tonight. This is dated Monday, February 6th. Council, in light of individual conversations with you about what you feel would be best, I respectfully offer my formal leave of absence without pay. Pending a resolution of the charges that have been made against me, Jaron Rosien.” The Council had a statement prepared in response to Rosien’s. Youngquist then stated, “We accept this leave of absence, and it is our expectation that this leave means that Mr. Rosien will no longer be leading or attending meetings with the city or acting on behalf of the City of Washington in any way. This message is to all the citizens of Washington. I think I can speak for all of our council that we deeply regret recent events. But we cannot allow elected officials, or any other person working for or representing the city, to behave in ways that are illegal, unethical, or immoral. Whether alleged, or pending, of those offenses. We will work together to keep the city government of Washington afloat, balanced, and going in a forward direction. Thank you for your support.” Rosien’s statement references charges against him from an alleged incident that occurred on January 7th. Rosien was charged with Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree a Class C Felony. The case is ongoing. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
Washington Legislative Briefing Update-Location
The Washington Chamber of Commerce has been working with the two new legislators representing Washington County, State Representative Heather Hora, and State Senator Dawn Driscoll, and now has a new format for Legislative Briefings. The Washington County Legislative Briefings will be held on the second Friday of the month from noon until 1 p.m. in February, March, and April. This Friday’s event will be at KCTC, 514 B Ave. in Kalona. These briefings will be held at local businesses so local leaders and community members can learn first-hand that decisions being made across the state can have effects at a local level. The briefings aim to provide meaningful conversations between our elected leaders and local business owners.
Washington High School Moving on to All State Speech
The Washington High School speech team competed at the State Speech competition at Cedar Rapids Washington High School on Saturday and received 15 division one ratings between the seven groups performing. Outstanding performances from the one-act play and group improv were nominated for All-State, which includes Molly Klinzman, Amelia Dahl, Ada Kendall, Cecilia Murphy, Kate Flannery, Quintyn Garibay, Allison Rees, Kevin Flannery, Rita Du, and Mikaila Matheson. They will be heading to the All-State Speech Festival on February 18th in Ames.
Washington 4-H Seeking Hall of Fame Nominations
Nominations for Washington County 4-H Hall of Fame recipients are now being accepted. The Iowa 4-H Foundation sponsors the annual Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Iowa State Fair. Counties nominate volunteers, community leaders, and Extension staff members who have exemplified outstanding service and dedication to the 4-H youth program in their county. Only one individual or couple per county can be nominated each year. Inductees can be recognized posthumously. Nominations can be sent to the Washington County Extension Office. Please include a description sharing the nominees’ involvement and years of service to the Washington County 4-H program. Nominations are being accepted until April 1. Contact Amy Green at the Extension Office at 319-653-4811 with any questions.
Washington County Emergency Management Meetings Preview
The Washington County, Emergency Management Commission, will meet Monday at 6 pm. On the agenda is the fiscal year 2024 budget approval. Keokuk County 28D discussion and possible action. Purchases and Public Input. The meeting will be held at the Washington County Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 2183 Lexington Blvd, Washington.
Five Keota Freshmen Nominated For All-State Speech
The Keota Large Group Speech Team competed at the state competition in Cedar Rapids on Saturday. Sending 6 groups and 35 total students, Keota received one all-state nomination for Reader’s Theatre. Freshmen Jake Morris, Chase Haifley, Jackson Vittetoe, Luke Moeller, and Gavin Sieren earned their nomination for the 2023...
Washington Board of Supervisors County Owned Property Market Analysis
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday. On the agenda was the market analysis of the county-owned property located at 302 W Main St in Washington, across from the courthouse. Supervisor Fedler was asked to have a market analysis of the property done after only previously receiving one bid for $8,000. Fedler shared the findings, “A typical lot in Washington sells for around thirty-five thousand. But those lots are about double the square footage of the lot next to the courthouse. Would be a marketable price range of fifteen to twenty thousand, potentially as high as twenty thousand if you had two interested buyers, would probably be what that lot’s worth.” Heather Marek with the Elliott Realty Group provided that market analysis for the Board of Supervisors.
Sigourney Pennies For Patients Event Concludes Friday
With one week remaining in the Pennies for Patients event at Sigourney High School, a total of $855.39 in donations has been collected so far. Organized by the Sigourney National Honor Society, this year’s event benefits the VA Central Iowa Healthcare System. Last year’s event raised $1,227.76 for the Stead Family Children’s Hospital, the most in its over-20-year history.
Demon Archers Take Five Team Titles; Janecek, Moore, Andrew, Jones Win Individual Gold
All that glittered was gold Saturday for the Washington archery teams at the Chuck Hallier Memorial Tournament in Mount Vernon. The Washington High School shooters were team champions in the bullseye contest with a 3331 score, topping Solon’s 3311. The Demon’s Hayden Janecek was the indidivual girls champion with a 290 that included 22 tens. Other Demon girl top tens included Madison Conway third. Boys leader was Jonathan Moore runner-up with a 291 and 24 tens. Other boys top tens included Curtis Stender third. The High Schoolers completed their sweep of team gold, winning the 3D championship with a score of 1641, besting Solon’s 1631. Moore was the individual boys champion at the event with a 283 and 16 tens. Other Washington boys top tens included Brian Fritz third, Tyler Alderton seventh, Riley Kasper ninth and Levi Applegate 10th. For the Demon girls, Allison Rees was runner-up with a 283 that included 21 tens.
Only Minor Injuries Sustained In Iowa Wesleyan Minibus Incident
On Wednesday, February 1, an Iowa Wesleyan University Minibus carrying seven students rolled onto its side just east of Des Moines. Four students who sustained minor injuries were transported to local Des Moines Hospitals and have since been released. The group was traveling to the State Capitol to participate in...
Washington Public Library Thursday Concert Series with Aces & Eights
The Washington Public Library’s next Thursday Concert Series event will be held at a special time on February 9th. The group Aces and Eights will perform starting at 6 PM and going until 7 PM. The Thursday Concert Series is usually scheduled for the noon hour. This is a free event, and all are welcome to attend.
Extra Patrol In Louisa County Through February 17
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that they will have extra patrol on the roadways through February 17. As part of a statewide effort with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB), Iowa law enforcement is cracking down on impaired driving in the days leading up to, and following the big game on Sunday. GTSB reminds football enthusiasts that fans don’t let fans drive drunk.
Spring Cleanup for Elm Grove & Woodlawn Cemeteries
Spring cleanup for Elm Grove and Woodlawn Cemeteries in Washington will be on March 1 at 7 a.m., weather permitting. Any decorations left after February 28, will be picked up and disposed of during the spring cemetery cleanup. Decorations acceptable to leave include Shepherds’ hooks, military markers, monument toppers, planted and potted flowers, and vase flowers. All decorations must be off the ground and placed on monument stones or foundations. Any decorations left on the ground will be removed and disposed of. Live flowers, whether potted or planted, wreaths, grave blankets, flags, etc., will be disposed of when they become unsightly.
Judy Rae Shafer Manning
A funeral service for 80-year-old Judy Rae Shafer Manning of Bertram, Texas, formerly of Wayland will be Saturday, February 11th at 11a.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. Family will greet friends from 9a.m. until the time of service. Following the funeral, burial will be at the Cottonwood Methodist Church in Wayland. A meal will follow at the Wayland Mennonite Church. The service will be livestreamed on the Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Girls State Wrestling Recap
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Wrestling Tournament took place Thursday and Friday at Xtream Arena in Coralville. Gabi Robertson of Mid-Prairie led the 10 area athletes finishing 8th at 100lbs. This is her second straight year placing at state. She had a 3-3 record in the tournament. Washington’s Teegan Sulentich at 155lbs also wrestled on both Thursday and Friday. She finished just off the podium with a 3-2 record. Other participants included: Mid-Prairie’s Ellie Brenneman at 135lbs, Grace Conway at 140lbs, Mia Garvey at 145lbs, and Ellie Callahan at 170lbs. For the WACO Warriors: Rylee Rice at110lbs, Grace Fort at 190lbs , and Bralyyn Wagler at 235lbs For the Highland Huskies it was Angelina Roling at 115lbs The Tournament was the first in state history sanctioned by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Ravens Open Regional Road Thursday at Montezuma
The Hillcrest Academy Raven girls basketball team faces a tall task Thursday when they travel to Montezuma to begin Class 1A regional play. Hillcrest comes into the night after closing a winless regular season at 0-19, 0-16 in the Southeast Iowa Superconference, following a 45-27 loss to Wapello last week. This year the Ravens are scoring 24 points per game and giving up 52, shooting 23% from the floor, 21% from three and 50% at the line with 26 rebounds, five assists, seven steals and 25 turnovers per game. Individual leaders include Claire Withrow at 10 points per night. Delaney Shaw leads the Ravens at four boards per game and Malia Yoder averages three steals and two assists per night.
Ravens and ‘Cats Clash to Close Regular Season
The Hillcrest Academy and Columbus boys basketball teams will lace them up for the final time in the regular season tonight when the Ravens visit Columbus Junction. Hillcrest comes in at 10-10 on the year and 9-6 in the Southeast Iowa Superconference after a 56-40 loss in Saturday’s Superconference Shoot Out in Kalona to Mediapolis where Luke Schrock had 15 points and Grant Bender 12. On the season, the Ravens score 55 points per game and give up 48, shooting 44% from the floor, 30% from three and 57% at the line with 24 boards, 13 assists, 11 steals and 12 turnovers per game. Individually, Bender has a team best 17 points and six rebounds per game. Schrock has three assists and steals per night.
Columbus Girls’ Hoops Entangled by English Valleys
The Columbus Wildcats were tripped up by English Valleys last night 44-28 in their final game of the girls’ basketball regular season. A 13-2 deficit in the first quarter was too much for Columbus to ever overcome, although the Wildcats did slice the deficit down to single digits, only trailing 31-24 entering the final period. But English Valleys closed the game on a 13-4 run to seal the deal.
