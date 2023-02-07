ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Lawmakers Look Into Public School Curriculum Review Process

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OAjQb_0kf2eqtT00

(Des Moines, IA) Iowa lawmakers are looking into changing the process of reviewing books in public schools. Five parents spoke in front of a state House committee yesterday. Warren County Republican Representative Brooke Boden says it needs to be less confusing for parents to appeal school curriculum, as every district has a different appeal process. Next, Boden says the committee will talk to administrators and teachers about the process from the schools’ perspective.

Comments / 3

anyomaus
2d ago

how about though go back to the basic and quit reaching the garbage you peddle don't need computers don't need 90 million different answers to a problem

Reply
4
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

SSA Rate for Public Schools Signed Into Law

Thanks to the Iowa Legislature, public school districts now know their budget targets as they compile their financials for the upcoming school year. Earlier this week, after the Senate passed its bill, the Iowa House followed suit and passed three-percent for State Supplemental Aid for public schools, which is a total of about $107 million of new funding. House District 47 Representative Carter Nordman voted for the increase, even though Governor Kim Reynolds originally proposed 2.5-percent at the beginning of the legislative session.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

North Iowa Schools Plan for Sufficient Teacher Numbers

North Iowa Schools, along with virtually every school district in the area, continually concern themselves with making sure they have enough teachers to handle the student load for the year. Now with the passage of Student Savings Accounts which allow for parents to send their children to private institutions, the need for more teachers and retaining the ones districts have, is vital.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Legislature Passes $2M Cap On Medical Malpractice Claims

(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa Legislature passed a bill capping the noneconomic damages claimed in medical malpractice cases at two million dollars. The measure narrowly passed the House yesterday after 11 GOP representatives voted against the bill. The proposal is one of Governor Kim Reynolds’ priorities for the session, and now she can sign the bill.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House Passes 3-percent Increase In School Funding

(Des Moines, IA) — The bill raising school funding by three-percent passes through the Iowa Legislature. Every year in the first 30 days of the session, state lawmakers pass the budget increase to help schools keep up with rising costs. All Democratic representatives voted against the measure, saying the 3-percent growth isn’t enough. They called for a 6-percent increase to stay ahead of inflation. After passing through the House today and the Senate last week, the bill is ready for the signature of Governor Kim Reynolds.
IOWA STATE
ramaponews.com

Iowa proposes bill to limit SNAP purchases

Food stamps have become a staple in the lives of many Americans since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. These benefits helped those who weren’t able to work or were food insecure, but Republican lawmakers in Iowa have recently proposed a bill that would restrict the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Iowa CCI: No Eminent Domain for Private Gain

Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement (Iowa CCI) members from across the state are urging their state Senators to support Senate File 101. The bill would prevent the use of eminent domain for hazardous liquid pipelines, including the three CO2 pipelines proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator and Wolf/ADM. “The proposed...
IOWA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Iowa Legislators Invite 9th Graders To Make Factory Work Great Again

No longer will 14-year-olds be excluded from toiling in industrial laundries or meat freezers if Republican Senator Jason Schultz gets his way. Fifteen-year-olds will be entrusted to keep you safe from drowning at the pool as lifeguards. And with a simple waiver from the labor commissioner, they’ll even be allowed to work in light assembly and load objects weighing up to 50 lbs. Live your dream, kids!
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Legislature Turns Focus To Property Taxes

(Des Moines, IA) Nearly a month into the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session, state lawmakers are turning their focus to property tax reform. The Iowa House moved a proposal through a committee this week, which sets a three-percent cap for value assessments and reduces school foundation property tax rates by 50 cents. The Iowa Senate introduced several property tax proposals this week. Some agree with the House but also cap property tax levies from cities and counties.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Professional Educators Of Iowa Sounds Alarm

Des Moines, Iowa — The non-union association for teachers is joining other groups that represent educators to warn of a teacher shortage in Iowa. Nathan Arnold is director of legal services for Professional Educators of Iowa, a group formed in 1981 as an alternative to the state teachers union.
IOWA STATE
Salon

“This is just crazy”: Iowa GOP’s child labor bill would let kids work “dangerous” jobs

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Labor advocates on Tuesday decried a business-backed bill introduced by Republican state lawmakers in Iowa that would roll back child labor laws so that teens as young as 14 could work in previously prohibited jobs including mining, logging, and animal slaughtering—a proposal one union president called dangerous and "just crazy."
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa lawmakers working to fix property tax mistake from 2021 bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa lawmakers are working on a bill to fix a mistake that could cost taxpayers millions. The mistake comes from a tax bill lawmakers passed in 2021. It currently has Iowa set to overcharge property taxpayers by 127 million dollars. Some worry the bill to...
IOWA STATE
southarkansassun.com

Changes In SNAP Food Benefits Similar To WIC Introduced In Iowa

Changes in the SNAP Food Benefits that are similar to the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program has been introduced in Iowa. In this article, read and find out what these changes are and how they are similar to WIC!. On January 11, many state representatives of the Republicans have...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

New Iowa Law Could Expand “Dangerous” Jobs For Children

Iowa legislatures are in the process to change up the state's child labor laws. Everyone looks back fondly on their first "real" job, right? I started officially working at the age of fifteen as a camp counselor for my community's day camp. In my home state of Pennsylvania, children weren't allowed to start working officially until they were at least fourteen. At that point we still had to acquire a work permit.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Iowa rest areas get adult changing rooms to help caregivers of people with disabilities

Adult changing rooms will soon be available for use in Johnson County on Interstate 380 to assist caregivers of people with disabilities. The Iowa Department of Transportation is adding adult changing rooms to four interstate rest areas this year, including on Interstate 380 northbound between Iowa City and Cedar Rapids and on Interstate 80 westbound near Tiffin.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nurses sanctioned for drug use, theft of patient medications, other violations

The Iowa Board of Nursing has sanctioned several Iowa nurses for substance abuse issues, stealing patient medications and other issues. One of the nurses recently disciplined by the board is Cody Babbitt of Plano, who tested positive for methamphetamine while employed by two Iowa hospitals. Babbitt currently works at Wayne County Hospital, where he has […] The post Iowa nurses sanctioned for drug use, theft of patient medications, other violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
22K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy