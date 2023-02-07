Iowa Lawmakers Look Into Public School Curriculum Review Process
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa lawmakers are looking into changing the process of reviewing books in public schools. Five parents spoke in front of a state House committee yesterday. Warren County Republican Representative Brooke Boden says it needs to be less confusing for parents to appeal school curriculum, as every district has a different appeal process. Next, Boden says the committee will talk to administrators and teachers about the process from the schools’ perspective.
