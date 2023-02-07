ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mike tippit
2d ago

that was easy and should have been done months ago. now what about the senseless killing in this city and catching those killers

WAFB

New lead in year-old unsolved murder; officials seek help

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the one-year anniversary approaching of the death of Jacoby Queen, officials are asking for help identifying a vehicle and person connected to his deadly shooting. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to a shooting on Feb. 16, 2022, around 5 p.m. where...
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Gonzales PD investigation results in seizures of weapons and narcotics

On the afternoon of Tuesday February 7, 2023, through the collaborative efforts of Narcotics Agents of the Gonzales Police Department (GPD) and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), accompanied by ATF and DEA Task Force agents, a search warrant was executed at 327 W Bordelon Street that resulted in the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of contraband.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Accused car thief arrested while allegedly stealing from Walmart seven months later

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested an accused shoplifter at Walmart Tuesday who turned out to also be an alleged car thief who had eluded officers in a chase months earlier. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies chased after a stolen vehicle July 7, 2022. Deputies followed the stolen vehicle from Jones Creek Road to Central Thruway where it crossed a median and oncoming traffic and drove down a hill into a wooded area.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Woman says aunt was carjacked at gunpoint in middle of afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was allegedly forced out of her car at gunpoint by a pair of robbers looking to steal her car on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The crazy part is it happened in the middle of the afternoon. The victim’s niece said it all happen so fast that it only felt like seconds before the car was gone.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Man arrested after killing wife, shooting another person in trailer home

JARREAU - A man was arrested for murder and attempted murder after killing his wife and shooting another person Wednesday afternoon. According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, Clyde Roy Sr., 78, shot and killed his wife, 80-year-old Catherine Roy, in their Jarreau trailer home on Pecan Lane. Roy also shot another man who was in the trailer.
JARREAU, LA
theadvocate.com

2 arrested after deputies find baby sleeping next to fentanyl, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says

The parents of a four-month-old baby were taken into custody after deputies found the child sleeping next to fentanyl during a raid of the family's home Thursday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the department's narcotics unit conducted a drug bust at the Bard Drive apartment of 26-year-old Lemarcos Robinson, who had been the subject of a months-long investigation after law enforcement suspected him of selling the synthetic opioid.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

3 arrested after multi-month investigation; guns, drugs seized

GONZALES, La. (BPRROUD) — On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Gonzales Police Department and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after a multi-month drug investigation. According to GPD, agents investigated criminal activity at a residence in the 300 block of W. Bordelon Street. During the investigation, agents...
GONZALES, LA
an17.com

LPSO investigates shooting in Walker Tuesday

Around 3 a.m., on February 7, 2023, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Lily Avenue in Walker in reference to shots fired. One suspect is currently being processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center - Devin Deonte Green (27). Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘Through investigation,...
WALKER, LA
WWL-AMFM

Suspect in Zoosiana monkey theft arrested

Police have arrested a man in connection with the burglary of a dozen squirrel monkeys last month from a Lafayette Parish zoo. Broussard PD Chief Vance Olivier said they’ve arrested 61-year-old Joseph Randell of Opelousas.
BROUSSARD, LA

