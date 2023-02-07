Read full article on original website
mike tippit
2d ago
that was easy and should have been done months ago. now what about the senseless killing in this city and catching those killers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Two Baton Rouge teens accused of carjacking elderly woman at gunpoint
Baton Rouge police arrest two teens accused of carjacking elderly woman at gunpoint.
brproud.com
Driver extracted through windshield after 18-wheeler crash on I-12 overnight, police say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – I-12 East between Walker and Livingston was closed for hours overnight due to an overturned 18-wheeler. The Livingston Police Department said two members of law enforcement “removed the driver from the truck out the windshield.”. The driver of the 18-wheeler appeared to sustain...
New lead in year-old unsolved murder; officials seek help
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the one-year anniversary approaching of the death of Jacoby Queen, officials are asking for help identifying a vehicle and person connected to his deadly shooting. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to a shooting on Feb. 16, 2022, around 5 p.m. where...
pelicanpostonline.com
Gonzales PD investigation results in seizures of weapons and narcotics
On the afternoon of Tuesday February 7, 2023, through the collaborative efforts of Narcotics Agents of the Gonzales Police Department (GPD) and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), accompanied by ATF and DEA Task Force agents, a search warrant was executed at 327 W Bordelon Street that resulted in the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of contraband.
wbrz.com
Accused car thief arrested while allegedly stealing from Walmart seven months later
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested an accused shoplifter at Walmart Tuesday who turned out to also be an alleged car thief who had eluded officers in a chase months earlier. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies chased after a stolen vehicle July 7, 2022. Deputies followed the stolen vehicle from Jones Creek Road to Central Thruway where it crossed a median and oncoming traffic and drove down a hill into a wooded area.
I-TEAM: EBR Schools investigating claims of bus driver smoking marijuana during route
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Public School System are investigating claims that a bus driver was smoking marijuana during a route on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Parents and other family members tell the WAFB I-TEAM that the driver was speeding, driving erratically, and smoking...
Woman says aunt was carjacked at gunpoint in middle of afternoon
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was allegedly forced out of her car at gunpoint by a pair of robbers looking to steal her car on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The crazy part is it happened in the middle of the afternoon. The victim’s niece said it all happen so fast that it only felt like seconds before the car was gone.
wbrz.com
Deputies found infant sleeping next to fentanyl during raid at Baton Rouge apartment; pair arrested
BATON ROUGE - A pair was booked for child cruelty after deputies found an infant sleeping just feet away from where a drug dealer was apparently cutting and packaging fentanyl. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies started investigating the accused dealer, 26-year-old Lamarcos Robinson, after he allegedly...
Two teens arrested after elderly woman carjacked at gunpoint in middle of afternoon
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two teenagers were arrested in connection with a carjacking that happened on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police said two 14-year-old males carjacked a 70-year-old woman at gunpoint as she stood in the doorway of her 2012 Hyundai Sonata. It...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man arrested after killing wife, shooting another person in trailer home
JARREAU - A man was arrested for murder and attempted murder after killing his wife and shooting another person Wednesday afternoon. According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, Clyde Roy Sr., 78, shot and killed his wife, 80-year-old Catherine Roy, in their Jarreau trailer home on Pecan Lane. Roy also shot another man who was in the trailer.
theadvocate.com
2 arrested after deputies find baby sleeping next to fentanyl, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says
The parents of a four-month-old baby were taken into custody after deputies found the child sleeping next to fentanyl during a raid of the family's home Thursday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the department's narcotics unit conducted a drug bust at the Bard Drive apartment of 26-year-old Lemarcos Robinson, who had been the subject of a months-long investigation after law enforcement suspected him of selling the synthetic opioid.
brproud.com
3 arrested after multi-month investigation; guns, drugs seized
GONZALES, La. (BPRROUD) — On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Gonzales Police Department and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after a multi-month drug investigation. According to GPD, agents investigated criminal activity at a residence in the 300 block of W. Bordelon Street. During the investigation, agents...
wbrz.com
Man arrested after trying to check daughter out of school, claims she was being 'jumped'
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for disrupting school operations after he showed "alarming" actions when he was told he could not check his daughter out of school when she said she was being "jumped." According to arrest documents from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Donald Pierson, 35,...
28-year-old killed in single motorcycle crash, BRPD investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Traffic homicide detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a deadly overnight crash that claimed the life of a 28-year-old man. BRPD states that around 12:08 a.m. Jarrod Braud, 28, was driving his motorcycle and crashed into a metal traffic signal box at...
Kaplan woman dead after her vehicle crashed into ditch in Breaux Bridge
A Kaplan woman is dead after her vehicle crashed into a ditch and hit a culvert in Breaux Bridge.
an17.com
LPSO investigates shooting in Walker Tuesday
Around 3 a.m., on February 7, 2023, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Lily Avenue in Walker in reference to shots fired. One suspect is currently being processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center - Devin Deonte Green (27). Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘Through investigation,...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man in jail after reported ‘alarming’ behavior leads to school lockdown
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man is accused of exhibiting “chaotic” and “alarming” behavior while at Woodlawn Middle School, according to the affidavit. A school resource officer was asked to come to the school a little before 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27....
wbrz.com
Crime scene experts testify remnants of Sylviane Lozada's blood found in garage after her disappearance
BATON ROUGE - Day three of the trial of Oscar Lozada included testimony from crime scene investigators detailing what they saw and the evidence collected from the family's home off of Bluebonnet Blvd. in 2011. Lozada is on trial for the murder of his wife, Sylviane. Her body has never...
wbrz.com
Accused murderer skipped town after BR judge let him off ankle monitor, caught in another parish
BATON ROUGE - An accused murderer who requested to have his ankle monitor removed due to leg irritation was rearrested Thursday night in the Lafayette area for absconding bond supervision. Kevin Dukes is accused of murdering Julius Thomas in 2018. He was arrested within hours of the murder. In 2021,...
Suspect in Zoosiana monkey theft arrested
Police have arrested a man in connection with the burglary of a dozen squirrel monkeys last month from a Lafayette Parish zoo. Broussard PD Chief Vance Olivier said they’ve arrested 61-year-old Joseph Randell of Opelousas.
