Minneapolis, MN

KLST/KSAN

Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
CNBC

Gold prices higher as dollar cedes ground after Fed chief Powell's comments

Gold prices were up on Tuesday, tracking a slight pullback in the dollar and as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the outlook for rate-hike policy. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.03% at $1,885.4. Spot gold edged lower 0.06% to $1,872.65 per ounce on Tuesday.
AOL Corp

Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike

Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Futures Indicate Subdued Start For Wall Street: Jerome Powell's Speech On Tuesday Key Highlight This Week

Stock futures indicate major Wall Street indices are expected to open lower this week that will see a crucial speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday. The speech will be watched carefully by market participants as it comes after Friday’s jobs data release that has once again made the case for sustained rate hikes.
CNBC

Dow finishes more than 250 points higher, Nasdaq climbs 1.9% after Fed Chair Powell says inflation is declining

Stocks advanced Tuesday following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments indicating inflation has started easing. The major indexes ricocheted during and shortly after his remarks in a midday conversation at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. At one point, the Dow gained more than 275 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each traded up more than 1%. Those gains came as investors cheered Powell's comments on disinflation, hoping they indicated the central bank could continue slowing on its interest rate hike campaign.
OilPrice.com

Central Bank Buying Spree Lifts Gold Prices

Despite continued rate rises from the US Federal Reserve, gold prices are recovering as other central banks around the world buy up the precious metal and investors foresee softer rate hikes. Prices have been propped up by robust purchasing from central banks across fast-growing economies including China, India and Turkey,...
The Hill

Why the 1980s recession haunts the Fed

The ghost of the early 1980s recession is haunting the Federal Reserve. With inflation still near 40-year highs and the U.S. economy slowing, the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes have fueled concerns of a central bank-induced recession akin to the one triggered by former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker during the 1980s. While Volcker’s rate shock ended…
The Hill

White House drops new wage measurement as Fed ponders more rate hikes

The White House released new wage growth figures Wednesday arguing that a sector of the economy crucial to the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation is actually weaker than bank officials may believe. The new wage measure, often referred to “supercore” wages, pertains specifically to the services sector without housing, which includes labor-intensive businesses like restaurants…
Marietta Daily Journal

Fear of Recession Recedes; Here's What Janet Yellen Thinks

Nonfarm payrolls soared 517,000 in January, while the unemployment rate dropped to a 53-year low of 3.4%. For much of last year, many economists saw a high probability of recession, as the Federal Reserve lifted interest rates significantly to stamp out inflation. The worry was that the Fed would wipe out economic growth in addition to inflation. ...
NBC Philadelphia

Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Fed Says Inflation Is on the Decline

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Wednesday, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell overnight acknowledged that inflation is declining — a sign the central bank may soon pause its rate hikes. U.S. futures, meanwhile, are mixed after President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
CNBC

Gold dips with more Fed rate hikes in the offing; CPI to be key

Gold prices fell on Thursday as investors braced for more interest-rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with focus now turning to inflation data due next week that could be an important factor for the central bank's monetary policy plans. Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,865.60 per ounce by 2:09...
NBC Philadelphia

European Markets Head for Higher Open as Investors Weigh Up Economic Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a higher open Thursday as investors weigh up the economic outlook and interest rate trajectory. U.S. stock futures rose slightly Wednesday night as investors took in more big corporate earnings reports while stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded...
