SB Nation
Arsenal v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City Women travel to Arsenal as their defence of the League Cup continues on Wednesday night. The blues won the competition last year, beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final and eased into the the last four of this year’s competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City. Arsenal...
Manchester United vs Leeds prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Leeds United head into tonight’s match against Manchester United having sacked managerJesse Marsch after a run of just two wins from their last 17 Premier League games. They sit 17th in the table and are avoiding the relegation zone on goal difference only.Tonight’s clash is the first of two consecutive encounters between the teams who are fighting at either end of the table. Leeds are hoping to avoid the drop zone whilst Man Utd look to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.Manchester United vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news and latest updatesErik ten Hag’s men will...
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Wrexham’s FA Cup exit
Ryan Reynolds has said he is “so proud” of his Wrexham players after a cruel FA Cup defeat to Sheffield United.The National League side were knocked out in the fourth round replay at Bramall Lane, with stoppage time goals from Billy Sharp and Sander Berge taking the hosts through.Anel Ahmedhodzic had put Sheffield United ahead early in the second half before Paul Mullin equalised from the penalty spot.But Mullin missed a second opportunity to convert from 12 yards with 20 minutes to go, allowing Sharp and Berge to take their side through to an encounter with Tottenham.Reynolds, who co-owns the...
Wrexham players 'disrespectful,' claims Sheffield United's Sharp after FA Cup replay
Sheffield United's Billy Sharp accused Wrexham's players of being "disrespectful" after his goal ended the National League side's FA Cup hopes.
How to Watch Manchester United vs. Leeds United - Premier League (2/8/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The lone midweek match in this week’s slate of English Premier League action sees one club try to stay in the championship race, as Manchester United gets set to welcome Leeds United to Old Trafford on Wednesday. Watch the Premier League on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock. After...
SB Nation
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: FA Cup Rd 4 Replay - Sunderland vs Fulham
Last time out... Millwall 1 Sunderland 1 (EFL Championship) Here we are at match day again, this time readying for a midweek FA cup replay against Fulham, at home in front of the red and white faithful, and on the Beeb no less!. The lads did incredibly well to extend...
BBC
FA Cup reaction & latest on Leeds' manager search
There was some communication between Leeds and former coach Carlos Corberan in the wake of Jesse Marsch's dismissal. However, it did not amount to a job offer and Corberan evidently did not feel it was sufficient to prevent him committing his short-term future to West Brom. There is understandable glee...
BBC
Man City v Aston Villa: Pick of the stats
This will be Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's 250th Premier League game as a manager. He's the 29th to reach this milestone in the competition, while only five bosses have more wins than the Spaniard (183). Indeed, Guardiola has the highest win-rate of any permanent manager in Premier League history (73.5%).
SkySports
Blackpool 2-2 Huddersfield: Josh Bowler scores late as 10-man Tangerines earn a point
A late equaliser from Josh Bowler earned 10-man Blackpool what could prove a vital point in a thrilling 2-2 draw with fellow Championship strugglers Huddersfield. Bowler pounced in the 90th minute to add to Andy Lyons' effort and cancel out goals from Matty Pearson and Josh Koroma, ensuring it finished honours even in a full-blooded encounter at Bloomfield Road.
SB Nation
WATCH: Fran Kirby rounds out amazing play to double Chelsea’s lead over West Ham, 2-0!
Lauren James gets the ball in West Ham’s half and passes it to Sam Kerr. The striker lays it back to James and the winger sets up Fran Kirby for a superb chance with a through ball. And our greatest ever goalscorer makes no mistake with her shot to double Chelsea’s lead over the Hammers.
BBC
Manchester United manager Marc Skinner 'proud' of five England call-ups
Having five players selected for England is a "huge stamp of quality" for Manchester United, says manager Marc Skinner. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, Maya Le Tissier, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem and Alessia Russo have all been named in the Lionesses squad for this month's Arnold Clark Cup. Manchester City have six...
BBC
Beth Mead: England boss Sarina Wiegman says it is 'too early' to prepare for a World Cup without forward
England manager Sarina Wiegman says it is "too early" to prepare for a World Cup without Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead. Mead, 27, ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in November and could miss the tournament in July. The Arsenal forward will also be absent for this month's Arnold Clark...
SkySports
Paul Merson has questioned Leeds United's decision to sack Jesse Marsch with two games vs Man Utd coming up
Paul Merson has questioned Leeds' decision to sack boss Jesse Marsch with two games in four days coming up against Manchester United, starting at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Marsch was sacked as Leeds head coach after one year in the job on Monday. He was dismissed with the club only...
‘That’s criminal’ – Michael Owen SLAMS two Man Utd players for what they did in pulsating 2-2 draw against Leeds
MICHAEL OWEN has hit out at Raphael Varane and Marcus Rashford for their defending against Leeds. The pair failed to stand tall during a set piece in which Brenden Aaronson almost scored from during the Premier League clash at Old Trafford. The American had a free-kick that could have put...
thedigitalfix.com
Ryan Reynolds’ Welcome to Wrexham just got a disappointing update
I don’t know about the rest of the team here at The Digital Fix, but I cannot wait for the Welcome to Wrexham season 2 release date to kick off. However, we should expect at least one big disappointment when it comes to the return of the TV series, as Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham suffered a big setback in the world of football.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Leeds
I had a degree of sympathy for Jesse Marsch, who was sacked by Leeds at the start of this week. I saw a fair bit of his side this season and probably their biggest problem was that their performances were patchy - they rarely played well for the full 90 minutes of games.
Manchester United and Leeds United Battle it Out in a Hard-Fought Draw
The game between Manchester United and Leeds United was a thrilling affair, with both teams giving it their all in search of victory. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho scored for Manchester United, but it was not enough to secure the win as Leeds held on for a 2-2 draw. The match was full of action-packed moments, with both teams scoring in the second half, and Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier putting in a stellar performance.
MLive
