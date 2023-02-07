ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Arsenal v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women travel to Arsenal as their defence of the League Cup continues on Wednesday night. The blues won the competition last year, beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final and eased into the the last four of this year’s competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City. Arsenal...
The Independent

Manchester United vs Leeds prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Leeds United head into tonight’s match against Manchester United having sacked managerJesse Marsch after a run of just two wins from their last 17 Premier League games. They sit 17th in the table and are avoiding the relegation zone on goal difference only.Tonight’s clash is the first of two consecutive encounters between the teams who are fighting at either end of the table. Leeds are hoping to avoid the drop zone whilst Man Utd look to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.Manchester United vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news and latest updatesErik ten Hag’s men will...
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds reacts to Wrexham’s FA Cup exit

Ryan Reynolds has said he is “so proud” of his Wrexham players after a cruel FA Cup defeat to Sheffield United.The National League side were knocked out in the fourth round replay at Bramall Lane, with stoppage time goals from Billy Sharp and Sander Berge taking the hosts through.Anel Ahmedhodzic had put Sheffield United ahead early in the second half before Paul Mullin equalised from the penalty spot.But Mullin missed a second opportunity to convert from 12 yards with 20 minutes to go, allowing Sharp and Berge to take their side through to an encounter with Tottenham.Reynolds, who co-owns the...
BBC

FA Cup reaction & latest on Leeds' manager search

There was some communication between Leeds and former coach Carlos Corberan in the wake of Jesse Marsch's dismissal. However, it did not amount to a job offer and Corberan evidently did not feel it was sufficient to prevent him committing his short-term future to West Brom. There is understandable glee...
BBC

Man City v Aston Villa: Pick of the stats

This will be Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's 250th Premier League game as a manager. He's the 29th to reach this milestone in the competition, while only five bosses have more wins than the Spaniard (183). Indeed, Guardiola has the highest win-rate of any permanent manager in Premier League history (73.5%).
SkySports

Blackpool 2-2 Huddersfield: Josh Bowler scores late as 10-man Tangerines earn a point

A late equaliser from Josh Bowler earned 10-man Blackpool what could prove a vital point in a thrilling 2-2 draw with fellow Championship strugglers Huddersfield. Bowler pounced in the 90th minute to add to Andy Lyons' effort and cancel out goals from Matty Pearson and Josh Koroma, ensuring it finished honours even in a full-blooded encounter at Bloomfield Road.
BBC

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner 'proud' of five England call-ups

Having five players selected for England is a "huge stamp of quality" for Manchester United, says manager Marc Skinner. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, Maya Le Tissier, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem and Alessia Russo have all been named in the Lionesses squad for this month's Arnold Clark Cup. Manchester City have six...
thedigitalfix.com

Ryan Reynolds’ Welcome to Wrexham just got a disappointing update

I don’t know about the rest of the team here at The Digital Fix, but I cannot wait for the Welcome to Wrexham season 2 release date to kick off. However, we should expect at least one big disappointment when it comes to the return of the TV series, as Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham suffered a big setback in the world of football.
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Leeds

I had a degree of sympathy for Jesse Marsch, who was sacked by Leeds at the start of this week. I saw a fair bit of his side this season and probably their biggest problem was that their performances were patchy - they rarely played well for the full 90 minutes of games.
PP

Manchester United and Leeds United Battle it Out in a Hard-Fought Draw

The game between Manchester United and Leeds United was a thrilling affair, with both teams giving it their all in search of victory. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho scored for Manchester United, but it was not enough to secure the win as Leeds held on for a 2-2 draw. The match was full of action-packed moments, with both teams scoring in the second half, and Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier putting in a stellar performance.
MLive

MLive

60K+
Followers
62K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy