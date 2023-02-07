Read full article on original website
Crash blocking US 41 at 69th Street E in Rubonia
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Rubonia. Dispatch received a call at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday. The northbound lanes of US 41 North are blocked at 69th Street East. The Florida Highway Patrol confirms that three vehicles are involved. Manatee County Sheriff’s Officials are...
2021 Manatee County murder suspect arrested in Detroit
A man wanted for the 2021 murder of Tracy Priester was arrested in Detroit Michigan, authorities announced Thursday.
Pasco And Hernando Deputies Locate And Arrest Burglary Suspect At County Line Road
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County and Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a burglary suspect in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road. “The Burglary suspect from earlier, in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road, has been located
1 dead after truck crashes into Lakeland building
A 52-year-old man is dead after he crashed his truck into the side of a building in Lakeland on Wednesday morning.
Tampa father charged with 13-year-old son’s death at illegal street racing event
A Tampa father has been charged with the death of his teenage son in January.
Missing diver in Englewood found alive
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing diver was found about 3 miles off the coast of Manasota Key. The Marine Patrol officers assisted the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Coast Guard Station Cortez, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Englewood Area Fire Control District this afternoon to search for the diver, according to the Sarasota Police Department social media post.
Man dies after crashing truck into Waller Centre in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Moments after hitting a police cruiser and another vehicle, the driver of a pickup truck died after crashing into a historic building on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland. “It was definitely, definitely shocking. I’m just glad it seemed like it happened super early so nobody was over there,” said Lindsey Bagent, […]
Killer who allegedly shot Bradenton man found in Michigan
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The alleged shooter in a 2021 murder in Bradenton has been found in Detroit, Michigan after more than a year long search by the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit. Anthony Rahming, 26, is charged with second degree murder for killing Tracy Priester, 29, during an argument in...
47-Year-Old Tampa Woman Dies In Fiery Crash On Orient Road And Hillsborough Ave
TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa woman has died after a crash that happened around 3:40 am on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the woman was traveling westbound on Hillsborough Avenue in a car when at the intersection of Orient Road, she turned
50-Year-Old Man Dies After Hit And Run That Left Him Lying On Gulf-To-Bay Blvd
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police traffic homicide personnel are investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved crash in which the vehicle left the scene. The crash occurred at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard just east of Belcher Road. A 50-year-old man was found
Missing Bradenton man is found safe
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says a Bradenton man who had been reported missing Tuesday has been found. Robert Bashford, 76, had been last seen Tuesday walking away from his home. He has medical conditions and was likely confused. “Robert has been located and he...
Man stabbed in the back of the head at Tampa sports bar, police say
A man was taken to the hospital last night after he was stabbed in the back of the head at a sports bar.
Tampa woman killed after car hits tractor-trailer, catches on fire
A Tampa woman died early Tuesday morning after getting into a crash with a tractor-trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
‘No one is above the law’: HCSO cadet arrested during second day on the job
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office cadet was arrested on Tuesday after he was accused of stealing from his former employer.
St. Pete police investigating man’s suspicious death
St. Petersburg police are investigating a "suspicious death" that happened Tuesday night.
Sarasota police welcome newest K-9 officer
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has welcomed a new K-9 -- Kodak. Handler Officer Paul Gagnon and Kodak completed 640 hours of initial training, including patrol work, tracking, building searches, area searches, article searches and apprehension, the department said. Kodak, a German Shepherd, turned 2 years old...
Woman Arrested For DUI After Crashing Through Scene Of Fatal Motorcycle Accident
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – A New Port Richey woman was arrested for DUI on Monday after crashing through the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident. According to police, on Monday at 8:12 PM, a 39-year-old male allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed
Drunk woman drives through active Pasco County police investigation, police say
A woman accused of driving through an active police investigation was charged with DUI, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.
New Hillsborough County Deputy Cadet Arrested For ATM Theft While Working At Loomis
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla – Detectives have arrested a new cadet of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and charged him with crimes that occurred before starting the academy. Darius Barnwell, 25, was only on his second day as a cadet in the Sheriff’s Training Academy when
Florida mass shooting suspect killed during police pursuit
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A man suspected in a mass shooting in central Florida last month was fatally shot by a police officer following a long chase and a carjacking, authorities said. The car driven by Alex Greene, 21, eventually crashed into a business in Winter Haven. That’s a short distance from Lakeland, where 11 people were injured in the Jan. 30 shooting, Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor said. “We are very confident he was in fact involved; to what extent we don’t know yet,” Taylor said. Taylor said detectives had hoped to bring Greene in on an outstanding burglary warrant to talk to him about the shooting on Jan. 30 in a neighborhood near downtown Lakeland, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Tampa.
