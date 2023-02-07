Read full article on original website
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Remember This? The Rock Wanted You To Buy Buffalo Destroyers Tixs
It is hard to believe that 23 years ago there used to be two football teams here in Western New York, and one of them actually had one of the biggest entertainers as a spokesperson.
Single? Here’s Where To Meet Someone In Buffalo
All the single people, put your hands up!
Bar-Bill Locations Closing for a Short Time Period
It's that time of the year that is perfect for comfort food. The colder temperatures have people craving those dishes such as wings, beef on weck and French onion soup, which are all staples of Buffalo cuisine. The winter is a time, however, that usually has less traffic in local...
The Most Romantic Buffalo Restaurant Makes Top 100 List
This was voted the most romantic restaurant in Western New York? What is the best restaurant in Buffalo for Valentine's Day? This is it. The most romantic restaurant in Western New York is getting some accolades this week ahead of Valentine's Day. There is a list of the most 100 romantic restaurants in the United States and the Buffalo area has actually TWO representatives on the list.
Famous Buffalo Tavern is Changing Its Menu
Buffalo is known for the Bills, Sabres, snow and food. The food aspect of Buffalo is something many of us are proud of. Many times a visitor comes into Western New York and is blown away by the wings, beef on weck, pizza and other Buffalo delicacies, such as sponge candy.
Looks Like Another Buffalo-Area Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
It’s always disappointing when we see a Buffalo-area business close. Rapidly rising inflation, coupled with trying to make up for lost revenue during the pandemic, has left many local businesses - especially restaurants - struggling to stay afloat. Unfortunately, it looks like one popular area eatery has succumbed to...
Another Restaurant Is Set To Close In Buffalo
It looks like Western New Yorkers will lose another place to dine in just a couple of months. Located on Elmwood Ave, The Taste of Siam announced on their Instagram page that they would be closing down next March. According to their Instagram page, The Taste of Siam will close...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo 'snow angel' receives surprise thank you
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The December blizzard, which is blamed for the deaths of nearly four dozen people, also brought out the best in a number of Western New Yorkers, including one Buffalo family, that opened their doors to a man living with disabilities. The man, whose name is...
Amazing Answers To, “You Know It’s Cold In Buffalo?”
Whenever someone says they are coming to Buffalo, New York, they are asked if they know how cold it is. Here are people from Buffalo's best responses to that.
meddeviceonline.com
Facility Video Tour: Orchard Park, New York
Our ISO 13485 certified Orchard Park, New York locations has two full-service facilities: one dedicated to silicone and the other for thermoplastics injection molding. Our highly technical team focuses on tight tolerance thermoplastic and silicone tools, components, assemblies and post molding applications, with all services done in-house.
Bravo! leaving the Walden Galleria
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Bravo! Italian Kitchen has called it quits – again – a year after reopening at the Walden Galleria. The sit-down restaurant first opened at the mall in 2007, when the 1.5-million-square-foot Galleria expanded with a multi-million-dollar entertainment wing. The restaurant closed during the pandemic, then reopened in late 2021.
Where Does Buffalo Rank On The Best Cities For Pizza Lovers List?
National Pizza Day is coming up this Friday (February 9th). The question is...if you are a pizza lover, are you in the perfect city to celebrate it?. If you ask a dog lover what the perfect dog breed is, they will all give you a different answer because there are so many different types and breeds to choose from. Do they like big dogs, small dogs, or dogs with no fur?
4 Spots In Buffalo Where You Can Get A Heart-Shaped Pizza
If fancy dinners aren't you and your sweetheart's thing, why not get a heart-shaped pizza for Valentine's Day? Buffalo pizza is already hands down the best, so adding a heart shape is icing on the cake. 1. Franco's Pizzeria. Franco's has many locations around Western New York. You can find...
Buffalo family honored with trip to Disney after helping man during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo family was honored with a trip to Disney World for helping to save the life of a man during the blizzard last month. Sha'Kyra Aughtrey's family is getting the free trip to Disney World after they brought a stranger named Joe White into their home during the December blizzard.
Another Popular Business Closed, Set To Be Demolished
A couple of weeks ago we told you about a beloved bar and restaurant on Southwestern in Hamburg called Hat Trix Bar & Grill that is being demolished because their building was sold to Taco Bell. Now, another well-known business is set to be demolished to become a new fast-food...
Buy One House, Get One Free In East Aurora, NY
This may be one of the most unique real estate postings you will ever see in one of the hottest areas in Western New York. East Aurora is not only a gem of a place to live and work, it is an incredible place to flip a home...or two. East...
16-year-old reported missing in Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in Buffalo and police are asking the public to keep an eye out for her. The Buffalo Police need the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old Tannia Jones, a black female approximately 5’3, 200lds. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie with a black shirt underneath, blue leggings, and carrying a black and pink duffle bag. Last seen in the 100 block of Deshler Street in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. The post 16-year-old reported missing in Buffalo appeared first on Shore News Network.
buffalospree.com
Our Top WNY Fish Fry Spots for 2023
Fish fries are a common Lenten tradition in communities across the Northeast and Midwest, especially in areas with large populations of Christians who observe the religious holiday with the practice of avoiding meat on Fridays. In places like Buffalo, the appreciation for fish fry season has become increasingly secular. Between...
This 1 Street in WNY Was Epicenter of Buffalo Earthquake
If you lived on this street in West Seneca, New York you probably felt the 3.8 magnitude earthquake that shook Western New York more than most. In fact, there was one street at the epicenter of the entire earthquake.
14 Fun And Unique Valentine’s Day Date Ideas In Buffalo
Need a date idea for Valentine's Day?
