Buffalo, NY

Country 106.5 WYRK

The Most Romantic Buffalo Restaurant Makes Top 100 List

This was voted the most romantic restaurant in Western New York? What is the best restaurant in Buffalo for Valentine's Day? This is it. The most romantic restaurant in Western New York is getting some accolades this week ahead of Valentine's Day. There is a list of the most 100 romantic restaurants in the United States and the Buffalo area has actually TWO representatives on the list.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Famous Buffalo Tavern is Changing Its Menu

Buffalo is known for the Bills, Sabres, snow and food. The food aspect of Buffalo is something many of us are proud of. Many times a visitor comes into Western New York and is blown away by the wings, beef on weck, pizza and other Buffalo delicacies, such as sponge candy.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Restaurant Is Set To Close In Buffalo

It looks like Western New Yorkers will lose another place to dine in just a couple of months. Located on Elmwood Ave, The Taste of Siam announced on their Instagram page that they would be closing down next March. According to their Instagram page, The Taste of Siam will close...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Buffalo 'snow angel' receives surprise thank you

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The December blizzard, which is blamed for the deaths of nearly four dozen people, also brought out the best in a number of Western New Yorkers, including one Buffalo family, that opened their doors to a man living with disabilities. The man, whose name is...
BUFFALO, NY
meddeviceonline.com

Facility Video Tour: Orchard Park, New York

Our ISO 13485 certified Orchard Park, New York locations has two full-service facilities: one dedicated to silicone and the other for thermoplastics injection molding. Our highly technical team focuses on tight tolerance thermoplastic and silicone tools, components, assemblies and post molding applications, with all services done in-house.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
2 On Your Side

Bravo! leaving the Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Bravo! Italian Kitchen has called it quits – again – a year after reopening at the Walden Galleria. The sit-down restaurant first opened at the mall in 2007, when the 1.5-million-square-foot Galleria expanded with a multi-million-dollar entertainment wing. The restaurant closed during the pandemic, then reopened in late 2021.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Where Does Buffalo Rank On The Best Cities For Pizza Lovers List?

National Pizza Day is coming up this Friday (February 9th). The question is...if you are a pizza lover, are you in the perfect city to celebrate it?. If you ask a dog lover what the perfect dog breed is, they will all give you a different answer because there are so many different types and breeds to choose from. Do they like big dogs, small dogs, or dogs with no fur?
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

Another Popular Business Closed, Set To Be Demolished

A couple of weeks ago we told you about a beloved bar and restaurant on Southwestern in Hamburg called Hat Trix Bar & Grill that is being demolished because their building was sold to Taco Bell. Now, another well-known business is set to be demolished to become a new fast-food...
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

16-year-old reported missing in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in Buffalo and police are asking the public to keep an eye out for her. The Buffalo Police need the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old Tannia Jones, a black female approximately 5’3, 200lds. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie with a black shirt underneath, blue leggings, and carrying a black and pink duffle bag. Last seen in the 100 block of Deshler Street in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. The post 16-year-old reported missing in Buffalo appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalospree.com

Our Top WNY Fish Fry Spots for 2023

Fish fries are a common Lenten tradition in communities across the Northeast and Midwest, especially in areas with large populations of Christians who observe the religious holiday with the practice of avoiding meat on Fridays. In places like Buffalo, the appreciation for fish fry season has become increasingly secular. Between...
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Country 106.5 WYRK

Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

