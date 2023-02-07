Read full article on original website
Are cows at sea the future of farming?
A high-tech micro-dairy called Floating Farm in Rotterdam is helping rethink agriculture in the age of climate crisis
Nevada rancher warns inflation isn’t over: Americans should prepare to pay more for groceries
J.J. Goicoechea, who serves as director of the Nevada Department of Agriculture, said ranchers need less regulation and the government to "get out of our way."
Agriculture Online
U.S. farmers plan to go 'heavy on corn' in 2023 despite risks
CHICAGO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low.
High input costs might turn more farmers to regenerative practices
WICHITA, Kan. — While fertilizer prices are coming down, Ohio farmer and no-till legend David Brandt said high input costs are at least one factor driving some farmers to look more at no-till systems and cover crops as a way to reduce nutrient and chemical needs. “We have seen...
Chicken Feed Preventing Hens from Laying, Major Producers Monopolizing By Trying to Shut Down Small Farms, Farmers Say
What is causing the ongoing egg shortage leading to the doubling of egg prices in grocery stores?. The free market usually finds a solution to food shortages quickly. However, this egg shortage has been persistent.
vinlove.net
Farmers pay off debts, and build houses by growing clean vegetables
Many farmers know how to link production, towards high quality and safe products, serving market needs, so that people’s income has been improved. In the first days of the new year, the production atmosphere at Dak Ha Hi-Tech Agriculture Cooperative (Dak Glong district, Dak Nong province) is bustling and bustling.
Agriculture Online
2023 could bring record cattle prices, CattleFax experts say
If you were lucky enough to hang on to your cow herd through the double whammy of drought and the pandemic over the past three years, you may finally get rewarded this year. The market experts at CattleFax told beef producers at the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention in New Orleans that this could be a record price year for all classes of cattle.
newsnationnow.com
Mexican GMO corn ban could devastate farmers
(NewsNation) — U.S. corn growers are concerned that Mexico’s plan to ban GMO corn imports could have devastating effects on the economy. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the plan in 2020, though it is not set to go into effect until 2024. The ban would prohibit the import of GMO corn for human consumption. GMO corn intended for livestock would still be allowed.
U.S. farming is more than 'go big or go out,' says ag secretary
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is committed to shoring up small and midsize farm operations, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Monday, laying out a vision for a more competitive agriculture economy as Congress begins debate over the nation's largest farm spending bill.
Agriculture Online
A tougher financial road ahead for farmers
American farmers are entering 2023 in a strong financial position, but the squeeze is getting tighter, says one lender. This morning, AgAmerica released the 2023 Farm Forecast, a report on the financial status of farmers coming out of 2022 and what to expect in 2023. The report analyzed a variety of indicators, including commodity prices, input costs, and domestic and international supply and demand factors.
Phys.org
Licorice leaf extract is a promising plant protectant for conventional and organic agriculture
Pesticides have proven effective in protecting crop yield against plant pathogens, but the environmental detriment to nontarget organisms has prompted a tug-of-war between organic and conventional agriculture practices. This poses the question: How can growers and farmers sustain their business in the safest, most responsible way?. While copper, a naturally...
Agriculture Online
Lower income forecast for farmers in 2023
After record-high profits for American farmers in 2022, farm expenses are expected to increase and farm income to decrease mildly throughout this year. The Economic Research Service released its first "Farm Sector Income Forecast" report for the calendar year on Tuesday. Net farm income, the full quota of overall farm...
Phys.org
Reducing pesticide pollution and harvesting intensity can increase crop yield and help in climate change mitigation
Researchers at the University of Turku in Finland have found that carbon sequestration and plant resilience as well as forage pasture yield can be increased through key adjustments in agricultural management. The results provide a roadmap for reducing pesticide loads in soils and the first steps toward increasing climate change mitigation while improving crop yield in grasslands. The studies have been published in Scientific Reports and the Journal of Sustainable Agriculture and Environment.
marketscreener.com
Cotton Production in African Franc Zone to Fall 20% on Insect Infestations
Cotton production in the African Franc zone, which comprises 10 countries in West Africa, is expected to fall 20% due to heavy insect infestations, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said late Wednesday. Production is forecast at 4.8 million 480-pound bales in the August-through-July current marketing year, down from a record...
marketscreener.com
Wheat Futures Rise on Lingering Supply Issues -- Daily Grain Highlights
--Wheat for March delivery rose 2% to $7.64 3/4 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday as traders covered their short positions on wheat after Wednesday's USDA WASDE report didn't contain much in the way of market-moving data. --Corn for March delivery rose 0.7% to $6.78 1/2...
Benzinga
The USDA Wants To Make America A Leader In Aquaculture Production – A Quick Look At The Industry
Aquaculture, the controlled cultivation of fish and other aquatic creatures as opposed to commercial sea fishing, is currently estimated to be worth $191.3 billion globally. Over 3 billion people rely on fish as a healthy protein source, and they are turning to aquaculture as a more dependable and sustainable solution.
agupdate.com
Cattle inventory shows outlook for coming months
Cattle inventory numbers provide a look at the cattle supply in the coming months, University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith says. “Given the recent cattle inventory report, the industry has a clearer understanding of cattle supply moving through the next several months,” he says. “Given cattle on feed numbers, the 2022 calf crop, and heifers held as beef replacements, finished cattle prices are not likely to exceed previous record prices this spring and summer.”
Agriculture Online
USDA projects less soybean crush, bumping up ending stocks
USDA released today the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. The WASDE report pegged the U.S. 2022/2023 corn ending stocks at 1.267 billion bushels. This is above the trade’s estimate of 1.266 billion bushels and USDA's January estimate of 1.242 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S....
