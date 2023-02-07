Read full article on original website
Atlantic School Board sets public hearing on WA Elementary Playground Project bids
(Atlantic, Iowa) – When the Atlantic School District’s Board of Education met Wednesday evening in the High School Media Center, they agreed to set March 8th at 5:30-p.m., as the date and time for a public hearing on bids received for the Washington Elementary School Playground Improvement Project. The Board authorized Snyder and Associates’ Dave Sturm to begin the bid letting aspect of the project. The bids will be due by 2-p.m. March 7th. Board President Laura McLean and Superintendent Steve Barber said it’s hoped that by fast-tracking the project, work can take place this summer.
Atlantic School Board acts on resignations & contracts
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Members of the Atlantic School Board, Wednesday, acted on approving four resignations and seven contract recommendations. Those who have tendered their resignations include:. Shauna Casey, WA Elementary Paraeducator. Chris Kennedy, Route Driver/Bus Monitor. Paul Ruhr,WA Elem. Custodian. Laurie Fell, Kindergarten Teacher. Superintendent Steve Barber’s recommendations for...
Atlantic School District will not offer girls swimming in the 2023-24 school year
(Atlantic, Iowa) [updated w/audio comments] – Citing a lack of participants in the program, Atlantic School District Athletic Director Andy Mitchell recommended to the School Board, Wednesday evening, that the girls swimming be removed from the list of extra curricular activities in the 2023-24 School Year. The boys program would remain intact, barring any loss of participants.
Annie’s Project Business Education Opportunity Available for Local Farm Women
Atlantic, Iowa – Annie’s Project, a six-week course designed especially to help farm women develop their management and decision-making skills, is being offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Cass County. Online registration is available at www.extension.iastate.edu/womeninag or at the Cass Extension office. Classes will be held at Cass County Community Center at 805 W. 10th St. in Atlantic on Thursdays beginning Feb. 23.
Adair County BOS approve five items Wednesday morning
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Board of Supervisors this (Tuesday) morning, approved a few matters to come before them. First was a liquor license renewal for Carol Ann Root and the 4-H Building. Second was a bid of $25 per mowing, of the Grove Township Cemetery. Mike Mangels bid the same amount he was awarded last year, and will continue throughout the growing season this year.
Sewage overflows to Turkey Creek in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, IOWA – Anita city officials notified the Iowa DNR Field Office staff this morning regarding a sewage overflow near 203 Michigan Avenue. The overflow was discovered around 5:30 p.m. Monday. The overflow occurred at a manhole about 75 yards north of 203 Michigan Avenue after a sewer...
AHS Fuel and basketball teams raise over $4,000 for American Cancer Society
AHS Fuel along with the Atlantic high school girls and boys basketball teams executed a very successful Coaches vs. Cancer event last month. The groups raised money through pledges, shirts, and donations at the basketball doubleheader against Red Oak on January 17th. Local survivor Tony Miller spoke about his journey and time spent at the ACS Hope Lodge in Omaha while battling Leukemia.
2 arrested in Mills County
(Glenwood, Iowa) – The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests. At around 1-a.m. Thursday (Today), 44-year-old Bobby Lee Mitchell, Jr., of Grand Island, NE., was arrested for OWI/1st offense. Bond was set at $1,000. And, (As previously reported) at around 8:05-a.m. Tuesday, 24-year-old Donovan Edward Belt, of Council Bluffs, was arrested for Eluding, Driving w/a denied or revoked license, and Theft in the 1st Degree. Bond was set at $16,000.
Three arrests reported in Montgomery County
(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has released a report on three separate arrests that took place, Wednesday. At around 2:22-p.m., 30-year-old Jesse Robert Schleip, of Council Bluffs, was arrested at the Pottawattamie County Jail, on a Montgomery County warrant for Violation of Probation. His bond was set at $10,000.
Davenport sentencing to be held Monday morning
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Sentencing for an Atlantic man facing five felony charges in connection with a Sept., 2022 incident, will take place next week. According to online court records, 54-year-old Edward Allen Davenport waived his rights and through his attorney, entered a written plea of guilty to the charges on February 1st.
Council Bluffs Police need help in locating an endangered/missing woman.
UPDATE 11:45-a.m., 2/7/23 – A missing 55-year-old woman was found dead in Omaha, according to Council Bluffs police. KETV reports Janet North’s body was found Monday by Omaha police officers, Council Bluffs police confirmed. On Monday, Omaha police responded to a death investigation near 3rd and Pierce streets. Officers found a woman down on a dirt road near the railroad tracks, according to Omaha police.
Firefighter suffers minor injuries battling a house fire in Villisca
(Villisca, Iowa) — One firefighter was treated for minor injuries at the hospital in Red Oak this (Thursday) morning, after they were hurt while working to contain a residential structure fire in Villisca. The blaze in the 300 block of E. 5th Street was called in at around 6:50-a.m. Arriving firefighters observed heavy smoke upon arrival.
NE man in critical condition after being found on the side of I-29, Monday morning
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – A man from Nebraska is in critical condition, after suffering from head trauma. He was found at around 5:38-a.m. Monday on the shoulder of Interstate 29 near mile marker 44, in Council Bluffs. Arriving officers found 29-year-old Cody A. Spencer, of Bellevue, NE, after they responded to a call an unresponsive male laying on the side of the interstate.
