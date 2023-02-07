(Atlantic, Iowa) – When the Atlantic School District’s Board of Education met Wednesday evening in the High School Media Center, they agreed to set March 8th at 5:30-p.m., as the date and time for a public hearing on bids received for the Washington Elementary School Playground Improvement Project. The Board authorized Snyder and Associates’ Dave Sturm to begin the bid letting aspect of the project. The bids will be due by 2-p.m. March 7th. Board President Laura McLean and Superintendent Steve Barber said it’s hoped that by fast-tracking the project, work can take place this summer.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO