Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

Eagles linebacker surprised by Justin Fields' size

Justin Fields had a heckuva second year as the Bears' signal caller, and not only did the Bears and its fans notice, other teams saw it too. "You see what he does on film, you saw the run he had against us," Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards said to CHGO in Arizona. "He's definitely special with his legs and how strong his arm is. (He's) a guy who's gonna gain confidence as time goes (on).
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation

This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
LAS VEGAS, NV
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
BOULDER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change

No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Keenan Allen could be cap casualty: Should the Bears be interested?

The Bears are in the market for playmakers to surround quarterback Justin Fields. And it sounds like a top wideout could become available. Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is set to have a cap hit of $21.7 million in 2023, according to OverTheCap. Where things currently stand, Los Angeles is $23.4 million over the $224.8 million cap hit set by the league. That means the Chargers could have some tough decisions to make this offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
NFL Analysis Network

3 Wide Receivers The Bears Should Pursue In NFL Free Agency

The Chicago Bears are going to be big spenders during free agency in 2023. They are lapping the field when it comes to available cap space as the second closest team, the Atlanta Falcons, is more than $34 million behind them in projected space. With that kind of money to...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made

Jerry Jones made some comments about the Philadelphia Eagles recently that left most people scratching their heads, and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was just as confused as the rest of us. Jones said last week that he prefers to take a more long-term approach to success rather than “putting it all out there and paying... The post Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
