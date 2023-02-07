Read full article on original website
Chiefs WR should be banned from Philly for this unforgivable cheesesteak take
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster gave his cheesesteak take, and he probably won’t receive a warm welcome in Philadelphia in the future. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are less than a week away from their big meeting in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Ariz. Ahead...
Cowboys 'Near Decision' on Zeke Cut, Pollard Tag?
The Dallas Cowboys want to re-sign Ezekiel Elliott. And Tony Pollard, too. In fact, Jerry and Stephen Jones are "adamant'' about it. But there's a "but'' ...
Eagles linebacker surprised by Justin Fields' size
Justin Fields had a heckuva second year as the Bears' signal caller, and not only did the Bears and its fans notice, other teams saw it too. "You see what he does on film, you saw the run he had against us," Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards said to CHGO in Arizona. "He's definitely special with his legs and how strong his arm is. (He's) a guy who's gonna gain confidence as time goes (on).
Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation
This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
Why It's Time the Chicago Bears Rid Themselves of Justin Fields
Ben Maller of Fox Sports Radio explains why he thinks the Bears needs to dump Justin Fields this offseason.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: We lost an all-time great receiver in Tyreek Hill, but our coaches adapted
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes credited head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the way Kansas City’s offense evolved this season. Some thought the Chiefs’ offense would decline after trading Tyreek Hill, but Mahomes said on Monday that he thinks the coaching staff had a good plan all along for keeping the offense humming.
What Colts' Offer to Bears for No. 1 NFL Draft Pick Could Look Like
What Colts' offer to Bears for No. 1 pick could look like originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Speculation about what the Chicago Bears will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft was supposed to fade into the background during Super Bowl week. But it hasn't.
Mike Zimmer as Sean Payton's defensive coordinator in Denver?
Is this just a meaningless-yet-interesting note from Breer or is this a comment planting seeds for future news?
247Sports
Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
Report: Bears Will Fetch 'Unbelievable' Trade Offers For No. 1 Pick
Ever since claiming the No. 1 pick in this spring's NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have been the subject of much intrigue around the league. The Bears are not expected to draft a quarterback, with several reports indicating that they plan to build around former first-round pick Justin Fields. So, ...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes sets record straight about Chicago Bears, NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes set the record straight, saying he didn't think the Bears gave him any promises.
Buzz connecting Tampa Bay to Four-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback
Could the Buccaneers make a splash in free agency to replace Tom Brady?
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bulls working on major trade deal with important player before deadline
The Chicago Bulls are shopping one of their best players before the trade deadline, according to a new report. The Bulls have struggled during the first part of the season. They’re currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. That’s good enough to make the Play-In round, but not where the Bulls should be.
Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change
No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Broncos HC Sean Payton Puts Chiefs on Notice Ahead of Super Bowl
Sean Payton isn't about to kiss the ring of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Keenan Allen could be cap casualty: Should the Bears be interested?
The Bears are in the market for playmakers to surround quarterback Justin Fields. And it sounds like a top wideout could become available. Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is set to have a cap hit of $21.7 million in 2023, according to OverTheCap. Where things currently stand, Los Angeles is $23.4 million over the $224.8 million cap hit set by the league. That means the Chargers could have some tough decisions to make this offseason.
BREAKING: Steve Wilks Lands Defensive Coordinator Job
The former Panthers interim head coach has a new home.
NFL Analysis Network
3 Wide Receivers The Bears Should Pursue In NFL Free Agency
The Chicago Bears are going to be big spenders during free agency in 2023. They are lapping the field when it comes to available cap space as the second closest team, the Atlanta Falcons, is more than $34 million behind them in projected space. With that kind of money to...
Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made
Jerry Jones made some comments about the Philadelphia Eagles recently that left most people scratching their heads, and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was just as confused as the rest of us. Jones said last week that he prefers to take a more long-term approach to success rather than “putting it all out there and paying... The post Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
