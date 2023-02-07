ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrightstown, WI

Door County Pulse

Wild Things: Anglers Targeting Fish Closer to Shore

Ice-covered harbors, bays and marinas see increased pressure. Those words – and some much more colorful ones not suitable for print – have been uttered and muttered often this winter, one of the most frustrating seasons ever for local ice anglers. “I feel bad for the charter [guide]...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Family tradition lives on through sturgeon decoys

NEENAH, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Neenah man is working to keep a family tradition alive ahead of the Sturgeon spearing season. Josh Preissner makes custom, handmade sturgeon decoys. Preissner says his uncle Arnie Lau made sturgeon decoys for decades but died in 1990. Preissner decided to restore his uncle's craft and start replicating his designs.
NEENAH, WI
tourcounsel.com

Fox River Mall | Shopping center in Wisconsin

Fox River Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping center located in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, United States, which serves the Appleton, Wisconsin metropolitan area. It is a major driver of the local economy and its construction helped spur the growth of the Grand Chute shopping district, which is today known as the "shopping capital of Wisconsin". At 1.21 million square feet, it is the largest mall in the state.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
tourcounsel.com

Bay Park Square | Shopping mall in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin

Bay Park Square is a shopping mall owned by Simon Property Group, in the Green Bay, Wisconsin suburb of Ashwaubenon, in the United States. The mall opened in 1980 under the ownership of DeBartolo Corporation. Bay Park Square is located one mile (1.6 km) away from Lambeau Field on South Oneida Street (County Trunk Highway AAA).
ASHWAUBENON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries

11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Sturgeon Bay takes action on Fleet Farm, Industrial Park projects

On Tuesday night, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council moved on two big future development plans on the City’sCity’s west side. A Memorandum of Understanding agreement between the City and Howard Immel, Inc. to possibly construct a new building in the Sturgeon Bay Industrial Park got the green light. If it goes through, the project will accommodate five tenants with 50,000 square feet of space each for manufacturing, logistics, and warehouse.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Martins to Be Inducted into Conservation Hall of Fame

“Probably not since Frederick and Frances Hamerstrom, inducted in 1996, has a couple done so much for wild places and wild things in Wisconsin.” — Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame about Mark Martin and Susan Foote-Martin: inductees who have helped to protect thousands of acres throughout Door County.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Guns brought to two schools in Fox Valley back-to-back days

FOX VALLEY (WLUK) -- On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child's safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle school and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing guns to school. No one was injured,...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Timber Rattlers open call for new 'Food Fight' recipes

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- If you have a delicious recipe that you think is destined for the ballpark, you might want to consider joining the Wisconsin Timber Rattler Food Fight. The team announced Wednesday that it is now accepting hot dog and grilled sandwich recipes for its annual competition. The...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Menominee, Mich., school welcomes students into building for first time this school year

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- Some students in Menominee, Michigan, walked the halls of their school for the first time this school year Tuesday night. The Menominee Junior and Senior High School hosted an open house Tuesday to welcome students, parents and the community into the school that has been shut down for six months after it sustained flood damage over the summer.
MENOMINEE, MI
Fox11online.com

'Person of interest' in Appleton homicide arrested in Sheboygan

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A person of interest in an Appleton homicide was taken into custody after police say he was involved in a crash in Sheboygan. Authorities have been searching for Yia Lor, 37, in connection with a Jan. 22 shooting death on the city's east side. Paul A. Rhoads, 56, was found bleeding in the middle of road on Briarcliff Drive. Rhoads later died at the hospital.
APPLETON, WI

