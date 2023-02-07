Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Dive teams prepare for sturgeon spearing weekend as warm weather impacts ice conditions
NEENAH (WLUK) -- With one of the largest lake sturgeon populations in North America, the Winnebago System brings in people from all over the state. Due to all that traffic on the ice, officials are reminding those headed for the lake about what you can do to keep yourself safe.
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Anglers Targeting Fish Closer to Shore
Ice-covered harbors, bays and marinas see increased pressure. Those words – and some much more colorful ones not suitable for print – have been uttered and muttered often this winter, one of the most frustrating seasons ever for local ice anglers. “I feel bad for the charter [guide]...
Fox11online.com
Family tradition lives on through sturgeon decoys
NEENAH, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Neenah man is working to keep a family tradition alive ahead of the Sturgeon spearing season. Josh Preissner makes custom, handmade sturgeon decoys. Preissner says his uncle Arnie Lau made sturgeon decoys for decades but died in 1990. Preissner decided to restore his uncle's craft and start replicating his designs.
Fox11online.com
Valentine's Day to bring higher price on love this year, say Green Bay shop owners
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Some people say you can’t put a price on love, but this year Americans will spend just over $25 billion on Valentine’s Day, according to the National Retail Federation. Chocolates, flowers and greeting cards are some of the main ways people will show...
Snow on the way: Winter Weather Advisory takes effect 6 a.m. Thursday
The calm before the storm has begun. We'll have quiet weather Wednesday, with increasing clouds and highs near 40°.
tourcounsel.com
Fox River Mall | Shopping center in Wisconsin
Fox River Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping center located in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, United States, which serves the Appleton, Wisconsin metropolitan area. It is a major driver of the local economy and its construction helped spur the growth of the Grand Chute shopping district, which is today known as the "shopping capital of Wisconsin". At 1.21 million square feet, it is the largest mall in the state.
tourcounsel.com
Bay Park Square | Shopping mall in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin
Bay Park Square is a shopping mall owned by Simon Property Group, in the Green Bay, Wisconsin suburb of Ashwaubenon, in the United States. The mall opened in 1980 under the ownership of DeBartolo Corporation. Bay Park Square is located one mile (1.6 km) away from Lambeau Field on South Oneida Street (County Trunk Highway AAA).
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries
11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
Fox11online.com
'There's so much uncertainty:' U.S. Coast Guard speaks on ice safety following rescue
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK)-- Six adults and five children are safe after being trapped on an ice floe near Door County's shoreline on Monday afternoon. Those stranded on the ice floe were located off Sherwood Point, near Sturgeon Bay. The Coast Guard in Door County received a call Monday afternoon regarding...
wtmj.com
Calm before the storm: Wisconsin prepares for heavy precipitation overnight into Thursday
MILWAUKEE — Wednesday’s high of 40 and sunshine should melt most of the remaining snow on the ground, but more precipitation is on the way according to Wisconsin weather experts. According to TMJ4’s Marisa Woloszyn, sunshine will slowly change to clouds into the evening and rain should begin...
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay takes action on Fleet Farm, Industrial Park projects
On Tuesday night, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council moved on two big future development plans on the City’sCity’s west side. A Memorandum of Understanding agreement between the City and Howard Immel, Inc. to possibly construct a new building in the Sturgeon Bay Industrial Park got the green light. If it goes through, the project will accommodate five tenants with 50,000 square feet of space each for manufacturing, logistics, and warehouse.
Fox11online.com
Creativity needed from Fond du Lac County residents to redesign flag
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Fond du Lac County is looking to modernize its flag. Officials are asking county residents to help them come up with a new design. The current flag was designed by Donna Heldt of Campbellsport many years ago. Only submissions from Fond du Lac County residents...
Door County Pulse
Martins to Be Inducted into Conservation Hall of Fame
“Probably not since Frederick and Frances Hamerstrom, inducted in 1996, has a couple done so much for wild places and wild things in Wisconsin.” — Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame about Mark Martin and Susan Foote-Martin: inductees who have helped to protect thousands of acres throughout Door County.
Fox11online.com
Guns brought to two schools in Fox Valley back-to-back days
FOX VALLEY (WLUK) -- On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child's safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle school and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing guns to school. No one was injured,...
Fox11online.com
Timber Rattlers open call for new 'Food Fight' recipes
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- If you have a delicious recipe that you think is destined for the ballpark, you might want to consider joining the Wisconsin Timber Rattler Food Fight. The team announced Wednesday that it is now accepting hot dog and grilled sandwich recipes for its annual competition. The...
Fox11online.com
'Not just survive but thrive': African Heritage, Inc. hosts annual student conference
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Over 500 Black high school and college students across Wisconsin came together Wednesday for the annual African Heritage Emerging Student Leaders conference hosted by African Heritage, Inc. These students -- all referred to as scholars throughout the conference -- had the chance to attend a variety...
Fox11online.com
Menominee, Mich., school welcomes students into building for first time this school year
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- Some students in Menominee, Michigan, walked the halls of their school for the first time this school year Tuesday night. The Menominee Junior and Senior High School hosted an open house Tuesday to welcome students, parents and the community into the school that has been shut down for six months after it sustained flood damage over the summer.
Fox11online.com
Historic Oshkosh building to be featured in Stephen King short film adaptation
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A story by one of the world's greatest authors is coming to Northeast Wisconsin. Scenes for a short-film adaptation of Stephen King's short story "The Last Rung on the Ladder" will be filmed at the historic Venue 404 in Oshkosh. "The history of the building along with...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay alder asks for surveillance policy after microphones installed at city hall
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Privacy concerns are being raised at Green Bay's city hall after city council members discovered microphones have been added to the building's surveillance system. “City council nor the public was advised of this spying and not even a simple signage warning of the intrusion was...
Fox11online.com
'Person of interest' in Appleton homicide arrested in Sheboygan
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A person of interest in an Appleton homicide was taken into custody after police say he was involved in a crash in Sheboygan. Authorities have been searching for Yia Lor, 37, in connection with a Jan. 22 shooting death on the city's east side. Paul A. Rhoads, 56, was found bleeding in the middle of road on Briarcliff Drive. Rhoads later died at the hospital.
