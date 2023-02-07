ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lootpress

Are we just a popular, common culture on wheels?

By John Blankenship
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03lOGG_0kf2cjkM00
FILE - In this June 8, 2016, file photo, a maroon and silver truck drove, left, drives through the marked crosswalk in front of pedestrian volunteers Dave Passiuk and Nelsie Yang in St. Paul, Minn. Drivers of bigger vehicles such as pickup trucks and SUVs are more likely to hit pedestrians while making turns than drivers of cars, according to a new study. The research released Thursday, March 17, 2022, by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety points to the increasing popularity of larger vehicles as a possible factor in rising pedestrian deaths on U.S. roads. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File)

When they first made their bumpy arrival on the American street scene in the early 1900s, automobiles were considered fussy toys for the rich and famous.

Their cost and impracticality made them inaccessible for the average American.

Henry Ford was first to understand that while most Americans couldn’t afford a car, virtually all of them wanted one.

His Model T brought the automobile to middle class citizens and was the beginning of America’s love affair with its cars. And Hollywood’s love of cars inspired Americans to stretch their wallets for the latest and greatest.

Ever since, the car culture has been a major niche for our nation.

According to statistics compiled by the Federal Highway Administration, Americans drove a collective 222 billion miles during a single month this year?

That’s a lot of time spent behind the wheel—enough to make roughly 800 round-trips to Mars.

It translates to about 727 miles traveled for every man, woman,and child in the country.

As you can see, we live in an automobile-oriented society: car culture is everywhere.

Can you really say that you don’t care about cars or that you are not a car lover on some level?

You may think that your interest in motorized vehicles is merely practical, but we’re all car nuts to some degree.

America, meanwhile, isn’t a country. It’s a road. It’s one vast, endless squiggle of highway.

Up close, this road is perpetually splitting into smaller and shorter pathways, and finally these peter out into private driveways.

Viewed as a whole, though, America is a big snarl of asphalt. It’s a mess of meandering gray lines with white stripes running right down the middle.

We adore our cars, and road trips are crucial rites of passage for most Americans. At the same time, our moods tend to rise and fall with the price of gasoline.

All Americans, for that matter, are always on their way somewhere else.

Even our best literature—John Steinbeck’s The Grapes of Wrathor Jack Kerouac’s On the Road (just to name a couple of popular 20th century works)—is generally about journeys.

Our favorite movies are about going somewhere and getting back.

And for car lovers, high-octane acceleration is the ultimate rush.

It is the perfect way to show off a “heavily-modified ride” and your skills behind the wheel.

“What I like best about driving is the sound of my car,” a young driver told me recently, “the feeling I get when I release the surging power under my foot, seeing heads turn as I drive past.”

Rarely has a single object taken hold so quickly and recast the American lifestyle as completely as the automobile.

It enabled women to get out of the house, children to get off the farm, and everyone to get off their feet.

Even as critics take aim at the nation’s increasing dependence on the automobile and the dangers of the country determined to keep the vehicles moving, cars seem to always keep pace with buyers’ demands.

In fine, the car reconfigured family values and opened an endless stream of possibilities.

In the 1960s, it was the Sunday drive.

It may be hard for young adults to believe nowadays, but back when gas prices were low and car culture was at its height, families would get in their cars and go for no other reason than to be out together.

Sometimes the journey was the goal, with no destination in mind. And sometimes the driver was headed somewhere; those of us in the backseat just didn’t know it.

Even today, car nuts cross all social and economic levels, reflecting the diversity of our society.

You probably know a car nut or may be one yourself.

America is a nation in love with the automobile. The last century belonged almost totally to the American auto. What the future holds for America’s car lovers in decades to come, we can’t say.

If the wheels come off the industry, we’ll find out somewhere down the road.

Top o’ the morning!

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

This Forgotten Pontiac Sports Car Was A Rally Car-Inspired Concept With Sliding Rear Doors

Pontiac showed off its rally-inspired REV concept car at all the big auto shows in 2001 to great applause and fanfare. The Detroit car maker envisioned that everyone would want a "go-anywhere" all-wheel-drive with an adjustable suspension that was sporty and capable of carrying passengers and cargo alike. Honestly, it's not very different from the Piranha concept the automaker unveiled just a year earlier.
Robb Report

This Stylish New All-Electric Travel Trailer Is Basically a One-Bedroom Home on Wheels

Aero Build is serious about making trailers that you can feel at home in even on a long road trip. The Tennesse-based company has just unveiled an all-electric travel trailer called the Coast that’s basically a chic tiny home on wheels. The vehicle comes packed with all the technological features you need to make sure you never have to rough it, even if you’re spending some time off the grid. Some caravan makers may look to the past for inspiration, but Aero Build’s gaze is pointed forward. The Coast has a minimalistic design that comes off as both sleek and modern. It...
Top Speed

Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers

Harley-Davidson was one of the first major bikemakers to go electric with the LiveWire in 2018. Since then, though, the company’s electric plans have taken a slight backseat, as we’re yet to see any major EV strides from the American giant. Yes, HD did introduce the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition last year, but it was just a taster for the production variant set to arrive later this year. Regardless of this, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has disclosed that the company plans to go all-electric in less than a decade, bidding adieu to your favorite V-twin cruisers.
Top Speed

Who Makes The Better Police Motorcycle: BMW Or Harley-Davidson?

Police forces around the world have been using motorcycles for patrolling the streets for decades. The first recorded use of police bikes dates back to 1911 when the Berkeley Police department in California employed the use of motorcycles. Originally developed as a lower cost method of transportation and patrol, motorcycle...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Top Speed

American-Built Custom Harley-Davidson Sportster Can Smoke Japanese Superbikes

Customizing is an integral part of the Harley-Davidson culture, which has birthed several exciting builds. While we’ve covered a lot of them from around the world, there’s equal - if not more - talent right in the States too. New York-based A&J Cycles is an apt example of this, and the shop has numerous projects under its belt. One of the finest ones, however, is a custom Harley-Davidson Sportster that can smoke Japanese superbikes on a drag strip.
Magnolia State Live

‘If the ride is more fly, then you must buy’: Snoop Dogg turns Mississippi car into ‘fly wheels’

Hip hop artist Snoop Dogg ‘fo shizzle’ loves his vehicles. From a vintage Cadillac to a modern Tesla, he is reported to have nearly a dozen various types of cars. As he’s known for saying, “If the ride is more fly, then you must buy” when it comes to cars, it’s no surprise that a vintage 1970 Buick Skylark in Gulfport caught his eye. It wasn’t too long before that Mississippi Gulf Coast classic would be heading to the home of one of the world’s most famous hip hop singers, but first it needed a detour.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Top Speed

Back When Harley-Davidson Built Small-Displacement Motorcycles

Harley-Davidson’s recent entry into the adventure motorcycle class is not the first time the iconic American motorcycle manufacturer has taken a left turn, and offered motorcycles that are the complete opposite of their standard V-Twin cruisers. In the early 1970s, the company bought 50% of Italian manufacturer Aermacchi in...
WISCONSIN STATE
Robb Report

This New Electric UTV Blends Off-Road Grit With the Comfort of a Camper Van

If we’re lucky, Potential Motors will change the way UTVs look going forward. The Canadian startup recently started taking reservations for its first model, the Adventure 1, through its website. The limited-run vehicle pairs what sounds like top-notch off-roading capabilities with one of the more striking designs we can remember.  It’s impossible to talk about the Adventure 1 without mentioning how cool it looks. Unlike most of its UTV peers, it’s got real style—although it should be noted that Potential Motors calls it an ORV, or off-road recreational vehicle. Semantics aside, the compact vehicle has its cockpit pushed all the way to...
Top Speed

Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited vs Honda Gold Wing

There is something very satisfying about having the right motorcycle available for the job in hand. While the modern adventure bike might be a brilliant jack-of-all-trades, fulfilling many different roles, there is really nothing like a full-house, super-comfortable touring motorcycle for tackling a long-haul trip. Dedicated touring bikes not only...
OnlyInYourState

The One-Day Country Music Festival, Boots In The Park, In Southern California Is An Absolute Blast

Country music has exploded in popularity in recent years. Its reach extends to listeners of nearly all ages and backgrounds. Whether or not you wear boots or regularly go out line dancing, you very well might be one of the millions who turn the volume up a little when a country song comes on. If so, you may want to snag a ticket to this epic one-day country music festival in Southern California.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
lifetrixcorner.com

What Type of Outboard Motor is Best for My Boat?

An engine is a crucial part of a boat. It’s the component that gets the boat always moving. Depending on the type and make of the boat depend on how powerful the motor is. Some boats are built to be leisurely driven while others are meant to go fast on the water. Each person wants their own thing and that’s the beauty of having all these different options. There are different marine engine and propulsion systems in the market now and they include outboard, inboard, jet drive, and sterndrive.
Top Speed

Here's Why The Bimota KB4 Is The Ultimate Everyday Sport Bike

There’s no denying Italians have an undying passion for motorsports. Think of some of the brands this small European country has graced us with. If you think of cars you have Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Pagani, Alfa-Romeo, and the list goes on. If you think of motorcycles, the Italians have gifted us with Ducati, MV Agusta, Benelli, and Aprilia, just to name a few.
Top Speed

Ready Your Cheque Books! These Impressive Italian Motorcycles Are Coming To America

We’ve barely gotten used to writing 2023 in place of 2022, yet Italian bikemaker Moto Morini is already making big strides. The Milan-based company has announced its entry into the American market for 2023 and set up its headquarters in Irvine, California. What should excite enthusiasts like you and us, though, is the American debut of Moto Morini’s impressive X-Cape ADV and Seiemmezzo scrambler.
IRVINE, CA
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Launches Factory Restoration Program For 86 Models That Qualify As Classics

The Toyota GR86 has been around for over a decade, and some of the earliest models are now eligible for factory restoration in Japan. Toyota's original GT 86, originally sold as the Scion in the USA, has proven to be one of Toyota's most popular sports cars in decades and is massively popular in the aftermarket scene. These cars pay tribute to the original AE86, another legendary Toyota sports car also receiving some highly deserved attention from Toyota.
TheDailyBeast

This Carry-On Uses Its Wheels In More Ways Than One

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Efficient packing is an art form, and is definitely not a talent everyone has. Discerning what belongings you’ll need for travel, whether that’s chic clothing, comfy shoes, beauty products, essential toiletries, entertainment, electronics, etc., can be challenging—even if you’re just going away for a weekend. As someone who has resorted to sitting on a suitcase just to make everything fit, I know that efficiency, versatility, and functionality are essential when it comes to finding the best carry-on luggage.While I might not always be the...
Top Speed

Brief History Of The Kawasaki Voyager - One Of The First Japanese Touring Bikes

Before touring bikes became a thing, there were several aftermarket companies that made front fairings and hard cases. Most of the bikes fitted with those "accessories" looked like something out of a sci-fi movie. With odd angles and boxy designs, these were not great-looking bikes. The manufacturers took notice, though, and thankfully came up with their own more appealing designs. Most had minimal plastics, and you could still see the entire engine.
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy