Alpine skiing-Goggia fastest in women's downhill training

 2 days ago
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Downhill favourite Sofia Goggia led an Italian one-two in the first women's training run at the Alpine ski world championships in Meribel on Tuesday.

Goggia, the 2018 Olympic champion who missed the last worlds on home snow in Cortina d'Ampezzo in 2021 due to a knee injury, has won four World Cup downhills this season and was 0.26 seconds quicker than compatriot Elena Curtoni.

Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec was third fastest on the French resort's Roc de Fer slope, 0.44 slower than Goggia.

Switzerland's reigning world champion Corinne Suter was ninth, one place behind Italy's newly-crowned combined world champion Federica Brignone.

The women's downhill is scheduled for Saturday.

