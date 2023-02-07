The Bear’s Little Brother, the Raccoon

The guy on the phone was pretty excited. “I can’t believe this!” he shouted into my bad ear which is only slightly worse than the other one. “These raccoons have taken over my back yard, I can’t keep them out of my bird feeders, they won’t let my cats around their food bowls, and one of them comes and scratches on the back door when all the food is gone!” “The even opened the latch on the gate to get on to my deck!”

I managed to get in a few sympathetic (feigned) words before he started again. “The raccoons are almost as bad as when the bear comes here!” he whined. “A bear comes around sometimes and gets into the food that the raccoons have scattered and he really tears up things, my bird feeders, garbage cans, the bear even destroyed my barbeque grill!” “Can’t you do something about this?” “Aren’t you the game warden?” I tried to explain that I was retired and offered to give him phone numbers to those that could help him, but he seemed indignant that I would have the audacity to retire so we finally parted ways.

This is a common complaint to DNR agencies around the country. Raccoons and bears are now found in record numbers over much of the map. If you have any woodland near where you live, you are very likely to be visited by a bear or his little brother, the raccoon.

These animals are found over much of North America and in Europe and several Asian countries. Raccoons have actually experienced a population explosion in recent history and have greatly increased their range. Early settlers in the southeastern United States did not report any thing about raccoons, which is amazing to me as most towns in this area are now up to their belt buckles in them. Raccoons greatly expanded their range in North America in the 20th century; some biologists feel this is because of a lack of predators, the expansion of agriculture, and in some cases deliberate introduction by man.

In the past raccoons were classified with the bear family Ursus (where I think they should be) but were later given their own genus Procyon, which has to do more with dogs than bears. O well, Taxonomists, like other scientists, don’t always get it right.

Raccoons have the reputation of being very intelligent and scientists and zoologists have conducted studies to measure their capabilities. In one series of tests raccoons were able to open a series of complex locks and showed the ability to remember this over a period of years. One reason the raccoon can accomplish such feats is because they have very flexible and dexterous front paws, almost human like but lacking an opposable thumb. If raccoons had thumbs, nothing would be safe around your house, you would come home and they would be on your couch watching TV, using the remote and eating Cheetos.

One of the things raccoons are known for is the strange trait of seeming to “wash” things they grab in their paws before eating. This behavior is known as dousing and seems to be particular to the raccoon family. Studies in raccoon world have determined that over two thirds of the part of the raccoon’s brain that is dedicated to sensory perception is specialized for tactile impulses, the sense of touch.

So when the raccoon grabs an object and goes over it with his paws he is “looking” at it to determine what it is and if he is going to eat it. Water softens the hard layer of skin on the front paws and some scientists think this makes the object easier to “feel” for the raccoon. It is not thought that is action is really to clean their food. Raccoons are not nearly as hygienic as you thought they were in all those Disney movies.

The raccoon has been a popular game animal and furbearer since before Columbus made note of him in the New World. The fur has been used to make warm coats from the first Native Americans to the modern fur trade. Davy Crockett forever immortalized the wearing of the coonskin hat and what boy did not have one in the 1950’s? (I did) Pursuing the “ring tailed bandit” with dogs has been a popular sport with hunters since colonial times and has given us the inception of particular breeds of dogs for this type of hunting. The Black and Tan Coonhound may be the best known breed for treeing raccoons, but this also includes Blueticks, Treeing Walkers, Plotts, Redticks, and Redbone hounds.

Raccoons are nocturnal, meaning they are most active at night and almost all hunting for them is done in the dark, which brings its own special set of attributes to raccoon hunting not found in others. Walking around in the dark, following a couple wide ranging coonhounds can lead to all sorts of adventures, usually dealing with getting lost. (Believe me, I know)

With raccoon populations what they are these days they can be a major pest for humans. The best you can do is keep all food sources secured, bird food; dog and cat food, garbage cans, anything they can eat, and they will eat almost anything. If this does not work, next option is probably to do some live trapping and give the raccoons you catch a nice ride in the country and release them. (Check your local game laws first) Raccoons like grapes and peanut butter, by the way.

If you have trouble with raccoons at your house, give me call and I will try to help. Just don’t get mad if I mention that I am retired.